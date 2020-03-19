FIRST TEAM

Lourdes vs. Breck Girls Hockey State Class A Semifinal
Lourdes' Emma Schmitz (7) controls the puck during a State Class A girls hockey semifinal game Against Breck Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

EMMA SCHMITZ

LOURDES

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 24-34—58

Why she made the team: Named All-State by Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association. … The leading scorer in Lourdes’ history, with 176 career points (88 goals, 88 assists). … Led the Eagles in scoring all three seasons of her career. … Finished 13th in the state with 31 assists. … Had eight points in six career state tournament games. … Had 18 points in her last nine games. … Committed to Division I Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.

austin packers logo.jpg

KATE HOLTZ

AUSTIN

Soph. • Forward

2019-20 stats: 24-31—55

Why she made the team: Austin’s leading scorer (55 points) and team leader in assists (31). … Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … “Kate's strength is her power on her shot, she has one of the hardest shots in the Big Nine. She has great hockey sense and knows how to play without the puck,” Austin coach Troy Holtz said.

Lourdes vs. Breck Girls Hockey State Class A Semifinal
Lourdes' Sarah Dravis (10) controls the puck during a State Class A girls hockey semifinal game against Breck Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

SARAH DRAVIS

LOURDES

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 26-23—49

Why she made the team: Named All-State by Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association. … Committed to play college hockey at Division I Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. … Helped the Eagles get off to a strong start this season with 25 points in the first eight games. … Had a team-best six short-handed goals. … Had six multi-goal games and three hat tricks this season. … Had 15 multi-point games as a senior.

Lourdes vs Albert Lea Girls Hockey Section 1A Semifinal
Lourdes' Maggi Hanzel (13) takes a shot during a Section 1A semifinal girls hockey game against Albert Lea Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Graham Arena Complex in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

MAGGIE HANZEL

LOURDES

Junior • Defense

2019-20 stats: 17-27—44

Why she made the team: Named All-State by Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association. … Committed to Division I Boston University. … The top-scoring defenseman in the state this season. … Led the Eagles in power-play goals (10). … Played in the High School Elite League last fall and played with the Minnesota Whitecaps U19 team in the North American Hockey Academy’s international tournament in Vermont over Labor Day weekend.

Dodge County vs Owatonna Girls Hockey
Dodge County's Kayla Schubert (4) and Owatonna's Anna Herzog (16) struggle for the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal girls hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Kasson.

KAYLA SCHUBERT

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Defense

2019-20 stats: 11-10—21

Why she made the team: Third on the Wildcats in scoring this season, with 21 points. … Committed to play college hockey at Wisconsin-River Falls. … Named to the Academic All-State Team. … Team co-MVP. … The only southeastern Minnesota senior named to the Minnesota team for the National Invitation Tournament, scheduled for April 23-26 in Blaine. … Named to the USA High Performance Final 54.

Dodge County vs. John Marshall Girls Hockey
Dodge County's Sky Hughes (0) is introduced before a girls hockey Section 1AA quarterfinal game against John Marshall Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Kasson. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

SKY HUGHES

DODGE COUNTY

Junior • Goalie

2019-20 stats: 14-10-1, 2.45 GAA, .913 save pct., 7 shutouts

Why she made the team: Had the top goals-against average (2.45) and most shutouts (7) among area goalies. … Her seven shutouts tied the team record for shutouts in a season. … Drawing interest from multiple college programs. … Named to the USA High Performance Final 54. … An assistant captain for the Wildcats. … Had five games of 40 or more saves this season.

• • • • •

SECOND TEAM

austin packers logo.jpg

JORDYN McCORMACK

AUSTIN

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 30-23—53

Why she made the team: Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … Led Austin in goals (30) and was second in assists (23) and points (53). … Had 13 special teams points, including three power-play and three short-handed goals. … Had 20 points in her last eight games.

Mayo vs. John Marshall Girls Hockey
John Marshall's Greta Freed (4) and Mayo's Milla Sadowy (6) struggle for the puck during a girls hockey game Tuesay, Jan. 28, 2020, at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

GRETA FREED

JOHN MARSHALL

Junior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 28-16—44

Why she made the team: Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … “Along with her tremendous hockey ability, she has amazing leadership qualities on and off the ice,” JM coach Mia Bruesewitz said. … Led the Rockets in scoring and had the team’s two short-handed goals this season.

Dodge County vs. John Marshall Girls Hockey
Dodge County's Malia Schubert, right, prepares to take a shot against John Marshall goalie Anysia Heimer (33) during a Section 1AA playoff game last month. Schubert and Heimer are both members of the 2019-20 Post Bulletin All-Area girls hockey team. (PB file photo by Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

MALIA SCHUBERT

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Forward

2019-20 stats: 21-13—34

Why she made the team: Led the Wildcats in goals (21) and points (34). … Committed to Augsburg College, where she’ll play with former Wildcat Elly Strunk. … Team captain and MVP. … Named to Academic All-State Team.

Lourdes vs. Faribault girls hockey Section 1A Championship
Lourdes' Allison Smith (8) takes a shot during a Section 1A championship game against Faribault on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Lourdes defeated Faribault 5-1. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

ALLISON SMITH

LOURDES

Senior • Defense

2019-20 stats: 6-11—17

Why she made the team: Committed to Division I Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. … Rarely left the ice and played in all situations -- five-on-five, power play and penalty kill. … Recorded nine of her 17 points on special teams, including four power-play goals.

Red Wing-Lourdes Girls Hockey
Red Wing's Meg Grove (6) controls the puck during the Section 1A girls hockey championship against Lourdes Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Owatonna.

MEG GROVE

RED WING

Senior • Defense

2019-20 stats: 4-16—20

Why she made the team: Red Wing’s second-leading scorer and top-scoring defenseman. … Recipient of the Hobey Baker High School Character Award. … Named First Team All-Big Nine Conference. … Had five multi-point games this season, including one five-point game.

Lourdes vs. Breck Girls Hockey State Class A Semifinal
Lourdes goalie Corrin Hanson (35) keeps her eyes on the puck during a State Class A girls hockey semifinal game against Breck Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

CORRIN HANSON

LOURDES

Senior • Goalie

2019-20 stats: 18-12-0, 3.07 GAA, .878 save pct., 4 shutouts

Why she made the team: Two-year starter for the Eagles, played all but one period in goal this season. … Committed to play college hockey at Northland College in Ashland, Wis. … Recorded shutouts against four Section 1A opponents this season. … Made 28 saves in a 2-1 OT state quarterfinal win against South St. Paul.

• • • • •

HONORABLE MENTION

AUSTIN PACKERS

Alexis Stich (junior, forward): 8-15—23

Samantha Krueger (soph., defense): 2-4—6

Shelby Davidson (junior, goalie): 9-8-0, 2.72 GAA, .927 save pct., 1 shutout

CENTURY PANTHERS

Kailey Birkestrand (freshman, forward): 8-7—15

Katherine Thorvilson (junior, forward): 3-7—10

DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS

Kennedy Kraus (senior, forward): 11-16—27

Elizabeth Fagerlind (junior, defense): 11-9—20

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Ashley Koehler (senior, forward): 20-10—30

Anysia Heimer (senior, goalie): 7-16-0, 5.57 GAA, .850 save pct., 1 shutout

LOURDES EAGLES

Sawyer Fleming (7th, forward): 11-15—26

Delaney Fleming (freshman, forward): 10-11—21

Abby Wick (junior, defense): 6-12—18

MAYO SPARTANS

Devynn Priest (junior, forward): 18-7—25

Luella Bianco (junior, defense): 7-9—16

Maggie Augeson (junior, defense): 3-6—9

RED WING WINGERS

Hailey Ehlers (senior, goalie): 9-12-0, 4.47 GAA, .857 save pct., 3 shutouts

Eliza DiNatale (junior, forward): 29-9—38

— Complied by Jason Feldman

