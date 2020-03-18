Century vs Mayo Boys Hockey
Century's Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (40) carries the puck while Mayo's Will Weick pursues during a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game on Nov. 30 at Graham Arena. Bielenberg-Howarth and Weick are repeat selections on the Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Team. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

FIRST TEAM

Joey Malugani Century hockey
Rochester Century forward Joey Malugani

• PLAYER OF THE YEAR •

JOEY MALUGANI

CENTURY

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 37-36—73

Why he made the team: Led all Class AA players in the state this season in goals scored (37). … Set Century program records for points in a season (73) and career (144). … Also set a program record for goals in a season, with 37. … Had at least one point in all 27 Century games. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Signed to play with the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL next season. … Had 20 multi-point games and 13 multi-goal games this season, including two hat tricks. … A two-time PB All-Area player.

Century's Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth -- Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century forward Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

LYNCOLN BIELENBERG-HOWARTH

CENTURY

Junior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 30-42—72

Why he made the team: Had at least one point in 25 of Century’s 27 games. … Led the team and was sixth in the entire state in assists (42). … Played with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League after the high school season finished. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Scored four short-handed goals and had 15 points on special teams. … Had six games of five or more points, including a season-best seven-point game against Albert Lea on Dec. 20. … A repeat selection on the PB All-Area Team.

Dodge County's Brody Lamb -- Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Dodge County forward Brody Lamb

BRODY LAMB

DODGE COUNTY

Soph. • Forward

2019-20 stats: 49-23—72

Why he made the team: Led the entire state in goals scored this season. … Led Section 1A in goals (49) and points (72). … Selected by the Green Bay Gamblers in the fourth round of last May’s USHL Futures Draft. … Scored five short-handed goals this season and 26 special-teams points. … Recorded 10 hat tricks this season, including a season-best six-goal game in a win against Minnesota River on Nov. 30. … Had six points in two Section 1A playoff games.

Dodge County's Charlie Blaisdell
Dodge County defenseman Charlie Blaisdell

CHARLIE BLAISDELL

DODGE COUNTY

Junior • Defense

2019-20 stats: 8-25—33

Why he made the team: A team captain for the Wildcats. … Helped run the Wildcats’ strong power play, recording two goals and 10 points on the power play this season. … Matched his goal total of a year ago, while nearly doubling his points total. … Was at his best down the stretch, recording 16 points in the final eight games of the season. … A repeat selection on the PB All-Area Team, was a Second Team selection last season.

Century's Sam Williams
Century defenseman Sam Williams

SAM WILLIAMS

CENTURY

Senior • Defense

2019-20 stats: 4-23—27

Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Led all Century defensemen in scoring (27 points) and was fourth on the team in assists (23). … A key player on Century’s power play, where he recorded 11 of his 27 points this season. … Averaged a point per game this season. … Had a goal and an assist in Century’s 4-2 win against Bemidji in the championship game of the Kiwanis Festival on Dec. 28.

Century vs. Owatonna Boys Hockey
Century goalie Tim Pundt

TIM PUNDT

CENTURY

Senior • Goalie

2019-20 stats: 20-5-2, 2.28 GAA, .915 save pct., 2 shutouts

Why he made the team: Finished his high school career with 41 victories and backstopped the Panthers to back-to-back Big Nine Conference championships. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Came up big in big games. Stopped 42 of 43 shots in 2-1 win against Owatonna on Feb. 6, to help Century close in on the Big Nine title. Stopped 52 of 53 shots against Owatonna on Feb. 20 in a Section 1AA playoff game. … A two-time PB All-Area Team selection.

SECOND TEAM

Century vs. Owatonna Boys Hockey Gavin Gunderson
Century forward Gavin Gunderson (11)

GAVIN GUNDERSON

CENTURY

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 25-31—56

Why he made the team: Excelled on special teams, recording 20 of his 56 points on the power play or penalty kill. … Had eight multi-goal games, including a hat trick against Owatonna in the Section 1AA playoffs. … All-Big Nine Conference. … Signed to play with the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL next season.

Dodge County vs. Winona boys hockey - Roman Grulkowski
Winona forward Roman Grulkowski

ROMAN GRULKOWSKI

WINONA

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 31-16—47

Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Set Winona’s career goal-scoring record this season. … Scored eight power-play goals and four short-handed goals. … Scored four goals in two Section 1A playoff games. … Had five hat tricks this season.

John Marshall vs. Mayo Boys Hockey - Will Weick
Mayo forward Will Weick

WILL WEICK

MAYO

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 21-20—41

Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Led the Spartans in goals, assists and points. … Recorded nearly half of his points (19) on the power play. … Had at least one point in 22 of Mayo’s 27 games. … Had five multi-goal games and two hat tricks.

Dodge County defenseman Isaac Rogne
Dodge County defenseman Isaac Rogne

ISAAC ROGNE

DODGE COUNTY

Junior • Defense

2019-20 stats: 10-19—29

Why he made the team: The junior was fourth on the 20-win Wildcats in goals (10), assists (19) and total points (29). … Had three games of four or more points this season, including a season-best six points against Moose Lake on Jan. 25.

Rochester Mayo High School logo

JAVAN HODGE

MAYO

Soph. • Defense

2019-20 stats: 11-18—29

Why he made the team: All-Big Nine Conference. … Just a sophomore, Hodge was second on the Spartans in goals (11), assists (18) and points. … Was a big part of Mayo’s power play, recording four power-play goals and 12 power-play points.

Mayo vs. Century boys hockey
Mayo goalie Max Cothern

MAX COTHERN

MAYO

Senior • Goalie

2019-20 stats: 8-10-0, 3.56 GAA, .890 save pct., 1 shutout

Why he made the team: Seized the starting job down the stretch for the Spartans. … Won five of seven starts at the end of the season, including a 31-save win at Albert Lea (Feb. 13) and a 32-save win against John Marshall (Feb. 18).

HONORABLE MENTION

AUSTIN PACKERS

Kaleb Ree (senior, forward): 11-11—22; Nick Dunlap (senior, defense): 5-9—14; Bubba Grunewald (senior, defense): 8-4—12

CENTURY PANTHERS

Aidan Swee (soph., forward): 14-9—23; Connor Olson (senior, forward): 10-11—21; Isaiah Huber (junior, defense): 6-4—10; Matt Haun (soph., defense): 1-9—10

DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS

Brendon Wolesky (soph., forward): 13-26—39; Gavin Giesler (soph., forward): 17-7—24; Cade Spreiter (senior, forward): 8-15—23; Jake Isaak (soph., forward): 9-14—23; Isaac Dale (soph., goalie): 19-6-0, 2.93 GAA, .880 save pct.

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Teejay Torgrimson (senior, forward): 16-16—32; Sam Eagen (junior, forward): 14-4—18; Sam King (junior, defense): 6-12—18; Shawn Sutton (senior, defense): 6-7—13; Aki Oura (senior, defense): 4-9—13

La CRESCENT LANCERS

Wyatt Farrell (8th, forward): 21-10—31; Owen Davison (junior, defense): 10-15—25; Reid Hafner (junior, forward): 14-10—24

LOURDES EAGLES

Van Albrecht (senior, defense): 4-15—19; Charlie Kielty (soph., defense): 3-10—13

MAYO SPARTANS

Noah Grethen (junior, defense): 6-10—16; Ethan Norman (soph., defense): 0-14—14

RED WING WINGERS

Gavin Lampe (senior, forward): 21-6—27; Isaac French (senior, forward): 12-14—26; Taite Luhman (senior, forward): 4-21—25; Aidan Coyle (senior, goalie): 6-15-0, 4.36 GAA, .894 save pct.

WINONA WINHAWKS

Matt Thesing (junior, forward): 15-16—31; Eric Paulson (senior, defense): 7-14—21; Quinn Larsen (soph., defense): 2-11—13; Alex Benson (junior, goalie): 6-7-1, 3.34 GAA, .913 save pct.; Campbell Watkins (senior, goalie): 7-6-1, 3.69 GAA, .886 save pct.

— Compiled by Jason Feldman

jfeldman@postbulletin.com

 

