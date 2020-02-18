Rochester Mayo completed a sweep of the season series against Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
This one had much bigger stakes than the previous two.
Mayo kept its season alive, while ending the season for its oldest rival, beating John Marshall for a third time this season, this time in a Section One, Class AA boys hockey first-round playoff game at Graham Arena I.
The Spartans' 6-1 victory is their seventh consecutive against JM, dating back to the Rockets' last win in the series, on Feb. 9, 2017, in a regular-season game.
Mayo opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period, taking advantage of the first power-play opportunity of the game for either team.
Will Weick skated the puck through the right circle and found Bryce Baker moving into the low slot. Weick put a pass on Baker's tape and the senior forward one-timed it past JM goalie Carson Arthur for a 1-0 Mayo lead.
Mayo pulled away in the second period, getting goals from Javan Hodge, Will Rownd and Weick to build a 4-1 lead after two. Teejay Torgrimson scored 9:38 into the second to pull the Rockets with in a goal, but Rownd answered less than four minutes later and Weick added a back-breaker with just 30 seconds remaining in the period. Hodge's goal 5:10 into the period — his 11th goal of the season — held up as the game winner.
Weick added his second goal of the night, and 21st of his senior season, 5:16 into the third period, then Rownd scored his second of the game at the 12:38 mark to make it 6-1.
JM had an opportunity to cut into the deficit in the final three minutes of the game, but Mayo goalie Max Cothern and the Spartans' penalty killers were sharp and the Rockets came up empty on 1:16 of 5-on-3 power play time.
Mayo extended its all-time lead against JM in playoff matchups. The Spartans are 6-3 all-time against the Rockets in the postseason, and have won three straight playoff games in the series. Mayo, the No. 8 seed in the section, also leads the overall all-time series 64-58-1.
No. 9-seeded JM's season comes to a close at 5-21-1.
The Spartans (10-15-1) move on to Thursday's section quarterfinals at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Lakeville South. This will mark the fifth consecutive season in which Mayo has played at South in the playoffs. Two years ago, Mayo pushed South to double-overtime before falling 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Last season, South beat Mayo 4-1.
MAYO 6, JM 1
John Marshall 0 1 0 — 1
Mayo 1 3 2 — 6
First period — 1. M, Bryce Baker 7 (Will Weick 20, Luke Kathmann 3) 16:29 (pp).
Second period — 2. M, Javan Hodge 11 (unassisted) 5:10. 3. JM, Teejay Torgrimson 16 (Sam King 12) 9:38. 4. M, Will Rownd 4 (Jaxon Lester 2) 13:10. 5. M, Weick 20 (Hodge 18, Cooper Henderson 3) 16:30.
Third period — 6. M, Weick 21 (Ethan Norman 13) 5:16. 7. M, Rownd 5 (Chandler Dennis 7, Norman 14) 12:38.
Goalies — JM, Carson Arthur (L, 4-18-0). Mayo, Max Cothern (W, 8-9-0).
Power-play opportunities — JM, 0-for-1; Mayo, 1-for-3.
Penalties — JM 3-6 minutes; Mayo 1-2 minutes.
This story will be updated later tonight.