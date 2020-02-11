Austin vs. Owatonna Boys Basketball
Austin's Moses Idris (13) takes a shot during a Big Nine boys basketball game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Austin. Idris scored 15 points in Austin's narrow 60-59 loss.

(Joe Ahlquist)

 Joe Ahlquist

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Gabe Madsen had a huge overall game as he made 10 3-pointers, scored 43 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as Mayo (16-5, 14-3 Big Nine) beat Northfield  85-75 for its sixth straight win. Mason Madsen added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.

Jack Fisher had 18 points and five rebounds, Mark Leonard had 12 points and five rebounds while Gabe Hanson made three and added 11 points as Century (16-6 overall, 14-4 Big Nine) beat Red Wing 66-29.

Evan Dushek had 22 points and Payton Beyer added 19 as Owatonna (12-9, 10-7 Big Nine) upset Austin (17-4, 13-4 Big Nine) 60-59. Moses Idris had 15 points for the host Packers and Okey Okey added 13.

Hiawatha Valley League

Colin Meade tallied 19 points and Austin Loeslie added 13 as Lourdes nipped host Kasson-Mantorville 61-59. Jace Bigelow and Jordan Kern scored 16 points each for K-M.

Haevan Quimby made four 3-pointers and had 28 points and Owen Petersohn made a trio of 3-pointers and had 18 points as Triton topped Kenyon-Wanamingo 73-64. Trevor Steberg had five 3-pointers, was one of four Triton players in double figures with 19 points, and Tate Erlandson chipped in with 14.

Three Rivers Conference

Gunner Reed had 17 points and seven rebounds and Collin Bonow had 13 points and seven rebounds as Lewiston-Altura continued its strong season with by nipping La Crescent 46-45. Lewiston-Altura improves to 18-4, 9-4 in the Three Rivers. Luke Schwartzhoff had 14 points and 11 rebounds for La Crescent (15-5, 11-2 Three Rivers).

• Drew Maloney (23 points) and Kooper Vaughn (18 points) both made four 3-pointers in St. Charles' 82-46 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg. 

Eli King had 17 points, Noah King had 14 and Jackson Koepke added 13 as Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, rolled past Fillmore Central 94-38 to improve to 20-1. Haidyn Gunderson had 13 points for Fillmore Central.

Reid Johnson had 18 points, David Castleberg had 14 and Cole Johnson added 13 as Chatfield slipped past Southland 74-68. Nicholas Boe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Southland.

Gopher Conference

•  Luke Dudycha (13 points) made the second of two free throws with five seconds left to snap a tie and give Hayfield a 56-55 comeback win over United South Central. The host Vikings trailed 55-48 with under three minutes to play before Ethan Slaathaug (27 points) scored seven straight points to tie the game.

Non-conference

Zach Hutton scored 21 points and Willie Holm III added 15 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa rolled past Tri-City United 84-35.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

 Kyli Nelson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Sydnee Nelson added 12 to help Red Wing cruise to a 71-44 victory over Century. Jordyn Sutton scored a team-high 15 points for Century. 

 Lynssey Hady was unstoppable, draining seven triples and scoring 23 points as Mayo ran away from Northfield in the second half and improved to 18-4 with a 66-39 victory.

Hiawatha Valley League

 Elissa Lodermeier and Joslyn Carlson both scored 11 points to lead a balanced Goodhue past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67-37. Goodhue improved to 22-3. Ali Hunstad poured in a game-high 14 points for Z-M.

Lily Welch nearly outdueled Byron all by herself. Welch scored 25 points in Stewartville’s 54-38 win over Byron. Sacia Vanderpool scored 14 points for Byron who trailed by just one point at halftime. 

Brylee Iverson drained six 3-pointers, ripped down 12 rebounds and scored a whopping 36 points to lead Triton past Kenyon-Wanamingo 78-43. Sydney Gilliland scored 28 points in the win. 

Belle Freeberg scored 16 points, and Jaci Winchell added 13, but it wasn’t enough as Pine Island edged Cannon Falls 53-43. Pine Island had three players crack double figures. Alex Larson had 14. Bailey Kennedy had a double-double (10 points, 16 rebounds), and Krista Holzer also added a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Southeast Conference

• Grand Meadow improved to 16-8 and 10-2 in conference play with a 47-35 win over Mabel-Canton. Riley Queensland led Grand Meadow with 21 points and 11 boards. 

• It was nip and tuck all night long, but Lanesboro outlasted Lyle-Pacelli 59-56 in a terrific game. Jessie Schreiber scored 27 points for Lanesboro to outduel L-P’s Olivia Christianson (29 points). 

Three Rivers Conference

• Cali Esser and Molly Bills both cracked double figures as La Crescent came-from-behind to beat Lewiston-Altura 49-38. Christa Sauer led the way for L-A with 16 points.

• Fillmore Central got 21 points and seven rebounds from Kandace Sikkink, and that was all they needed to hold off Caledonia 53-42. Alexis Schroeder (19 points) nearly scored half of Caledonia’s points.

• Macy Holtz scored 15 points for P-E-M, but it wasn’t enough as Dover-Eyota’s Lindsay Field poured in 14 points to propel her team to a 41-34 win.

• Cotter cruised to an easy 56-20 victory over Rushford-Peterson thanks to 13 points from Jordan Rubie and 10 points from Sofia Sandcork.

Gopher Conference

Rachel Pack scored 18 points and Cele Carney chipped in 12 as Hayfield pulled away from United South Central for a 52-37 victory. 

NON-CONFERENCE

Annamarie Sieve’s bucket with just seconds remaining propelled Lourdes to a come-from-behind 63-62 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.

 

TUESDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Mayo 85, Northfield 75

Century 66, Red Wing 29

Owatonna 60, Austin 59

Hiawatha Valley League

Lourdes 61, Kasson-Mantorville 59

Stewartville 54, Byron 52

Triton 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64

Three Rivers Conference

St. Charles 82, Wabasha-Kellogg 46

Lewiston-Altura 46, La Crescent 45

Chatfield 74, Southland 68

Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 38

Gopher Conference

Hayfield 56, United South Central 55

Non-conference

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 84, Tri-City United 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Red Wing 71, Century 44

Mayo 66, Northfield 39

Hiawatha Valley League

Goodhue 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37

Triton 78, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43

Pine Island 53, Cannon Falls 43

Stewartville 54, Byron 38

Southeast Conference

Grand Meadow 47, Mabel-Canton 35

Lanesboro 59, Lyle-Pacelli 56

Gopher Conference

Hayfield 52, United South Central 37

Three Rivers Conference

La Crescent 49, Lewiston-Altura 38

Dover-Eyota 41, P-E-M 34

Cotter 56, Rushford-Peterson 20

Fillmore Central 53, Caledonia 42

Non-conference

Lourdes 63, Kasson-Mantorville 62

