Isaiah Huber knew his speed would give him a chance.
He knew Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth's accuracy would, too.
So in a tight game against a bitter rival with both teams' seasons on the line, Huber — a veteran forward-turned-defenseman for Rochester Century's boys hockey team — decided to turn on the jets and let his old instincts take over.
He saw Bielenberg-Howarth take off with the puck from the Century zone with one Owatonna defender and a lot of open ice in front of him.
"I came up the ice with the puck and I could hear (Huber) screaming from behind me," Bielenberg-Howarth said, "so I pulled up a little bit and held onto it, then I just left it out there for him."
As he and Huber raced toward the Owatonna goal, Bielenberg-Howarth slid a perfect pass across the low slot and an outstretched Huber managed to get his stick on it and poke it past Huskies goalie Zach Wiese.
It turned out to be the game-winning goal in Century's 5-1 victory against Owatonna in a Section One, Class AA quarterfinal playoff game at Graham Arena on Thursday.
"Isaiah is the fastest guy on the ice," Bielenberg-Howarth said. "He said he just stuck his stick out there and closed his eyes."
Fourth-seeded Century (20-4-2) advances to Saturday's 5 p.m. Section 1AA semifinal game against top-seeded Lakeville South at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Huber's hustle play gave the Panthers all the offense they needed on Thursday.
Senior goalie Tim Pundt took care of the rest. Pundt was sensational, playing his best game of the season when the Panthers needed him the most. He made 52 saves, including 22 in the first period, keeping Owatonna off the scoreboard even though it controlled a majority of the play.
"Timmy played so good," Huber said. "He kept us in it when the shots were (22-9) and I was thinking 'how is this game 0-0?'
"When you make a bad play as a defenseman, you know the other team has a chance to score. But with Timmy you know there's a good chance it's not going in your net. Most of the time it doesn't."
Pundt is one of very few Panthers who have made it through the week fully healthy. Century had just nine healthy players at practice on Wednesday, the rest of the players were resting at their homes to conserve energy for Thursday's game.
"He knew he was going to get tested tonight because we had a lot of guys who were sick," Century coach Josh Klingfus said of Pundt. "He came ready to play and took it upon himself to win this game.
"Timmy has been a backbone for us all year. There’s a reason he’s played every game."
Pundt and all of Century's seniors were at their best when it mattered most.
Senior defenseman Sam Williams helped the Panthers seize momentum for good 1:54 into the third. Just five seconds after a Century penalty expired, Aidan Swee won a faceoff in Owatonna's end and pulled the puck back to Williams. He unloaded a heavy shot toward the net that hit Bielenberg-Howarth's outstretched stick blade and deflected past Wiese for a 4-0 lead.
"That was an unreal shot by Sam," Bielenberg-Howarth said. "He knew where my stick was and he hit it. That's hard for a goalie to stop. I didn't have to do anything, just put my stick out."
Klingfus added: "That was the big one. We knew they'd come after us right away. They had a power play to start the third and they had to empty the tanks there if they were going to come back. For us to get that nice shot by Sam and the tip by Lyncoln was huge. It energized us and kind of deflated them."
Owatonna got on the board on a Tanner Stendel power-play goal with 4:54 remaining, but Century senior Gavin Gunderson capped his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 3:20 to play.
Gunderson opened the scoring 3:31 into the second period when he deked a defender and put the puck into a narrow opening over Wiese's glove-side shoulder.
After Huber made it 2-0, Bielenberg-Howarth set up Gunderson by shaking a defender behind the Huskies goal and feeding Gunderson on the doorstep. He one-timed it past Wiese for a 3-0 lead with just 16 seconds to go in the second period.
The win gave Century a sweep of the three-game season series against the Huskies. But the Panthers' two prior wins against Owatonna weren't on their minds this week.
They were thinking back to last year's section playoffs, when the Panthers had an overtime goal waved off and the Huskies eventually beat them 3-2 in double-overtime.
"Every time we talked about hockey in the offseason," Huber said, "that’s all we’d say: 'Remember when we had that overtime goal and they called it off…’ we were thinking about that all the time up until now and we played with some anger and aggression, and we won."
Century 5, Owatonna 1
Owatonna 0 0 1 — 1
Century 0 3 2 — 5
First period — no scoring. Second period — 1. RC, Gavin Gunderson 23 (Joey Malugani 33, Sam Williams 22) 3:33 (pp). 2. RC, Isaiah Huber 6 (Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 41, Owen MacDonald 7) 15:17. 3. RC, Gunderson 24 (Bielenberg-Howarth 42, Malugani 34) 16:44. Third period — 4. RC, Bielenberg-Howarth 29 (Williams 23, Aidan Swee 9) :54. 5. OWT, Tanner Stendel 9 (Austin Mundt 6, Wyatt Oldefendt 5) 12:06 (pp). 6. RC, Gunderson 25 (Connor Olson 11, Malugani 35) 13:40 (en).
Shots on goal — OWT 22-17-14—53, RC 9-12-8—29. Goalies — OWT, Zach Wiese (L, 17-6-0; 24 saves-28 shots); RC, Tim Pundt (W, 20-4-2; 52 saves-53 shots). Power-play opportunities — OWT, 1-for-4; RC, 1-for-3. Penalties — OWT, 3-6 minutes; RC, 4-8 minutes.