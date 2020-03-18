FIRST TEAM
• PLAYER OF THE YEAR •
JOEY MALUGANI
CENTURY
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 37-36—73
Why he made the team: Led all Class AA players in the state this season in goals scored (37). … Set Century program records for points in a season (73) and career (144). … Also set a program record for goals in a season, with 37. … Had at least one point in all 27 Century games. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Signed to play with the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL next season. … Had 20 multi-point games and 13 multi-goal games this season, including two hat tricks. … A two-time PB All-Area player.
LYNCOLN BIELENBERG-HOWARTH
CENTURY
Junior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 30-42—72
Why he made the team: Had at least one point in 25 of Century’s 27 games. … Led the team and was sixth in the entire state in assists (42). … Played with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League after the high school season finished. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Scored four short-handed goals and had 15 points on special teams. … Had six games of five or more points, including a season-best seven-point game against Albert Lea on Dec. 20. … A repeat selection on the PB All-Area Team.
BRODY LAMB
DODGE COUNTY
Soph. • Forward
2019-20 stats: 49-23—72
Why he made the team: Led the entire state in goals scored this season. … Led Section 1A in goals (49) and points (72). … Selected by the Green Bay Gamblers in the fourth round of last May’s USHL Futures Draft. … Scored five short-handed goals this season and 26 special-teams points. … Recorded 10 hat tricks this season, including a season-best six-goal game in a win against Minnesota River on Nov. 30. … Had six points in two Section 1A playoff games.
CHARLIE BLAISDELL
DODGE COUNTY
Junior • Defense
2019-20 stats: 8-25—33
Why he made the team: A team captain for the Wildcats. … Helped run the Wildcats’ strong power play, recording two goals and 10 points on the power play this season. … Matched his goal total of a year ago, while nearly doubling his points total. … Was at his best down the stretch, recording 16 points in the final eight games of the season. … A repeat selection on the PB All-Area Team, was a Second Team selection last season.
SAM WILLIAMS
CENTURY
Senior • Defense
2019-20 stats: 4-23—27
Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Led all Century defensemen in scoring (27 points) and was fourth on the team in assists (23). … A key player on Century’s power play, where he recorded 11 of his 27 points this season. … Averaged a point per game this season. … Had a goal and an assist in Century’s 4-2 win against Bemidji in the championship game of the Kiwanis Festival on Dec. 28.
TIM PUNDT
CENTURY
Senior • Goalie
2019-20 stats: 20-5-2, 2.28 GAA, .915 save pct., 2 shutouts
Why he made the team: Finished his high school career with 41 victories and backstopped the Panthers to back-to-back Big Nine Conference championships. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Came up big in big games. Stopped 42 of 43 shots in 2-1 win against Owatonna on Feb. 6, to help Century close in on the Big Nine title. Stopped 52 of 53 shots against Owatonna on Feb. 20 in a Section 1AA playoff game. … A two-time PB All-Area Team selection.
• • • • •
SECOND TEAM
GAVIN GUNDERSON
CENTURY
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 25-31—56
Why he made the team: Excelled on special teams, recording 20 of his 56 points on the power play or penalty kill. … Had eight multi-goal games, including a hat trick against Owatonna in the Section 1AA playoffs. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Signed to play with the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL next season.
ROMAN GRULKOWSKI
WINONA
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 31-16—47
Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Set Winona’s career goal-scoring record this season. … Scored eight power-play goals and four short-handed goals. … Scored four goals in two Section 1A playoff games. … Had five hat tricks this season.
WILL WEICK
MAYO
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 21-20—41
Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Led the Spartans in goals, assists and points. … Recorded nearly half of his points (19) on the power play. … Had at least one point in 22 of Mayo’s 27 games. … Had five multi-goal games and two hat tricks.
ISAAC ROGNE
DODGE COUNTY
Junior • Defense
2019-20 stats: 10-19—29
Why he made the team: The junior was fourth on the 20-win Wildcats in goals (10), assists (19) and total points (29). … Had three games of four or more points this season, including a season-best six points against Moose Lake on Jan. 25.
JAVAN HODGE
MAYO
Soph. • Defense
2019-20 stats: 11-18—29
Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Just a sophomore, Hodge was second on the Spartans in goals (11), assists (18) and points. … Was a big part of Mayo’s power play, recording four power-play goals and 12 power-play points.
MAX COTHERN
MAYO
Senior • Goalie
2019-20 stats: 8-10-0, 3.56 GAA, .890 save pct., 1 shutout
Why he made the team: Seized the starting job down the stretch for the Spartans. … Won five of seven starts at the end of the season, including a 31-save win at Albert Lea (Feb. 13) and a 32-save win against John Marshall (Feb. 18).
• • • • •
HONORABLE MENTION
AUSTIN PACKERS
Kaleb Ree (senior, forward): 11-11—22; Nick Dunlap (senior, defense): 5-9—14; Bubba Grunewald (senior, defense): 8-4—12
CENTURY PANTHERS
Aidan Swee (soph., forward): 14-9—23; Connor Olson (senior, forward): 10-11—21; Isaiah Huber (junior, defense): 6-4—10; Matt Haun (soph., defense): 1-9—10
DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS
Brendon Wolesky (soph., forward): 13-26—39; Gavin Giesler (soph., forward): 17-7—24; Cade Spreiter (senior, forward): 8-15—23; Jake Isaak (soph., forward): 9-14—23; Isaac Dale (soph., goalie): 19-6-0, 2.93 GAA, .880 save pct.
JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS
Teejay Torgrimson (senior, forward): 16-16—32; Sam Eagen (junior, forward): 14-4—18; Sam King (junior, defense): 6-12—18; Shawn Sutton (senior, defense): 6-7—13; Aki Oura (senior, defense): 4-9—13
La CRESCENT LANCERS
Wyatt Farrell (8th, forward): 21-10—31; Owen Davison (junior, defense): 10-15—25; Reid Hafner (junior, forward): 14-10—24
LOURDES EAGLES
Van Albrecht (senior, defense): 4-15—19; Charlie Kielty (soph., defense): 3-10—13
MAYO SPARTANS
Noah Grethen (junior, defense): 6-10—16; Ethan Norman (soph., defense): 0-14—14
RED WING WINGERS
Gavin Lampe (senior, forward): 21-6—27; Isaac French (senior, forward): 12-14—26; Taite Luhman (senior, forward): 4-21—25; Aidan Coyle (senior, goalie): 6-15-0, 4.36 GAA, .894 save pct.
WINONA WINHAWKS
Matt Thesing (junior, forward): 15-16—31; Eric Paulson (senior, defense): 7-14—21; Quinn Larsen (soph., defense): 2-11—13; Alex Benson (junior, goalie): 6-7-1, 3.34 GAA, .913 save pct.; Campbell Watkins (senior, goalie): 7-6-1, 3.69 GAA, .886 save pct.
— Compiled by Jason Feldman
