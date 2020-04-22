ALL-DECADE BOYS HOCKEY
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS
The Rockets’ decade at a glance
JM’s best stretch in the past 10 seasons came right in the middle of the decade. It won 33 total games between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and won a Big Nine Conference title in 2015-16, when it went 20-7-0, losing to Lakeville North in the Section 1AA semifinals. Those teams were led by talented players such as Brady Dahl (85 career points), Xander Lamppa (82), Isaac Lamppa (70) and defenseman Josh Frerks (57). Xander Lamppa will play Division I college hockey at Penn State. The Rockets also were the runners-up at the Kiwanis Festival in 2014 and 2015. They finished the decade with a 102-143-10 overall record.
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Brady Meyers (2014-16): 29-19-0, 2.43 GAA, .909 save pct., 5 shutouts
Noteworthy: Backstopped the Rockets to their best season of the decade, a 20-7-0 record in 2015-16, a season that included a Big Nine Conference championship. … Was nearly unbeatable that season, posting a 1.71 GAA and a .930 save percentage in the regular season. … Played two seasons in the NA3HL (one with North Iowa, one with Alexandria) after graduating, and has played the past two seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
DEFENSEMEN
Josh Frerks (2013-16): 13-44—57
Noteworthy: The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder played a strong two-way game at JM. He was a physical force in the Rockets’ zone and added offense on the other end. … Had 30 assists as a senior in 2015-16, when JM won the Big Nine Conference championship. … Rarely left the ice as a senior, helping run JM’s power play and was a key penalty killer.
Jared Bromberg (2011-14): 8-47—55
Noteworthy: A talented offensive defenseman, Bromberg was the team’s second-leading scorer as a senior. … Scored five of his eight career goals as a senior. … Played two years of junior hockey with the La Crosse Freeze of the NA3HL, where he put up 68 points in two seasons. … The 6-2, 205-pounder recently concluded his senior season at Gustavus Adolphus College, where he had six career goals and 23 points.
FORWARDS
Gavin Sandwick (2010-13): 40-57—97
Noteworthy: Was a steady and consistent offensive presence for the Rockets over his three seasons on the varsity, recording 12 goals and 29 points as a sophomore, 14 goals and 38 points as a junior, and 14 goals and 30 points as a senior in 2012-13. … Rockets had a 41-35-2 record during this three seasons.
Brady Dahl (2013-16): 40-45—85
Noteworthy: The Rockets’ second-leading scorer as a junior and leading scorer as a senior, when JM won the Big Nine Conference title. … A key cog on JM’s power play and penalty kill, led the Rockets with 18 special-teams points as a senior, including a team-best three short-handed goals and seven short-handed points. … Played two seasons of junior hockey, splitting time between Granite City (NA3HL), Fairbanks (NAHL) and Minot (NAHL). … Recently completed his sophomore season at St. John’s, where he has seven goals and 13 points.
Xander Lamppa (2015-17): 33-49—82
Noteworthy: The dynamic forward played his sophomore and junior seasons with JM before spending his senior season with Austin of the NAHL. … Was third on the Rockets in goals (14) and fifth in total points (35) as a sophomore, then led the team in assists (28) and points (47) as a junior. … The 6-1, 205-pound left-shot forward has elite hands and vision. … Played the past two seasons with Waterloo of the USHL. … Committed to Division I Penn State last month. … Finished 10th in the entire USHL this season in assists (30) and 17th in points (45).
• • •
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Jacob Garvey, 2010-13 (27-23-2, 2.70 GAA, .897 save pct., 5 shutouts)
Bryan King, 2010-11 (8-5-0, 2.27, .907, 2 SO)
John Paul Neumann, 2015-17 (10-15-1, 3.32, .875, 1 SO)
DEFENSEMEN
Alec McGinn, 2010-13 (17-28—45)
Nick Ness, 2016-18 (11-20—31)
Noah Antes, 2014-17 (7-20—27)
Matt Broman, 2010-12 (8-18—26)
Daylon Wolesky, 2016-18 (3-22—25)
Shawn Sutton, 2017-20 (7-14—21)
Ryan Lakin, 2010-11 (2-17—19)
Anthony Johnson, 2010-11 (2-12—14)
FORWARDS
Sam Broman, 2011-14 (38-45—83)
Isaac Lamppa, 2014-16 (33-37—70)
Teejay Torgrimson, 2017-20 (36-34—70)
Hunter Heightland, 2010-13 (31-33—64)
Conner Lee, 2013-16 (23-35—58)
Jake Dravis, 2012-15 (25-32—57)
Nick Paulson, 2010-13 (26-30—56)
Cory Checco, 2013-15 (26-30—56)
Nick Hackman, 2016-18 (32-20—52)
Aaron Macken, 2014-17 (11-34—45)
Pepe Headlee Jr., 2016-19 (15-18—33)
Kyle Andrews, 2010-12 (21-12—33)
Eric Mackey, 2010-11 (17-16—33)
Brandon Ratzloff, 2014-16 (7-23—30)
Zach Johnson, 2010-11 (16-14—30)
— Jason Feldman • jfeldman@postbulletin.com