GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AAAA QUARTERFINALS
• Mayo had had its way twice with Northfield. Now it’s done it three times. The Spartans buried the Raiders, winning 63-42 at McNish Gymnasium. Junior center Anna Miller had a huge game for Mayo with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Lynnsey Hady had 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, and Nancy Soro had seven points and 11 rebounds.
• John Marshall beat Lakeville South by seven points earlier in the season. On Wednesday, the Rockets did better than that, winning 54-42 at JM. JM got big games out of their two standout sophomores, Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt. Meister, a 6-feet-2 center, had 21 points and hit three 3-pointers. Hurt, a 5-11 forward, had 19 points.
SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
• Kasson-Mantorville freshman guard Aby Shubert poured in 29 points with five 3-pointers as the No. 3-seeded KoMets stormed to a 78-61 win over No. 6 seed Winona. Shubert was part of an overall K-M 3-pointer explosion as the KoMets finished with 11 of them. Mya Suess also had another big game for K-M, the 6-feet-1 junior center scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Ellie Bigelow added 10 points.
• It was quite a nice for Colie Justice. The Austin senior scored a career-best 31 points and did it en route to going over 1,000 points for her career. It came in an easy 74-31 win over No. 7 seed Faribault. Austin is seeded second.
WEDNESDAY'S SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section 1AAAA quarterfinals
Farmington 76, Century 29
New Prague 58, Owatonna 45
Section 1AAA quarterfinals
Albert Lea 66, Byron 58