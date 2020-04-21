ALL-DECADE BOYS HOCKEY
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER LOURDES EAGLES
The Eagles’ decade at a glance
The decade — 2010-11 through 2019-20 — started strong and had varying degrees of success the rest of the decade for the Eagles, who finished it with a 127-147-4 record over the past 10 seasons. The Eagles opened the past decade by extending their run of Section 1A championships, going to state five consecutive seasons from 2009 through 2013. The early years of this decade saw the most dominant scorers in program history end historic runs in purple and gold. Jason Samuelson (226 points) and Alex Funk (222) both graduated in 2013 as the top two scorers in Lourdes’ history. The Eagles saw their next four seasons end short of the Section 1A title game, but a new crop of players — led by forward Jared Anderson (109 points) — led them back to the section final in 2018 and 2019.
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Nick Heimer (2010-11): 25-5-1, 1.88 GAA, .908 save pct., 5 shutouts
Noteworthy: Though he played just one season this decade, Heimer’s numbers were outstanding. He won the most games of any Eagles goalie in the decade, recorded five shutouts and helped Lourdes place sixth at the 2011 Class A state tournament.
DEFENSEMEN
Karl Krecke was one of the best two-way defensemen Lourdes has had over the past decade-plus. He had 60 points between 2010-13, helping the Ea…
Karl Krecke (2010-13): 19-41—60
Noteworthy: One of the best two-way defensemen Lourdes had during its run of five consecutive section championships (2009-13). Krecke could play a physical game or a fast game, and was a key special-teams player for the Eagles.
Defenseman Griff Slightam played five seasons for the Lourdes Eagles, putting up 22 goals and 55 points. (Post Bulletin file photo)
Griff Slightam (2010-15): 22-33—55
Noteworthy: Played five seasons on Lourdes’ varsity, followed by one season with the Austin Bruins of the NAHL and two seasons of club hockey at Colorado State. … One of Lourdes’ most physical and punishing defensemen of the decade. Missed his junior season and half of his senior season due to injuries, yet was the program’s second-highest scoring defenseman of the decade.
FORWARDS
Lourdes forward Jason Samuelson reacts after scoring one of his 100 career goals for the Eagles. Samuelson is the Eagles' all-time leading sco…
Jason Samuelson (2010-13): 100-126—226
Noteworthy: The leading scorer in program history with 226 points. Samuelson had 81 points as a senior, leading Lourdes to its fifth consecutive Class A state tournament. … A dynamic playmaker who has the school record for assists (126).
Alex Funk (2010-13): 114-108—222
Noteworthy: A natural goal scorer, Funk’s great hands and quick wrist shot accounted for many of his goals. … Put up 82 points as a senior. … Second-leading scorer in program history with 222 points, behind only his linemate Jason Samuelson. … Split the 2013-14 season between Cedar Rapids (USHL) and the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL).
Jared Anderson (2015-19): 55-54—109
Noteworthy: Had 47 points as a senior. … Helped Lourdes reach back-to-back section championship games in 2018 and 2019. … Second on the Eagles in scoring as a junior and a senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Andrew Ellingson, 2011-13 (22-8-0, 2.88 GAA, .867 save pct.)
Luke Alexander, 2016-19 (14-10-0, 2.82. .888)
Jesse Neumann, 2011-12 (11-7-0, 2.98, .859, 3 shutouts)
Jack Burkel, 2012-15 (20-38-3, 3.12, .899, 4)
Adam Renn, 2015-17 (14-19-0, 3.63, .871, 3)
Ryan Smith, 2015-18 (11-19-0, 4.15, .863, 1)
DEFENSEMEN
Seth Karsell, 2015-19 (16-30—46)
Logan Olson, 2014-17 (15-22—37)
Cort Buck, 2016-19 (7-26—33)
Rory Vesel, 2010-11 (13-19—32)
Dakota Streit, 2012-15 (6-22—28)
Duell Buck, 2014-17 (13-15—28)
Alec Brandrup, 2010-11 (10-17—27)
Brady Kraling, 2017-19 (4-17—21)
Coleton Swee, 2016-19 (6-15—21)
Sam Slightam, 2010-11 (2-11—13)
FORWARDS
Montana Streit, 2012-17 (42-67—109)
Tucker Chapman, 2012-17 (60-44—104)
Landon Farrell, 2010-12 (33-58—91)
Paul Hofbauer, 2015-19 (32-31—63)
Lucas Newman, 2015-18 (31-30—61)
Mason Carstens, 2012-16 (29-22—51)
Dustin Sorensen, 2018-19 (25-25—50)
Ben Weir, 2010-13 (30-20—50)
Justin Dewitz, 2010-12 (17-27—44)
Kyle Hickey, 2016-19 (17-25—42)
Peter Alexander, 2013-16 (11-31—42)
Ryan Nicolay, 2010-12 (17-22—39)
