BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Gabe Madsen had a huge overall game as he made 10 3-pointers, scored 43 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as Mayo (16-5, 14-3 Big Nine) beat Northfield 85-75 for its sixth straight win. Mason Madsen added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.
• Jack Fisher had 18 points and five rebounds, Mark Leonard had 12 points and five rebounds while Gabe Hanson made three and added 11 points as Century (16-6 overall, 14-4 Big Nine) beat Red Wing 66-29.
• Evan Dushek had 22 points and Payton Beyer added 19 as Owatonna (12-9, 10-7 Big Nine) upset Austin (17-4, 13-4 Big Nine) 60-59. Moses Idris had 15 points for the host Packers and Okey Okey added 13.
Hiawatha Valley League
• Colin Meade tallied 19 points and Austin Loeslie added 13 as Lourdes nipped host Kasson-Mantorville 61-59. Jace Bigelow and Jordan Kern scored 16 points each for K-M.
• Haevan Quimby made four 3-pointers and had 28 points and Owen Petersohn made a trio of 3-pointers and had 18 points as Triton topped Kenyon-Wanamingo 73-64. Trevor Steberg had five 3-pointers, was one of four Triton players in double figures with 19 points, and Tate Erlandson chipped in with 14.
Three Rivers Conference
• Gunner Reed had 17 points and seven rebounds and Collin Bonow had 13 points and seven rebounds as Lewiston-Altura continued its strong season with by nipping La Crescent 46-45. Lewiston-Altura improves to 18-4, 9-4 in the Three Rivers. Luke Schwartzhoff had 14 points and 11 rebounds for La Crescent (15-5, 11-2 Three Rivers).
• Drew Maloney (23 points) and Kooper Vaughn (18 points) both made four 3-pointers in St. Charles' 82-46 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg.
• Eli King had 17 points, Noah King had 14 and Jackson Koepke added 13 as Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, rolled past Fillmore Central 94-38 to improve to 20-1. Haidyn Gunderson had 13 points for Fillmore Central.
• Reid Johnson had 18 points, David Castleberg had 14 and Cole Johnson added 13 as Chatfield slipped past Southland 74-68. Nicholas Boe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Southland.
Gopher Conference
• Luke Dudycha (13 points) made the second of two free throws with five seconds left to snap a tie and give Hayfield a 56-55 comeback win over United South Central. The host Vikings trailed 55-48 with under three minutes to play before Ethan Slaathaug (27 points) scored seven straight points to tie the game.
Non-conference
• Zach Hutton scored 21 points and Willie Holm III added 15 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa rolled past Tri-City United 84-35.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Kyli Nelson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Sydnee Nelson added 12 to help Red Wing cruise to a 71-44 victory over Century. Jordyn Sutton scored a team-high 15 points for Century.
• Lynssey Hady was unstoppable, draining seven triples and scoring 23 points as Mayo ran away from Northfield in the second half and improved to 18-4 with a 66-39 victory.
Hiawatha Valley League
• Elissa Lodermeier and Joslyn Carlson both scored 11 points to lead a balanced Goodhue past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67-37. Goodhue improved to 22-3. Ali Hunstad poured in a game-high 14 points for Z-M.
• Lily Welch nearly outdueled Byron all by herself. Welch scored 25 points in Stewartville’s 54-38 win over Byron. Sacia Vanderpool scored 14 points for Byron who trailed by just one point at halftime.
• Brylee Iverson drained six 3-pointers, ripped down 12 rebounds and scored a whopping 36 points to lead Triton past Kenyon-Wanamingo 78-43. Sydney Gilliland scored 28 points in the win.
• Belle Freeberg scored 16 points, and Jaci Winchell added 13, but it wasn’t enough as Pine Island edged Cannon Falls 53-43. Pine Island had three players crack double figures. Alex Larson had 14. Bailey Kennedy had a double-double (10 points, 16 rebounds), and Krista Holzer also added a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Southeast Conference
• Grand Meadow improved to 16-8 and 10-2 in conference play with a 47-35 win over Mabel-Canton. Riley Queensland led Grand Meadow with 21 points and 11 boards.
• It was nip and tuck all night long, but Lanesboro outlasted Lyle-Pacelli 59-56 in a terrific game. Jessie Schreiber scored 27 points for Lanesboro to outduel L-P’s Olivia Christianson (29 points).
Three Rivers Conference
• Cali Esser and Molly Bills both cracked double figures as La Crescent came-from-behind to beat Lewiston-Altura 49-38. Christa Sauer led the way for L-A with 16 points.
• Fillmore Central got 21 points and seven rebounds from Kandace Sikkink, and that was all they needed to hold off Caledonia 53-42. Alexis Schroeder (19 points) nearly scored half of Caledonia’s points.
• Macy Holtz scored 15 points for P-E-M, but it wasn’t enough as Dover-Eyota’s Lindsay Field poured in 14 points to propel her team to a 41-34 win.
• Cotter cruised to an easy 56-20 victory over Rushford-Peterson thanks to 13 points from Jordan Rubie and 10 points from Sofia Sandcork.
Gopher Conference
• Rachel Pack scored 18 points and Cele Carney chipped in 12 as Hayfield pulled away from United South Central for a 52-37 victory.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Annamarie Sieve’s bucket with just seconds remaining propelled Lourdes to a come-from-behind 63-62 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 85, Northfield 75
Century 66, Red Wing 29
Owatonna 60, Austin 59
Hiawatha Valley League
Lourdes 61, Kasson-Mantorville 59
Stewartville 54, Byron 52
Triton 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64
Three Rivers Conference
St. Charles 82, Wabasha-Kellogg 46
Lewiston-Altura 46, La Crescent 45
Chatfield 74, Southland 68
Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 38
Gopher Conference
Hayfield 56, United South Central 55
Non-conference
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 84, Tri-City United 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Red Wing 71, Century 44
Mayo 66, Northfield 39
Hiawatha Valley League
Goodhue 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37
Triton 78, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43
Pine Island 53, Cannon Falls 43
Stewartville 54, Byron 38
Southeast Conference
Grand Meadow 47, Mabel-Canton 35
Lanesboro 59, Lyle-Pacelli 56
Gopher Conference
Hayfield 52, United South Central 37
Three Rivers Conference
La Crescent 49, Lewiston-Altura 38
Dover-Eyota 41, P-E-M 34
Cotter 56, Rushford-Peterson 20
Fillmore Central 53, Caledonia 42
Non-conference
Lourdes 63, Kasson-Mantorville 62