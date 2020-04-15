ALL-DECADE GIRLS HOCKEY
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
ROCHESTER CENTURY PANTHERS
The Panthers’ decade at a glance
It was a decades of highs and lows for Century, a decade that included just three winning seasons, but also a decade that saw one of Rochester’s best-ever girls high school hockey players wear the Panthers’ blue and silver. Jessie Aney blew away previous scoring records by recording nearly 400 career points, including 182 goals. She also helped Century to its best season of the decade, a 22-4-0 mark in 2013-14, when the Panthers were the Big Nine Conference runners-up. Jessie’s sister, Katie, was part of that team, too. Katie finished with nearly 250 career points.
• • •
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Kaitlyn Maidl (2011-14): 17-7-0, 3.19 GAA, .878 save pct., 3 SO
Noteworthy: Shared the net with Abby Cunningham — who won the most games of any Century goalie in the decade — during her three seasons. … Won the most games of three Panthers goalies in 2013-14 as a senior, when the Panthers went 22-4-0 and finished second in the Big Nine. … Went 9-2-0 that season, sharing time nearly equally with Cunningham and Kelsey Miller.
DEFENSEMEN
Ella Lentz (2015-19): 25-29—54
Noteworthy: The Panthers’ top-scoring defenseman of the decade. … Century’s third-leading scorer as a senior, with 23 points, and as a junior, with 18 points. … Recorded seven of her 23 points that year on the power play. … Helped Century to its best record in five years as a senior in 2018-19. … The team’s top-scoring defenseman as a junior and senior. … Scored 19 goals over her final two seasons.
Maddie Leqve (2013-17): 24-18—42
Noteworthy: Was one of Century’s top-five scorers as a sophomore, junior and senior. … Had a career-best 10 goals and 15 points as a sophomore in 2014-15, helping the Panthers win 15 games. … Recorded double-digit points in her final three seasons — 15 as a sophomore, 13 as a junior and 11 as a senior. … Had a goal and an assist in the 2015 Section 1AA playoffs.
FORWARDS
Jessie Aney (2010-15): 182-217—399
Noteworthy: One of the most dynamic hockey players — and athletes — to come through Rochester, Aney went on to play two Division I sports in college. Following a stellar four-year tennis career at the University of North Carolina, she played college hockey this past season for the University of Connecticut. … Led the state in scoring as a high school senior, with 45 goals and 101 points. … Scored 139 goals over her final three seasons at Century. … Led Century in scoring in all five of her varsity seasons.
Katie Aney (2010-14): 129-113—242
Noteworthy: The Panthers’ second-leading scorer of the decade, behind only her sister, Jessie. … Played one year of college hockey at Gustavus. … Twice scored more than 40 goals in a season during her Century career — 42 as a sophomore in 2011-12, and 51 as a senior in 2013-14. … Had a 100-point season as a senior, with 51 goals and 49 assists.
Frankie Mickelson (2012-16): 91-79—170
Noteworthy: A three-time 20-goal scorer during her four-year varsity career at Century. … Had career-best totals of 37 goals and 68 points as a junior in 2014-15. … Scored 20 goals as a freshman and 27 as a senior. … Was second on the Panthers in scoring as a junior, behind only Jessie Aney, and led the team in points as a senior (44).
• • • • •
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Abby Cunningham, 2010-15 (35-36-1, 3.58 GAA, .863 save pct., 5 SO)
Kelsey Miller, 2013-17 (28-46-0, 4.21 GAA, .875 save pct., 9 SO)
Abigail Conners, 2018-19 (6-24-0, 3.36 GAA, .861 save pct.)
DEFENSEMEN
Leah Batterson, 2011-16 (9-32—41)
Grace Becker, 2010-14 (8-30—38)
Jenna Miller, 2013-19 (6-31—37)
Abby Holets, 2014-18 (5-20—25)
Katherine Thorvilson, 2017-20 (8-16—24)
Rebecca Lorsung, 2010-13 (4-16—20)
Megan Andrist, 2016-20 (7-11—18)
Kennedi Howarth, 2018-19 (1-15—16)
Anna Grinde, 2010-14 (5-10—15)
FORWARDS
Victoria Johnson, 2014-19 (64-87—151)
Kylie Lund, 2015-19 (39-22—61)
Elizabeth Oyen, 2016-19 (30-29—59)
Shantel Loos, 2011-13 (29-26—55)
Ashley Adams, 2011-15 (29-19—48)
MaKenzie Birkestrand, 2010-14 (16-31—47)
Maddie O’Grady, 2013-16 (18-21—39)
Madeline Eischen, 2010-14 (12-23—35)
McKenna Bridges, 2012-15 (9-17—26)
Karli Reinhart, 2015-16 (10-16—26)
— Jason Feldman • jfeldman@postbulletin.com