FIRST TEAM
• PLAYER OF THE YEAR •
EMMA SCHMITZ
LOURDES
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 24-34—58
Why she made the team: Named All-State by Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association. … The leading scorer in Lourdes’ history, with 176 career points (88 goals, 88 assists). … Led the Eagles in scoring all three seasons of her career. … Finished 13th in the state with 31 assists. … Had eight points in six career state tournament games. … Had 18 points in her last nine games. … Committed to Division I Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.
KATE HOLTZ
AUSTIN
Soph. • Forward
2019-20 stats: 24-31—55
Why she made the team: Austin’s leading scorer (55 points) and team leader in assists (31). … Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … “Kate's strength is her power on her shot, she has one of the hardest shots in the Big Nine. She has great hockey sense and knows how to play without the puck,” Austin coach Troy Holtz said.
SARAH DRAVIS
LOURDES
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 26-23—49
Why she made the team: Named All-State by Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association. … Committed to play college hockey at Division I Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. … Helped the Eagles get off to a strong start this season with 25 points in the first eight games. … Had a team-best six short-handed goals. … Had six multi-goal games and three hat tricks this season. … Had 15 multi-point games as a senior.
MAGGIE HANZEL
LOURDES
Junior • Defense
2019-20 stats: 17-27—44
Why she made the team: Named All-State by Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association. … Committed to Division I Boston University. … The top-scoring defenseman in the state this season. … Led the Eagles in power-play goals (10). … Played in the High School Elite League last fall and played with the Minnesota Whitecaps U19 team in the North American Hockey Academy’s international tournament in Vermont over Labor Day weekend.
KAYLA SCHUBERT
DODGE COUNTY
Senior • Defense
2019-20 stats: 11-10—21
Why she made the team: Third on the Wildcats in scoring this season, with 21 points. … Committed to play college hockey at Wisconsin-River Falls. … Named to the Academic All-State Team. … Team co-MVP. … The only southeastern Minnesota senior named to the Minnesota team for the National Invitation Tournament, scheduled for April 23-26 in Blaine. … Named to the USA High Performance Final 54.
SKY HUGHES
DODGE COUNTY
Junior • Goalie
2019-20 stats: 14-10-1, 2.45 GAA, .913 save pct., 7 shutouts
Why she made the team: Had the top goals-against average (2.45) and most shutouts (7) among area goalies. … Her seven shutouts tied the team record for shutouts in a season. … Drawing interest from multiple college programs. … Named to the USA High Performance Final 54. … An assistant captain for the Wildcats. … Had five games of 40 or more saves this season.
• • • • •
SECOND TEAM
JORDYN McCORMACK
AUSTIN
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 30-23—53
Why she made the team: Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … Led Austin in goals (30) and was second in assists (23) and points (53). … Had 13 special teams points, including three power-play and three short-handed goals. … Had 20 points in her last eight games.
GRETA FREED
JOHN MARSHALL
Junior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 28-16—44
Why she made the team: Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … “Along with her tremendous hockey ability, she has amazing leadership qualities on and off the ice,” JM coach Mia Bruesewitz said. … Led the Rockets in scoring and had the team’s two short-handed goals this season.
MALIA SCHUBERT
DODGE COUNTY
Senior • Forward
2019-20 stats: 21-13—34
Why she made the team: Led the Wildcats in goals (21) and points (34). … Committed to Augsburg College, where she’ll play with former Wildcat Elly Strunk. … Team captain and MVP. … Named to Academic All-State Team.
ALLISON SMITH
LOURDES
Senior • Defense
2019-20 stats: 6-11—17
Why she made the team: Committed to Division I Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. … Rarely left the ice and played in all situations -- five-on-five, power play and penalty kill. … Recorded nine of her 17 points on special teams, including four power-play goals.
MEG GROVE
RED WING
Senior • Defense
2019-20 stats: 4-16—20
Why she made the team: Red Wing’s second-leading scorer and top-scoring defenseman. … Recipient of the Hobey Baker High School Character Award. … Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … Had five multi-point games this season, including one five-point game.
CORRIN HANSON
LOURDES
Senior • Goalie
2019-20 stats: 18-12-0, 3.07 GAA, .878 save pct., 4 shutouts
Why she made the team: Two-year starter for the Eagles, played all but one period in goal this season. … Committed to play college hockey at Northland College in Ashland, Wis. … Recorded shutouts against four Section 1A opponents this season. … Made 28 saves in a 2-1 OT state quarterfinal win against South St. Paul.
• • • • •
HONORABLE MENTION
AUSTIN PACKERS
Alexis Stich (junior, forward): 8-15—23
Samantha Krueger (soph., defense): 2-4—6
Shelby Davidson (junior, goalie): 9-8-0, 2.72 GAA, .927 save pct., 1 shutout
CENTURY PANTHERS
Kailey Birkestrand (freshman, forward): 8-7—15
Katherine Thorvilson (junior, forward): 3-7—10
DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS
Kennedy Kraus (senior, forward): 11-16—27
Elizabeth Fagerlind (junior, defense): 11-9—20
JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS
Ashley Koehler (senior, forward): 20-10—30
Anysia Heimer (senior, goalie): 7-16-0, 5.57 GAA, .850 save pct., 1 shutout
LOURDES EAGLES
Sawyer Fleming (7th, forward): 11-15—26
Delaney Fleming (freshman, forward): 10-11—21
Abby Wick (junior, defense): 6-12—18
MAYO SPARTANS
Devynn Priest (junior, forward): 18-7—25
Luella Bianco (junior, defense): 7-9—16
Maggie Augeson (junior, defense): 3-6—9
RED WING WINGERS
Hailey Ehlers (senior, goalie): 9-12-0, 4.47 GAA, .857 save pct., 3 shutouts
Eliza DiNatale (junior, forward): 29-9—38
— Complied by Jason Feldman