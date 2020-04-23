ALL-DECADE BOYS HOCKEY
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS
The Wildcats’ decade at a glance
Dodge County’s best two seasons of the past decade came at the beginning and at the end. The Wildcats were 15-11-0 in 2010-11. Their next winning season came in 2019-20, when they went 21-6-0, and earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs, where they fell to Mankato East in a section semifinal game. The program’s top scorers of the decade also came at the beginning and the end. Sam Robinson (78 points) and Tyler Dufault (75) played in the early part of the decade, while Brody Lamb (72 points) played his first varsity season in 2019-20.
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Isaac Dale (2019-20): 19-6-0, 2.93 goals-against average, .880 save percentage
Noteworthy: Though he played just one season in the decade, Dale played nearly every minute in goal for the Wildcats’ best team of the decade. His statistics were on-par or better than Dodge County’s other top goalies of the decade. … Backstopped the Wildcats to 19 of their 21 wins as a sophomore in 2019-20. … Was in net for 13 of 14 games during Dodge County’s 14-game winning streak late in the season.
DEFENSEMEN
Charlie Blaisdell (2018-20): 16-35—51
Noteworthy: An outstanding two-way defenseman who wore a letter as a team captain during his junior season in 2019-20. … Has 17 career power-play points, 12 coming this past season. … Led the Wildcats in scoring as a sophomore (8-10—18) and was third on the team as a junior (8-25—33). … Became a key part of the Wildcats’ offense over the second half of his junior year, when he had 22 points in the final 11 games.
Chad Mundy (2010-11): 17-24—41
Noteworthy: Played just one season in this decade, but was a force on both ends. … Led the Wildcats in assists (24) and points (41) as a senior, and was second on the team in goals scored (17). … Had 11 multi-point games in 2010-11, when Dodge County won 15 games.
FORWARDS
Brody Lamb (2019-20): 49-23—72
Noteworthy: Led the state in goals scored as a sophomore in 2019-20, with 49. … Recorded 21 of his 72 points on special teams, including five short-handed goals. … Helped the Wildcats win 21 games and earn the No. 1 seed in a section tournament for the first time. … In just his third varsity game, scored six goals in a 7-5 win against defending Section 1A champion Minnesota River. … Had 10 hat tricks and 17 games of three or more points.
Sam Robinson
Sam Robinson (2011-14): 42-36—78
Noteworthy: The Wildcats’ leading scorer of the past decade. … Led Dodge County in scoring as a sophomore with 10 goals and 21 points. … Was second on the team in scoring as a junior (19 goals, 31 points) and as a senior (13 goals, 26 points). … Had 14 career special-teams goals.
Tanner Dufault
Tanner Dufault (2012-14): 31-44—75
Noteworthy: Led the Wildcats in scoring in both of his varsity seasons, recording 39 points as a sophomore in 2012-13 and 36 points as a junior in 2013-14. … Played his senior year with the Kansas City Mavs U18 Elite midget team. … Played two seasons in the NAHL, including 25 games with the Austin Bruins in 2016-17. … Recently completed his junior season at NCAA Division III St. John’s, where he has recorded 14 points in 43 career games.
• • •
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Cole Kundert, 2015-19 (29-56-0, 4.48 goals-against average, .862 save pct., 4 shutouts)
Dustin Stevens, 2010-11 (15-10-0, 3.04 GAA, .886 save pct., 1 SO)
Mitch Sobotta, 2012-15 (14-31-4, 4.30 GAA, .869 save pct.)
DEFENSEMEN
Isaac Rogne, 2018-20 (19-24—43)
Keegan Kuhn, 2016-19 (19-15—34)
Max Blaisdell, 2013-16 (16-16—32)
Dayton Freerksen, 2014-16 (11-17—28
Alex Haala, 2015-18 (11-12—23)
Tanner Keller, 2010-11 (10-11—21)
Brendon Postier, 2017-20 (7-14—21)
Marcus Hadrath, 2015-18 (7-12—19)
Ethan Strunk, 2014-16 (9-9—18)
Kevin Claussen, 2013-15 (5-12—17)
James McPeak, 2019-20 (3-13—16)
FORWARDS
Spencer Senn, 2011-14 (36-25—61)
Cade Spreiter, 2017-20 (22-31—53)
Andrew Kirmse, 2013-16 (21-24—45)
Nic Leisen, 2013-15 (21-22—43)
Chris Roberts, 2012-15 (17-25—42)
Christian Schillo, 2010-13 (17-22—39)
Brendon Wolesky, 2019-20 (13-26—39)
Dillon Stevens, 2010-11 (17-17—34)
Drew Wohlfiel, 2010-11 (13-19—32)
Sam Orth, 2010-11 (13-19—32)
Stefan Rechtzigel, 2010-13 (18-14—32)
Kylo Courteau, 2012-15 (15-17—32)
Alex Nelson, 2016-18 (14-17—31)
Austin Head, 2010-11 (20-10—30)
Ethan Dale, 2018-20 (11-16—27)
Cory Schillo, 2012-14 (10-16—26)
Benton Westrom, 2011-14 (12-13—25)
