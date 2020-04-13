ALL-DECADE GIRLS HOCKEY
ROCHESTER MAYO SPARTANS
The Spartans’ decade at a glance
Mayo started the decade on a high note, winning 31 games over the first two seasons of the 2010s, and capturing a Big Nine Conference championship in the 2011-12 season. The Spartans went 19-7-1 that season, backstopped by goalie Rebecca Graham. The next time Mayo finished a season above .500 came in 2016-17, when it went 14-12-0. The following year, led by seniors Eryn Fjelsted, Brooke Leone and Megan Adair, it went 20-6-0. For the decade (2010-11 through 2019-20), the Spartans were 109-140-8.
STARTING LINEUP
GOALIE
Rebecca Graham (2010-12): 24-12-3, 1.71 GAA, .931 save pct., 7 SO
Noteworthy: Took control of the starting job as a junior in 2010-11, when she went 9-9-2 and recorded five shutouts while posting a sensational .933 save percentage. … Led Mayo to a Big Nine Conference championship as a senior in 2011-12, going 15-5-1 with a .924 save percentage and a 1.88 goals-against average.
DEFENSEMEN
Eryn Fjelsted (2013-18): 59-50—109
Noteworthy: A five-year varsity player, Fjelsted was one of Mayo’s best 200-feet players in the past 10 years. … Recorded two points as an eighth-grader. … Helped the Spartans win 20 games as a senior in 2017-18. … Mayo’s third-leading scorer in her senior season, with 21 goals and 47 points. … Fourth-highest scoring Mayo player of the decade, quite an accomplishment for a defenseman.
Steph Stettler (2010-13): 21-30—51
Noteworthy: Had 10 points as a sophomore. … The Spartans’ second-leading scorer as a junior in 2011-12 with 23 points. … Helped Mayo win 19 games and the Big Nine Conference championship that season. … Also second on the team in scoring as a senior, with 18 points. Recorded eight of those points in the final nine games of her high school career.
FORWARDS
Brooke Leone (2014-18): 76-53—129
Noteworthy: Mayo’s highest scoring player of the decade, in both goals (76) and total points (129). … Led the Spartans to 34 wins over her final two seasons. … Second on the team in scoring as a junior, with 37 points, then led Mayo in scoring as a senior in 2017-18 with 34 goals and 57 points. … A four-year varsity regular for the Spartans, was the team’s third-leading scorer as a freshman.
Devynn Priest (2016-20): 75-52—127
Noteworthy: As versatile a player as Mayo had in the past 10 years. … Priest has played forward, defense and even goalie at times in her four seasons with the team. … Led the team in scoring this season, even though she was the team’s starting goalie for two games due to injuries. … Has one season of varsity hockey remaining, could hit the 100-career goal mark.
Megan Adair (2014-18): 69-48—117
Noteworthy: A consistent offensive force for the Spartans for four seasons. … Started her career on a strong note, by leading the team in scoring as a freshman in 2014-15. … A top-five scorer for Mayo in all four of her seasons. Led the team as a freshman, was fifth on the team in scoring as a sophomore, third as a junior and second as a senior in 2017-18, when she had 30 goals and 48 points. … Recently completed her sophomore season at Northland College in Ashland, Wis.
• • • • •
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALIES
Makayla Pahl, 2018-19 (4-8-3, 2.56 GAA, .940 save pct., 2 shutouts; State Senior Goalie Of The Year top-10 finalist)
Skylee Hughes, 2016-18 (20-8-0, 2.50 GAA, .890 save pct., 2 SO)
Sophie Butterfass, 2014-18 (32-42-1, 4.49 GAA, .839 save pct., 6 SO)
Rachel Schmitz, 2012-14 (12-25-0, 4.18 GAA, .851 save pct., 2 SO)
DEFENSEMEN
Luella Bianco, 2016-20 (13-29—42)
Sara Brakke, 2011-14 (23-18—41)
Maeve Cameron, 2014-18 (11-25—36)
Lexi Grethen, 2013-17 (9-26—35)
Lindsey Graftstrom, 2015-18 (10-15—25)
Taylor Kazeck, 2012-15 (5-19—24)
Maggie Augeson, 2017-20 (5-14—19)
Makinzee Kazeck, 2010-12 (4-15—19)
Alexa Hruska, 2016-19 (3-14—17)
FORWARDS
Maddi Lutz, 2014-18 (33-33—66)
Brooke Haskins, 2013-17 (17-42—59)
Kali Aldrich, 2010-14 (35-21—56)
Becca Schmitz, 2012-16 (28-21—49)
Emily Nelson, 2010-13 (25-19—44)
Maddie Sawyer, 2013-16 (16-18—34)
Beth Gibson, 2011-14 (14-15—29)
Ashley Hammes, 2013-16 (11-16—27)
Ashley Weber, 2010-13 (13-12—25)
McKenzie McCormack, 2010-12 (10-14—24)
Gabby Laures, 2011-12 (7-15—22)