BOYS BASKETBALL
• Junior Will Tschetter scored 30 points and became Stewartville's all-time leading scorer in an 84-46 win over Triton. Nolan Stier had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers while Braxton Munnikhuysen scored 16 points for Triton. Tschetter now has 1,323 points.
• Gabe Madsen made nine 3-pointers, scored 45 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as Mayo outscored Albert Lea 86-71. Mason Madsen had 16 points and five rebounds for the Spartans while Andre Crockett had 10 points.
• Nate Heise scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half as Lake City improved to 12-1 with a 71-45 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Reid Gastner had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Lake City while Jace Bigelow tallied 13 points for K-M.
• Peyton Dunham scored 23 points while Trevor Greguson made five 3-pointers and had 15 points as Lourdes slipped past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 69-64. Zach Hutton made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points for Z-M.
• Noah King had 26 points and Austin Klug added 14 as Caledonia improved to 14-0 with an 83-71 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Blake Herber led a balanced P-E-M attack with 16 points.
• Alex Van Gundy scored 17 points as Houston nipped Spring Grove 56-53 in overtime to snap the Hurricanes' 38-game losing streak to the Lions. Caden Grinde scored 20 points for Spring Grove.
• Cole Johnson scored 23 points and Reid Johnson added 16 as Chatfield defeated Fillmore Central 78-65. Haidyn Gunderson made four 3-pointers and had 22 points for Fillmore Central.
• Riley Olson scored 26 points and Tanner Olson added 19 as LeRoy-Ostrander toppled Glenville-Emmons 83-50.
• Cody Kowalski made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Luke Schwartzhoff had 18 points as La Crescent topped Wabasha-Kellogg 73-63. Alex Avilez made five threes and had 23 points for W-K and Max Kuntz added 15 points.
• Sam Opsahl and Will Opsahl each scored 13 points as Goodhue nipped Byron 45-42. Jaxon Marine had 11 points for Byron.
• Thomas Menk scored 18 points, while Gunner Reed chipped in 17 points and six rebounds to help Lewiston-Altura hold off Dover-Eyota 63-58. Brady Williams had a game-high 26 points for Dover-Eyota. Blake Blattner poured in 13 points and ripped down eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lily Meister joined her mother in the John Marshall history books in a 68-52 victory over Owatonna. Meister paced the Rockets with 26 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the process. Her mother, Angie, was the first player in John Marshall history to score 1,000 points in girls basketball. Alexa Motley added 16 points for JM.
• Sacia Vanderpool scored 20 points to lead Byron past Century 58-46.
• Maia Peterson poured in 16 points, and Lily Welch chipped in 12 to help Stewartville edge Triton 62-55. Kendra Petersohn scored a game-high 23 points for Triton.
• Kyli Nelson hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Red Wing rolled past Winona 75-38. Emma Zeller had 13 points for Winona.
• Annie Lash scored 12 points, and Annie Orvis chipped in nine points, but it wasn’t enough as Houston pulled away from Schaeffer Academy in the second half for a 70-40 win. Emma Geitwitz poured in a ridiculous 34 points.
• Emilee Buringa scored 17 points, as St. Charles blitzed Rushford-Peterson 50-25. Triniti Gbala got in on the fun with 10 points, and Makadyn Gust poured in eight in the big win. Ellie Dahl had a team-high six points for Rushford-Peterson.
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville got 26 points from Macy Holtz and 18 points from Alyx Doughty as they jumped all over Caledonia 76-43. Tayloer Kohlmeier drained three 3-pointers for Caledonia and finished with 15 points.
• Payton Danielson’s 17-point, 13-rebound double-double fueled Mabel-Canton to a 54-44 victory over Lanesboro. Payton Benson drilled two treys and scored a team-high 15 points for Lanesboro.
• Lila Gronseth (11 points) was one of 10 players to crack the scoring column as Hayfield dominated Bethlehem Academy 47-18.
• Madison Hindt, Riley Queensland and Isabelle Olson all cracked double figures to help Grand Meadow slip past Lyle-Pacelli 66-40. Olivia Christianson scored a game-high 21 points for Lyle-Pacelli.
• Lake City’s Natalie Bremer was on fire, scoring 31 points in the 71-58 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Lilly Meincke chipped in 15 points in the big win. Ashlyn Bigelow led the way for Kasson-Mantorville with 18 points. Bigelow knocked down two 3-pointers.
• Fillmore Central’s duo of Kandace Sikkink (21 points) and Kassidy Broadwater (19 points) outscored Chatfield all by themselves. Fillmore Central led 36-18 at the half and cruised to a 55-31 win. Fillmore Central improved to 11-4. Jaiden Zimmerman led Chatfield with seven points.
• Winona Cotter drained 11 triples in the 66-56 victory over Southland. Mary Morgan and Megan Morgan both knocked down three 3-pointers. Larissa Goslee scored a team-high 16 points for Southland.
BOYS HOCKEY
• Mark Olson and Will Weick scored for Rochester Mayo in a 8-2 loss to Gentry Academy. Payton Mancuso made 31 saves for the Spartans.
• Matt Mahoney scored the lone Rochester Lourdes goal in the Eagles' 10-1 loss at Bloomington Kennedy. Sam Decker made 38 saves in the defeat.
• Isaac French scored both of Red Wing's goals but the Wingers fell 5-2 at Coon Rapids in a non-conference game.
• Ryan Booth made 29 saves, but La Crescent-Hokah lost to West Salem (Wis.) 5-2. Ashur Rouleau and Owen Davison scored for the Lancers.
