The Section 1A and 1AA boys hockey playoffs begin Tuesday. Here are six players to watch in each section, as the Trek to the X begins:
SIX TO WATCH IN 1A
• Jake Dolter, Sr., G, Faribault: The Falcons’ top netminder has backstopped Faribault to 10 of its wins this year. He enters the playoffs with a 10-2-1 record, a 2.11 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and three shutouts.
• Brody Lamb, So., F, Dodge County: The top goal-scorer in the state this season (46), Lamb has the ability to create for teammates, too, as his 66 total points rank 11th in the state. He has seven hat tricks and 39 points in the past nine games.
• Shawn Lehtinen, Sr., D, Minnesota River: The blue-liner is the leading scorer for the defending Section 1A champion Bulldogs. Lehtinen enters the postseason with 18 goals and 39 points this year.
• Layten Liffrig, Jr., F, Mankato East: Liffrig’s ability to score and set up linemates is what makes him so dangerous. He has 29 goals and 59 points this season, including a 7-point game and three 5-point games.
• Ben Priebe, Sr., F, Waseca: The senior forward is the second-leading goal scorer in the section with 32 goals and 44 points this season. He has 18 points against Section 1A opponents this year.
• Matthew Salzle, Sr., F, Mankato East: Another balanced offensive player and 50-point producer, Salzle has 26 goals and 25 assists this season. He also has experience on his side, having led the Cougars to state two years ago.
SIX TO WATCH IN 1AA
• Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth, Jr., F, Century: The eighth-leading points scorer (68 points) in the state this season, LBH is a power forward with a soft touch. He has the ability to put the puck in the net (28 goals) or set up teammates (40 assists).
• Chase Freiermuth, Sr., F, Hastings: The Air Force commit is a dynamic scorer, with 22 goals and 52 points this season. Freiermuth has 14 multi-point games this season, including five games of four or more points.
• Joey Malugani, Sr., F, Century: The leading scorer in Section 1AA, Malugani has the fifth-most goals (37) and seventh-most points (69) in the state. He has at least one point in every game this season, including 13 multi-goal games.
• Cody Ticen, Jr., G, Lakeville South: The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder has put up strong numbers against a strong schedule. Ticen is 14-3-0 this season with a 1.82 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and five shutouts.
• Carson VanZuilen, Jr., F, Northfield: One of the most dynamic playmakers in the section, VanZuilen has 38 assists (eighth-most in the state) among his 53 points this season. He has 17 points in the past seven games.
• Zach Wiese, Sr., G, Owatonna: A brick wall for the Huskies, Wiese is 17-5-0 this season with a miniscule 1.72 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and three shutouts. Allowed more than three goals in a game just three times this season.
Compiled by Jason Feldman