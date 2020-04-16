ALL-DECADE GIRLS HOCKEY
Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS
The Wildcats’ decade at a glance
Throughout the 2010s, Dodge County was about as successful as a team could be without reaching a state tournament. The Wildcats had just one sub-.500 season — and they were barely below .500 that year, at 12-13-2 in 2018-19. Dodge County won 20 or more games twice and 15 or more games six times. It reached the Section 1AA championship game three times, twice falling by just one goal, including a 3-2 overtime loss to Lakeville South in 2016. More than a dozen Wildcats went on to play college hockey and they had two Miss Hockey finalists — defenseman Katie Robinson and forward Dana Rasmussen.
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Gabby Suhr (2012-17): 76-33-5, 1.82 goals-against average, .910 save pct., 25 shutouts
Noteworthy: One in a string of standout goalies who backstopped the Wildcats through a successful decade, Suhr earned 76 of the Wildcats’ 166 victories over the past 10 years. … Recorded 2,081 career saves and played 5,788 minutes. … Allowed 207 goals in 114 games. … Played in two Section 1AA championship games (2014, 2016). … Recently completed her junior season at Northland College in Ashland, Wis., where she started 18 games this past season.
DEFENSEMEN
Katie Robinson (2010-16): 41-109—150
Noteworthy: The standout blue-liner produced 150 points in her six-year varsity career, before going on to play at the University of Minnesota, where she wrapped up a solid four-year college career last month. … A Miss Hockey finalist in 2016. … Third on the Wildcats in scoring as a junior (40 points) and second on the team as a senior (45 points).
Emily Gunderson (2010-14): 32-129—161
Noteworthy: The highest-scoring defenseman for the Wildcats over the past 10 years, Gunderson. … Played two seasons at Division I Lindenwood University before transferring to Hamline. … Had at least 40 points in her final three high school seasons, including career-bests of 12 goals and 50 points as a junior in 2012-13.
FORWARDS
Dana Rasmussen (2010-15): 210-154—364
Noteworthy: The highest-scoring player of the past 10 years in Dodge County, Rasmussen was a Miss Hockey finalist in 2015. … Recorded 88 points in each of her last two high school seasons. … Scored at least 30 goals in all five of her varsity seasons, and scored at least 40 goals in her final four seasons. … Had a career-best 53 goals as a junior in 2013-14. … Played one year of college hockey at Ohio State before transferring to St. Cloud State, where she played her final three seasons. … Had 11 goals and 16 points in her college career, which came to a close in March.
Darby Dodds (2010-14): 137-122—259
Noteworthy: Had 259 points in the decade and 291 in her high school career (she had 20 goals and 32 points as an eighth-grader in 2009-10). … Led the Wildcats in scoring as a sophomore with 77 points, and was second as a junior (64 points) and senior (73). … A two-time 40-goal scorer, Dodds had a career-best 45 goals as a sophomore and 41 as a senior. … Played two seasons at Division I Lindenwood, before transferring to Hamline, where she starred for two seasons, recording 25 points as a junior and 51 points as a senior in 2017-18.
Bella Wagner (2011-16): 75-103—178
Noteworthy: The Zumbrota native played five seasons of high school hockey before having a solid four-year college career at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. … Led Dodge County in scoring as a senior in 2015-16 with 55 points. … Had a career-best 58 points as a junior. … Recorded 56 points in her UWRF career, which wrapped up in February.
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Anna Hunter (2010-13): 47-16-4, 2.03 GAA, .916 save pct., 15 shutouts
Sky Hughes (2018-20): 26-22-3, 2.10 GAA, .912 save pct., 13 SO
Annabel Smith (2016-20): 15-14-0, 2.37 GAA, .857 save pct., 4 SO
DEFENSEMEN
Lydia Wagner (2011-13): 28-54—82
Jacei Hoehn (2012-15): 24-54—78
Barret Boyer (2013-17): 30-35—65
Hollywood Hermanson (2010-16): 10-44—54
Elly Strunk (2013-17): 4-40—44
Elizabeth Fagerlind (2016-20): 17-20—37
Ashley Donovan (2015-19): 8-22—30
Katie Montrose (2017-18): 9-18—27
Rose Kraus (2013-18): 6-12—18
FORWARDS
Molly Shelton (2010-16): 46-60—106
Kortney Kleber (2010-12): 39-57—96
Kennedy Kraus (2015-20): 37-46—83
Kayla Schubert (2015-20): 36-41—77
Liv Smallbrock (2014-19): 36-39—75
Malia Schubert (2014-20): 36-26—62
Brede Postier (2010-15): 34-27—61
Magdalyn Wick (2011-16): 16-21—37
Lyndi Schubert (2016-20): 12-17—29
Amber Miller (2015-18): 15-10—25
Kennedy Hodgkins (2016-19): 8-14—22
