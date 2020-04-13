ALL-DECADE GIRLS HOCKEY

ROCHESTER MAYO SPARTANS

The Spartans’ decade at a glance

Mayo started the decade on a high note, winning 31 games over the first two seasons of the 2010s, and capturing a Big Nine Conference championship in the 2011-12 season. The Spartans went 19-7-1 that season, backstopped by goalie Rebecca Graham. The next time Mayo finished a season above .500 came in 2016-17, when it went 14-12-0. The following year, led by seniors Eryn Fjelsted, Brooke Leone and Megan Adair, it went 20-6-0. For the decade (2010-11 through 2019-20), the Spartans were 109-140-8.

STARTING LINEUP

Mayo goalie Graham supremely focused
Rebecca Graham was one of the best goalies in the state during her playing career at Rochester Mayo. (Post Bulletin file photo)

GOALIE

Rebecca Graham (2010-12): 24-12-3, 1.71 GAA, .931 save pct., 7 SO

Noteworthy: Took control of the starting job as a junior in 2010-11, when she went 9-9-2 and recorded five shutouts while posting a sensational .933 save percentage. … Led Mayo to a Big Nine Conference championship as a senior in 2011-12, going 15-5-1 with a .924 save percentage and a 1.88 goals-against average.

DEFENSEMEN

12-05 eryn fjelsted 01 sj.jpg
Mayo's Eryn Fjelsted puts a shot on goal during a game against Mankato East/Loyola in 2013. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Eryn Fjelsted (2013-18): 59-50—109

Noteworthy: A five-year varsity player, Fjelsted was one of Mayo’s best 200-feet players in the past 10 years. … Recorded two points as an eighth-grader. … Helped the Spartans win 20 games as a senior in 2017-18. … Mayo’s third-leading scorer in her senior season, with 21 goals and 47 points. … Fourth-highest scoring Mayo player of the decade, quite an accomplishment for a defenseman.

Mayo girls hockey Stettler
Mayo's Steph Stettler looks to make a pass during a game against Faribault in 2011. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Steph Stettler (2010-13): 21-30—51

Noteworthy: Had 10 points as a sophomore. … The Spartans’ second-leading scorer as a junior in 2011-12 with 23 points. … Helped Mayo win 19 games and the Big Nine Conference championship that season. … Also second on the team in scoring as a senior, with 18 points. Recorded eight of those points in the final nine games of her high school career.

FORWARDS

Mayo vs Century Girls Hockey Leone
Mayo’s Brooke Leone (10) collides with Century’s Megan Andrist (6) during a game in January 2018. (PB file photo by Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

Brooke Leone (2014-18): 76-53—129

Noteworthy: Mayo’s highest scoring player of the decade, in both goals (76) and total points (129). … Led the Spartans to 34 wins over her final two seasons. … Second on the team in scoring as a junior, with 37 points, then led Mayo in scoring as a senior in 2017-18 with 34 goals and 57 points. … A four-year varsity regular for the Spartans, was the team’s third-leading scorer as a freshman.

Mayo vs. Albert Lea Girls Hockey
Mayo's Devynn Priest, right, controls the puck during a game against Albert Lea in December 2017. (PB file photo by Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Devynn Priest (2016-20): 75-52—127

Noteworthy: As versatile a player as Mayo had in the past 10 years. … Priest has played forward, defense and even goalie at times in her four seasons with the team. … Led the team in scoring this season, even though she was the team’s starting goalie for two games due to injuries. … Has one season of varsity hockey remaining, could hit the 100-career goal mark.

11-17 megan adair 01 sj.jpg
Mayo forward Megan Adair controls the puck during a 2016 game against John Marshall at Graham Arena. (Post Bulletin file photo)

Megan Adair (2014-18): 69-48—117

Noteworthy: A consistent offensive force for the Spartans for four seasons. … Started her career on a strong note, by leading the team in scoring as a freshman in 2014-15. … A top-five scorer for Mayo in all four of her seasons. Led the team as a freshman, was fifth on the team in scoring as a sophomore, third as a junior and second as a senior in 2017-18, when she had 30 goals and 48 points. … Recently completed her sophomore season at Northland College in Ashland, Wis.

• • • • •

HONORABLE MENTION

GOALIES

Makayla Pahl, 2018-19 (4-8-3, 2.56 GAA, .940 save pct., 2 shutouts; State Senior Goalie Of The Year top-10 finalist)

Skylee Hughes, 2016-18 (20-8-0, 2.50 GAA, .890 save pct., 2 SO)

Sophie Butterfass, 2014-18 (32-42-1, 4.49 GAA, .839 save pct., 6 SO)

Rachel Schmitz, 2012-14 (12-25-0, 4.18 GAA, .851 save pct., 2 SO)

DEFENSEMEN

Luella Bianco, 2016-20 (13-29—42)

Sara Brakke, 2011-14 (23-18—41)

Maeve Cameron, 2014-18 (11-25—36)

Lexi Grethen, 2013-17 (9-26—35)

Lindsey Graftstrom, 2015-18 (10-15—25)

Taylor Kazeck, 2012-15 (5-19—24)

Maggie Augeson, 2017-20 (5-14—19)

Makinzee Kazeck, 2010-12 (4-15—19)

Alexa Hruska, 2016-19 (3-14—17)

FORWARDS

Maddi Lutz, 2014-18 (33-33—66)

Brooke Haskins, 2013-17 (17-42—59)

Kali Aldrich, 2010-14 (35-21—56)

Becca Schmitz, 2012-16 (28-21—49)

Emily Nelson, 2010-13 (25-19—44)

Maddie Sawyer, 2013-16 (16-18—34)

Beth Gibson, 2011-14 (14-15—29)

Ashley Hammes, 2013-16 (11-16—27)

Ashley Weber, 2010-13 (13-12—25)

McKenzie McCormack, 2010-12 (10-14—24)

Gabby Laures, 2011-12 (7-15—22)

