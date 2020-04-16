ALL-DECADE GIRLS HOCKEY

Editor's note: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.

DODGE COUNTY WILDCATS

The Wildcats’ decade at a glance

Throughout the 2010s, Dodge County was about as successful as a team could be without reaching a state tournament. The Wildcats had just one sub-.500 season — and they were barely below .500 that year, at 12-13-2 in 2018-19. Dodge County won 20 or more games twice and 15 or more games six times. It reached the Section 1AA championship game three times, twice falling by just one goal, including a 3-2 overtime loss to Lakeville South in 2016. More than a dozen Wildcats went on to play college hockey and they had two Miss Hockey finalists — defenseman Katie Robinson and forward Dana Rasmussen.

STARTING LINEUP

GOALIE

Dodge County goalie Gabby Suhr makes a save during the 2016 Section 1AA championship game against Lakeville South. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Gabby Suhr (2012-17): 76-33-5, 1.82 goals-against average, .910 save pct., 25 shutouts

Noteworthy: One in a string of standout goalies who backstopped the Wildcats through a successful decade, Suhr earned 76 of the Wildcats’ 166 victories over the past 10 years. … Recorded 2,081 career saves and played 5,788 minutes. … Allowed 207 goals in 114 games. … Played in two Section 1AA championship games (2014, 2016). … Recently completed her junior season at Northland College in Ashland, Wis., where she started 18 games this past season.

DEFENSEMEN

Dodge County defenseman Katie Robinson recorded 150 points during her high school career and was a 2016 Minnesota Miss Hockey finalist. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Katie Robinson (2010-16): 41-109—150

Noteworthy: The standout blue-liner produced 150 points in her six-year varsity career, before going on to play at the University of Minnesota, where she wrapped up a solid four-year college career last month. … A Miss Hockey finalist in 2016. … Third on the Wildcats in scoring as a junior (40 points) and second on the team as a senior (45 points).

Dodge County defenseman Emily Gunderson (10) makes a pass up the ice during a February 2014 game against Owatonna. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Emily Gunderson (2010-14): 32-129—161

Noteworthy: The highest-scoring defenseman for the Wildcats over the past 10 years, Gunderson. … Played two seasons at Division I Lindenwood University before transferring to Hamline. … Had at least 40 points in her final three high school seasons, including career-bests of 12 goals and 50 points as a junior in 2012-13.

FORWARDS

Dodge County's Dana Rasmussen skates up ice with the puck during the 2014 Section 1AA championship game. Rasmussen played four seasons of Division I college hockey, the final three at St. Cloud State. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Dana Rasmussen (2010-15): 210-154—364

Noteworthy: The highest-scoring player of the past 10 years in Dodge County, Rasmussen was a Miss Hockey finalist in 2015. … Recorded 88 points in each of her last two high school seasons. … Scored at least 30 goals in all five of her varsity seasons, and scored at least 40 goals in her final four seasons. … Had a career-best 53 goals as a junior in 2013-14. … Played one year of college hockey at Ohio State before transferring to St. Cloud State, where she played her final three seasons. … Had 11 goals and 16 points in her college career, which came to a close in March.

Dodge County's Darby Dodds makes a move to score against Lakeville South in the 2013 Section 1AA playoffs. Dodds had 291 points in her high school career. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Darby Dodds (2010-14): 137-122—259

Noteworthy: Had 259 points in the decade and 291 in her high school career (she had 20 goals and 32 points as an eighth-grader in 2009-10). … Led the Wildcats in scoring as a sophomore with 77 points, and was second as a junior (64 points) and senior (73). … A two-time 40-goal scorer, Dodds had a career-best 45 goals as a sophomore and 41 as a senior. … Played two seasons at Division I Lindenwood, before transferring to Hamline, where she starred for two seasons, recording 25 points as a junior and 51 points as a senior in 2017-18.

Dodge County forward Bella Wagner (33) carries the puck during the 2016 Section 1AA championship game against Lakeville South. Wagner had 75 goals in her five-year high school career. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Bella Wagner (2011-16): 75-103—178

Noteworthy: The Zumbrota native played five seasons of high school hockey before having a solid four-year college career at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. … Led Dodge County in scoring as a senior in 2015-16 with 55 points. … Had a career-best 58 points as a junior. … Recorded 56 points in her UWRF career, which wrapped up in February.

HONORABLE MENTION

GOALIES

Anna Hunter (2010-13): 47-16-4, 2.03 GAA, .916 save pct., 15 shutouts

Sky Hughes (2018-20): 26-22-3, 2.10 GAA, .912 save pct., 13 SO

Annabel Smith (2016-20): 15-14-0, 2.37 GAA, .857 save pct., 4 SO

DEFENSEMEN

Lydia Wagner (2011-13): 28-54—82

Jacei Hoehn (2012-15): 24-54—78

Barret Boyer (2013-17): 30-35—65

Hollywood Hermanson (2010-16): 10-44—54

Elly Strunk (2013-17): 4-40—44

Elizabeth Fagerlind (2016-20): 17-20—37

Ashley Donovan (2015-19): 8-22—30

Katie Montrose (2017-18): 9-18—27

Rose Kraus (2013-18): 6-12—18

FORWARDS

Molly Shelton (2010-16): 46-60—106

Kortney Kleber (2010-12): 39-57—96

Kennedy Kraus (2015-20): 37-46—83

Kayla Schubert (2015-20): 36-41—77

Liv Smallbrock (2014-19): 36-39—75

Malia Schubert (2014-20): 36-26—62

Brede Postier (2010-15): 34-27—61

Magdalyn Wick (2011-16): 16-21—37

Lyndi Schubert (2016-20): 12-17—29

Amber Miller (2015-18): 15-10—25

Kennedy Hodgkins (2016-19): 8-14—22

— Jason Feldmanjfeldman@postbulletin.com

