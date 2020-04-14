ALL-DECADE GIRLS HOCKEY
ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL / LOURDES
Editor’s note: Since the JM/Lourdes co-op wasn’t together for the entire decade, this All-Decade team will look a bit different from our others. The starting lineup will feature 11 players, instead of six. It will include five players who played for JM/Lourdes, three who played for JM and three who played for Lourdes.
Editor's note, Take 2: The All-Decade teams were selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff. Athletes who played between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons were eligible. Statistics from just those 10 seasons were considered when choosing the teams.
JM/Lourdes’ decade at a glance
John Marshall and Lourdes co-oped in girls hockey for the first seven seasons of the decade, prior to splitting into separate programs after the 2016-17 season. JM/L was a Big Nine Conference title contender for much of the decade, winning championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In the first seven seasons of the decade, JM/L had a combined record of 116-57-8.
After the co-op was dissolved, John Marshall started a program from scratch and won 19 games over the past three seasons.
Lourdes also started its own program and has reached the Section 1A championship game each of the past three years. The Eagles went 48-35-1 over the last three seasons and qualified for the Class A state tournament the past two years, placing fourth this season.
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIES
Erin Meyers (JM/L, 2010-13): 23-16-3, 2.03 GAA, .918 save pct., 9 SO
Noteworthy: JM/Lourdes had one lights-out goalie after another in the decade, but Meyers’ combination of save percentage (one of the truly best measures of a goalie), goals-against average and shutouts put her over the top. She led JM/L to 18 wins as a senior and her .918 save percentage was easily the best of any JM/L goalie in the past 10 years.
Anysia Heimer (JM, JM/L, 2016-20): 23-50-0, 5.15 GAA, .853 save pct., 4 SO
Noteworthy: Heimer’s numbers weren’t as sparkling as some of her predecessors, but she earned one of JM’s three spots in the starting group because she helped lead the Rockets through a time of transition. As a new program in 2017-18, Heimer was there to backstop a team that included very few veterans, and some players who’d never played. She played in 73 games over the course of her career and her coaches praised her on a nightly basis for helping to hold the Rockets in games.
DEFENSEMEN
Katie Montrose (JM/L, 2013-17): 17-102—119
Noteworthy: Playmaker who was on the ice in all situations for some of JM/Lourdes’ top teams. … Helped lead the Rockets to three consecutive Big Nine Conference championships, from 2013-14 through 2015-16). … Her 102 assists were the most by any defenseman from JM or Lourdes in the decade, and were the second-most among all players from JM or Lourdes. … Recently finished sophomore year at UW-Stout.
Maggie Hanzel (Lourdes, 2017-20): 39-72—111
Noteworthy: Hanzel still has a year of high school hockey remaining and could challenge the 150-career points mark. … The All-State player has committed to Division I Boston University. … Was the leading scorer among all defensemen in Minnesota as a junior this past season, with 44 points. … Had 10 power-play goals and 23 power-play points as a junior. … Helped the Eagles to Section 1A championships each of the past two seasons.
Tori Thompson (JM/L, 2010-15): 53-57—110
Noteworthy: The long-time varsity regular was a catalyst in JM/Lourdes’ dominant run through the Big Nine Conference in her final two seasons. The Rockets went 34-0-1 in conference play during Thompson’s junior and senior seasons. … Had 34 points as a senior in 2014-15, and was the team’s third-leading scorer. JM/L went 20-3-3 that season and won the second of three consecutive Big Nine titles.
FORWARDS
Renee Saltness (JM/L, 2012-17): 132-106—238
Noteworthy: The leading scorer for JM/Lourdes over the past decade. … Recorded double-digit points in all five of her varsity seasons, including 15 points as an eighth-grader. … Led JM/L in scoring as a sophomore (33-39—72), junior (31-26—57) and senior (46-25—71). … Recently completed her junior season at Division I Quinnipiac University, where she had four goals and nine points this year for the 20-14-3 Bobcats.
Emma Schmitz (Lourdes, 2017-20): 88-88—176
Noteworthy: The most dynamic scorer in Lourdes’ brief history, Schmitz also became a very balanced all-around player over her three years with the Eagles. … Her assists totals increased all three season of her high school career. … Had 21 points on the power play as a senior, 19 of those were assists. … Scored both of Lourdes’ goals in a Class A state tournament quarterfinal win against South St. Paul back in late February. … The All-State forward is committed to Division I Sacred Heart University in New York.
Rebecca Freiburger (JM/L, 2012-16): 93-54—147
Noteworthy: Averaged more than 36 points per season over her four-year varsity career for JM/Lourdes. … Was a leader on Big Nine Conference championship teams her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. … The team’s second-leading scorer as a senior, with 32 goals and 54 points. … Recently completed a four-year college hockey career at Ohio State, where she helped the Buckeyes reach a Frozen Four and attain the No. 4 ranking in the country this year, before the NCAA canceled the national playoffs.
Ally Halverson (JM/L, JM, 2015-19): 81-59—140
Noteworthy: A true leader by example for the Rockets throughout her four-year varsity career. … Scored 38 goals as a senior in 2018-19, when she led John Marshall with 55 points. … Accounted for 34.5 percent of JM’s points as a senior. … Recently completed her first season of college hockey at Gustavus, where she scored three goals.
Greta Freed (JM, JM/L, 2016-20): 56-52—108
Noteworthy: Stepped in to fill Halverson’s shoes as a leader on and off the ice this past season as a junior. Had a team-best 28 goals and 44 points. … Recorded 38 of her 44 points in five-on-five play. … Was third on JM in scoring as a freshman (9-10—19) and second as a sophomore in 2018-19 (16-22—38). … Has one season of high school hockey remaining.
Sarah Dravis (Lourdes, 2017-20): 45-62—107
Noteworthy: Helped the Eagles reach the Section 1A championship game in three consecutive years, and advance to the Class A state tournament the past two seasons. … Notched her 100th career point this season with a top-shelf, game-winning goal in overtime. … Had 19 special-teams points as a senior, including six short-handed goals, the second-most in the state. ... Committed to play at Division I Lindenwood University, beginning in the fall.
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Corrin Hanson (Lourdes, 2017-20): 42-29-1, 2.77 GAA, .884 save pct., 8 SO
Melissa Zinser (JM/L, 2013-16): 36-15-3, 2.09 GAA, .898 save pct., 12 SO
Sophia Hyke (JM/L, 2013-16): 25-11-1, 1.99 GAA, .903 save pct., 10 SO
Mia Bruesewitz (JM/L, 2010-14): 18-12-1, 2.31 GAA, .911 save pct.,, 5 SO
Clare Brunn (Lourdes, 2017-18): 6-7-0, 2.84 GAA, .875 save pct., 4 SO
DEFENSEMEN
Brooklyn Birdseye (JM/L, 2011-17): 21-59—80
Allison Smith (Lourdes, 2017-20): 15-30—45
Emma Christensen (JM/L, 2012-16): 9-22—31
Ali Ratzloff (Lourdes, 2017-19): 8-23—31
Emily Bowron (JM/L, 2014-17): 11-18—29
Kaycee Neumann (JM/L, JM, 2015-18): 12-16—28
Melissa Carlson (JM/L, 2012-15): 6-21—27
Lindsey Angst (JM/L, JM, 2015-18): 3-15—18
Josie Nichols (JM, 2017-20): 6-18—24
Lauren Hugeback (JM, 2017-19): 6-12—18
Hannah Nelson (JM/L, 2010-12): 6-11—17
Lisa Bjork (JM/L, 2011-14): 4-10—14
FORWARDS
Kate Valentine (JM/L, 2010-15): 57-51—108
Sam Macken (JM/L, 2010-13): 58-46—104
Ashley Koehler (JM, JM/L, 2015-20): 59-34—93
Clara Billings (Lourdes, 2017-19): 57-26—83
Mallory Adamson (JM/L, 2012-15): 30-39—69
Sarah Montrose (JM/L, 2013-17): 10-51—61
Laura Meillier (JM/L, 2010-14): 27-23—50
Abby Wick (Lourdes, 2017-20): 12-34—46
Nicole Nelson (JM/L, 2010-12): 15-18—33
Savannah Seeger (JM/L, 2010-12): 16-16—32
Marissa Bruesewitz (JM/L, 2010-11): 11-19—30
Cassidy Greer (JM, JM/L, 2016-18): 15-15—30
Kinsey Torgrimson (JM, 2017-20): 12-17—29
Blair Lebeck (JM/L, 2010-13): 8-21—29
Isabelle Heim (Lourdes, 2017-20): 8-19—27
Sawyer Fleming (Lourdes, 2019-20): 11-15—26
Delaney Fleming (Lourdes, 2017-20): 12-11—23
Marissa Lecy (JM/L, 2011-14): 11-11—22
