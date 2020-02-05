GIRLS HOCKEY
SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS
• Mayo was no competition for No. 2 seed Farmington as the Tigers blasted to an 11-0 win. Farmington outshot Mayo 54-0. The Tigers scored seven first-period goals.
• Abigail Conners faced 82 shots against No. 1 seed Lakeville South and 10 of those found the Century net as the No. 8-seeded Panthers lost 10-0. Century managed just six shots against the Cougars.
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
• Austin got a stellar game from goalie Shelby Davidson and beat Waseca 8-1. Davidson, a junior, stopped 31 of the 32 shots fired at her. The Packers were led offensively by Alexis Stich with three goals. Jordyn McCormack had one goal and three assists and Sarah Wangen had one goal and two assists.
• Albert Lea got a pair of goals from Katelyn Steven and skated off with a 3-1 win over Red Wing. Allison Roe got the lone goal for Red Wing, assisted by Tatum Zylka and Ashlyn Hintz. Goalie Hailey Ehers finished with 20 saves for the Wingers.
•••
WEDNESDAY'S SCORES
GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 1AA quarterfinals
Lakeville South 10, Century 0
Northfield 4, Owatonna 2
Dodge County 6, John Marshall 0
Farmington 11, Mayo 0
Section 1A quarterfinals
Albert Lea 3, Red Wing 1
Austin 8, Waseca 1