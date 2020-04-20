ALL-DECADE BOYS HOCKEY
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER MAYO SPARTANS
The Spartans’ decade at a glance
Mayo had a solid run from the 2010-11 season through 2019-20, going 136-115-9 overall. The Spartans closed the decade by winning their first playoff game since 2013 when they beat John Marshall in a Section 1AA first-round game this season. The highlights for Mayo over the past 10 seasons are a Big Nine championship in 2013, and Kiwanis Festival championships in 2014 and 2017. Mayo had one player — defenseman Bill Norman — go on to play Division I hockey (Maine) and will likely have another in forward Maddox Fleming. The biggest change for the program came at the end of the 2015-16 season when Lorne Grosso retired after 50 years as the program’s head coach. He retired with the most victories of any hockey coach in Minnesota history and a record of 707-446-29.
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Case Hansen (2011-13): 30-14-0, 2.48 GAA, .903 save pct., 3 shutouts.
Noteworthy: The two-year starter won the second-most games among Rochester goalies in the decade. He recorded three shutouts during an outstanding senior season (2012-13) in which he went 20-5-0 with a 2.07 GAA. He helped Mayo to its first Big Nine Conference title that year since 2002.
DEFENSEMEN
Tommy Fjelsted (2011-14): 22-44—66
Noteworthy: The Spartans’ multi-sport star was a physical presence on both ends of the ice. He recorded 17 goals and 51 points over his final two varsity seasons. Also a standout linebacker for Mayo’s football team, Fjelsted went on to play at RCTC.
Bill Norman led Mayo in scoring in his lone season with the team, 2010-11, before a four-year career at the University of Maine.
Bill Norman (2010-11): 17-30—47
Noteworthy: The foreign exchange student from Stockholm, Sweden, was a gift dropped in the lap of then-Mayo coach Lorne Grosso. Though Norman only played one season at Mayo, he led the team in scoring in 2010-11 and went on to play four seasons of Division I hockey at Maine.
FORWARDS
Anthony Oliveto (2013-17): 77-65—142
Noteworthy: Hands-down Mayo’s top scorer of the decade, Oliveto could put the puck in the net in multiple ways. Had good hands, a strong shot and could set up teammates, as well. Had at least 25 points in all four of his varsity seasons. Would have surpassed the 150-career point mark but battled injuries and illnesses as a senior.
Logan Haskins (2012-15): 47-69—116
Noteworthy: Perhaps the most creative goal-scorer in Rochester over the past decade, the diminutive forward was one of three Spartans to top 100 points in the decade. Played two seasons with the Austin Bruins of the NAHL and one season for Gustavus Adolphus College.
Maddox Fleming (2017-19): 33-51—84
Noteworthy: Though he played only a season-and-a-half for Mayo, Fleming’s talent and impact on the team and the game was undeniable. He ran the Spartans’ power play as an eighth-grader, when he led Section 1AA in scoring. Had his freshman season cut short by an injury. Played his sophomore season on the top team (Prep Team) at Shattuck St. Mary’s, and has accepted a spot on the U.S. National Team Development Program U17 Team for 2020-21. Mentioned by multiple scouting services as a potential first-round NHL Draft pick in the 2022 draft.
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Chris Wileman, 2013-15 (23-10-2, 2.68 GAA, .880 save pct., 5 shutouts)
Jacob Gathje, 2016-19 (19-26-2, 2.84, .902, 2 SO)
Liam Claton, 2015-18 (19-24-1, 3.68, .866)
Alex VanGalder, 2010-11 (10-10-2, 2.87, .897, 2 SO)
Max Cothern, 2018-20 (9-10-0, 3.47, .893, 1 SO)
DEFENSEMEN
Nick Norby, 2013-16 (13-34—47)
Steve Serratore, 2010-12 (15-31—46)
Will Holtan, 2010-13 (12-25—37)
Javan Hodge, 2018-20 (12-22—34)
Alex Norby, 2016-19 (6-27—33)
Jack Dingle, 2010-12 (6-26—32)
James Johnston, 2012-15 (11-21—32)
Ethan Norman, 2018-20 (1-23—24)
Jared Dingle, 2015-18 (3-19—22)
Jordan Dingle, 2015-18 (7-15—22)
Noah Grethen, 2018-20 (7-11—18)
FORWARDS
Zach Stewart, 2016-19 (46-56—102)
Adam Alcott, 2010-13 (34-60—94)
Will Weick, 2017-20 (43-43—86)
Ryan Martin, 2010-13 (43-38—81)
Tommy Hanson, 2011-14 (43-34—77)
Ethan Moore, 2012-15 (23-37—60)
Max Whitney, 2010-13 (27-32—59)
Jack Holtan, 2016-19 (32-23—55)
Justyn Sweet, 2011-14 (28-23—51)
Austyn Renn, 2013-15 (25-23—48)
Max Billings, 2013-16 (28-16—44)
Veikko Weckman, 2015-16 (22-21—43)
Nolan Edwards, 2010-13 (21-21—42)
Matt Rogers, 2011-14 (22-20—42)
Ian McBane, 2016-19 (19-23—42)
Layke Moger, 2016-19 (18-22—40)
Derek McMasters, 2010-11 (23-15—38)
