The Rochester Raiders will have to wait another year to contend for their second-ever adapted floor hockey state championship.
The Minnesota State High School League announced late Thursday afternoon that the 2020 adapted floor hockey state tournament has been canceled.
The Raiders were to be the No. 2 seed from the South Division in the eight-team tournament, which was scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
The cancellation means the careers of three Raiders seniors -- Max Boyum, Levi Stork and Dayne Bailey -- have come to an end.
The Minnesota State High School League and the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association worked together with the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health to come to the decision to cancel the tournament.
A statement from the MSHSL read:
"The Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control emphasize that individuals with underlying health conditions are at an increased risk of severe infection from COVID-19. In consultation with the Minnesota Adapted Athletic Association who shared significant information about the unique health situations of many of the student participants and their families, the Minnesota State High School League has cancelled the Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, 2020.
"This cancellation supersedes information relayed earlier today. The Girls Basketball State Tournament and Boys Basketball Section Tournaments will continue on Friday with limited spectators. However, the Adapted Floor Hockey games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14 will NOT be played."
Marcus Onsum, the interim-president of the MAAA said, “We appreciate the Minnesota State High School League’s partnership working together to make a decision for this state tournament based on the best interest of our student athletes. Our athletes had a tremendous regular season and we are thankful for that opportunity.”
The Raiders last won the state championship in 2003.