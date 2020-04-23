ALL-DECADE BOYS HOCKEY
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER CENTURY PANTHERS
The Panthers’ decade at a glance
The 2010s for Century were highlighted by three 20-win seasons (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20), three Big Nine Conference championships (2018, '19 and '20) and three Kiwanis Festival championships (2012, '18 and '19). The Panthers went 150-103-10 overall, hit double-digits in victories in nine of the 10 seasons and finished above .500 seven times. The three Zmolek brothers — Riese, Will and Bennett — all started and finished their high school careers in the decade, combining for 216 points. The Panthers’ top three scorers of the decade all came at the tail end, with current seniors Joey Malugani (144 points) and Gavin Gunderson (140) and current junior Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (129) leading the way. The Panthers also received outstanding goalie play throughout the decade, with Cole Walter, Jackson Killinger and Tim Pundt recording at least 24 wins each.
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Tim Pundt (2017-20): 40-9-2, 2.10 GAA, .913 save pct., 8 shutouts
Noteworthy: In a difficult decision, Pundt earns the nod as the starter, just ahead of his predecessor Jackson Killinger. … Pundt’s performance down the stretch as a senior this winter — a 42-save effort in a Big Nine title-clinching win against Owatonna on Feb. 6, and a 52-save performance against Owatonna in the section quarterfinals — tipped the scales in his favor. … Posted a .951 save percentage in two postseason games as a senior, on the heels of a .909 regular-season percentage. … Backstopped Century to back-to-back Big Nine Conference titles in 2019 and 2020, and back-to-back Kiwanis Festival championships.
DEFENSEMEN
Riese Zmolek (2012-15): 40-50—90
Noteworthy: The highest scoring defenseman in Rochester in the decade, Zmolek was a standout at both ends of the ice. … A natural leader, he was a team captain and the team’s leading scorer as a junior. … Played 25 games with the Austin Bruins in 2015 after his high school career ended. … Played two seasons with Cedar Rapids of the USHL in 2015-16 and 2016-17, where he compiled 224 penalty minutes and was a team captain in his second season. … Recently completed his junior season with Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he’s played in 110 games, has 27 career points and a plus-41 plus/minus rating.
Will Zmolek (2014-17): 31-42—73
Noteworthy: The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blue-liner evolved as a player throughout his three varsity seasons, his game changing as he grew taller and stronger. … Played a “heavy” game as a senior, used his body and physicality to win puck battles on both ends of the ice. … Led Century in scoring as a senior, with 42 points. … Played 24 games with Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL after his senior season concluded, then played two seasons for Cedar Rapids in the USHL. … Recently completed his freshman season at Division I Bemidji State University, where he played in all 37 games, blocked 28 shots and had 7 assists.
FORWARDS
Joey Malugani set a handful of scoring records at Century, including points in a career (144) and points in a season (73). (PB file photo by A…
Joey Malugani (2017-20): 66-78—144
Noteworthy: Century’s all-time leading scorer (144 points), Malugani also set a program record for points in a season this year (73). … Worked equally hard in his own zone. Panthers coach Josh Klingfus said Malugani is also “the best 200-foot player I’ve coached at Century.” ... Had 6 short-handed goals as a senior. … Signed a tender for the 2020-21 season with the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL. … Also a standout student, Malugani has been accepted into the prestigious Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
Gavin Gunderson (2017-20): 69-71—140
Noteworthy: Perhaps the most dynamic scorer in Rochester and in the Big Nine Conference this season. … Strong hands, quick shot and ability to make plays in tight spaces made him a threat anytime he had the puck. … Recorded 25 goals and 56 points as a senior, despite missing three weeks due to two different injuries. … Has signed a tender to play for the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL next season. … Finished his high school career as Century’s second-leading scorer of all-time.
Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (2017-20): 62-67—129
Noteworthy: A power forward who can score from anywhere and create plays for his teammates. … Played three games with the Austin Bruins of the NAHL after his junior season at Century concluded. … Recorded 72 points as a junior in 2019-20, the second-best single-season total in program history, one point behind linemate Joey Malugani’s 73. … Recorded three or more points in 12 of 27 games as a junior.
• • •
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Jackson Killinger, 2015-18 (28-10-1, 1.91 GAA, .907 save pct., 7 shutouts)
Cole Walter, 2014-17 (24-21-3, 2.26, .891, 7 SO)
Erik Wennberg, 2011-12 (17-6-2, 2.39, .904, 6 SO)
Joey Pundt, 2013-15 (15-16-3, 3.62, .876, 3 SO)
DEFENSEMEN
Brandon Kautz, 2010-12 (24-31—55)
Bennett Zmolek, 2017-19 (12-41—53)
Isaiah Huber, 2017-20 (16-25—41)
Palmer Mickelson, 2014-18 (7-16—23)
Luca Martini, 2016-19 (1-17—18)
Nick Raehsler, 2010-11 (9-7—16)
FORWARDS
Jake Roth, 2011-15 (47-62—109)
Hayden Ashworth, 2011-14 (37-52—89)
Connor Olson, 2017-20 (44-37—81)
Nick Aney, 2015-18 (41-35—76)
Skylar Klingfus, 2016-19 (20-49—69)
Eric St. Marie, 2013-17 (26-42—68)
Jon Thorvilson, 2015-18 (29-38—67)
Nick Jacobs, 2010-12 (23-36—59)
Ben Haas, 2015-18 (19-30—49)
Aidan Swee, 2018-20 (16-19—35)
— Jason Feldman • jfeldman@postbulletin.com