BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Mark Leonard scored a team-high 17 points, while Canon Tweed chipped in a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double to help Century beat Mankato West 71-56.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Goodhue led 31-19 at the half and cruised to a 52-43 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Sam Opsahl led the way with 12 points for Goodhue. Zach Hutton scored a game-high 23 points for Z-M.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Ethan Slaathaug filled it up with 29 points to help Hayfield edge Medford 58-51. Kael Hermanstorfer drilled two 3-pointers and scored 18 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Johnny Bauer scored 15 points, while Carter O’Reilly added 14 points to spur Pine Island to a come-from-behind 59-55 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Alex Avilez poured in a game-high 17 points for W-K.
• John Prestemon was on fire Tuesday night. The Lanesboro guard nailed four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points to lead Lanesboro past Cotter 61-56. He had plenty of help from Ryan Holmen who scored 16 points. Connor Yocum and Cale Beckman both scored 14 points for Cotter.
• Harrison Hanna (16 points) was one of four players in double figures to lead Southland past Grand Meadow 78-61. Colt Landers and Ethan Gilbert combined for 37 points for Grand Meadow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• John Marshall got big games from both their sophomore standouts with Lilly Meister scoring 24 points and Katie Hurt scoring 19 with three 3-pointers as the Rockets beat Northfield 56-54.
• Mayo got big games from Lynnsey Hady (18 points), Anna Miller (15 points, 10 rebounds), Elli Collins (16 points, six rebounds) and Nancy Soro (12 rebounds, six points) as it beat Austin 68-52. It was Mayo’s eighth straight win.
• Abi Deming scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Red Wing’s 76-30 win over Faribault.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Lourdes senior star Alyssa Ustby scored 28 points and Caroline Adamson had 12 in the Eagles’ 74-43 win over Pine Island. Lourdes is ranked third in Class AA.
• After losing to Lourdes on Friday, Goodhue got right back on the winning track, beating Byron 69-36. Elissa Lodermeier had 19 points and Arianna Thomforde 17.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Emilee Buringa hit three 3-pointers and had 15 points in St. Charles’ 52-41 win over Mabel-Canton.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Lanesboro went from tied at halftime with LeRoy-Ostrander to a 62-52 winner. Skyler Check has 21 points for the Burros and Sydney Taylor 16.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Kendra Petersohn scored 21 points, Brylee Iverson had 17 and Sydney Gilliland had 16.
• Senior center Kandace Sikkink poured in 32 points and Fillmore Central beat Houston 56-44. Becca Rostad had 16 points for Houston, which led 24-23.
• Ellie Buchholtz continued her sizzling offensive ways with 29 points in Kingsland’s 67-59 win over Rushford-Peterson. Buchholtz hit four 3-pointers. Kaylee Ruberg had 21 points for R-P and stroked five 3-pointers. Ellie Dahl had 15 points.
• Grand Meadow played stellar defense and beat Southland 49-24. It was the Rebels’ third straight loss. Madison Hindt had 15 points and five rebounds for the Larks.
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Century 71, Mankato West 56
Hiawatha Valley League
Goodhue 52, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 43
Cannon Falls 77, Tritn 61
Lourdes 79, Kenyon-Wanamingo 69
Gopher Conference
Hayfield 58, Medford 51
Non-conference
Lanesboro 61, Cotter 56
Pine Island 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Houston 85, Fillmore Central 73
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Red Wing 76, Faribault 30
John Marshall 56, Northfield 54
Mayo 68, Austin 52
Hiawatha Valley League
Lourdes 74, Pine Island 43
Goodhue 69, Byron 36
Three Rivers Conference
St. Charles 52, Mabel-Canton 41
Southeast Conference
Lanesboro 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 52
Gopher Conference
Medford 64, Hayfield 48
Non-conference
Triton 72, J-W-P 48
Fillmore Central 56, Houston 44
Kingsland 67, Rushford-Peterson 59
Grand Meadow 49, Southland 24