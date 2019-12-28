It seemed like a cruel way to decide the best game of the 2019 Kiwanis Festival so far.
Junior goalie Payton Mancuso couldn't have done anymore than he did for Rochester Mayo.
Likewise for Bemidji's junior goalie Tanner Rebischke. He couldn't have been asked to play a better game to help his team.
Both were put in a pressure-filled situation late Friday night at Graham Arena, and both delivered.
After playing to a 2-2 tie, Bemidji and Mayo went to a shootout to determine who would advance to the championship game of the Kiwanis Festival Gold Division.
The shootout, scheduled for three rounds, ended up going six rounds. And Rebischke ended up making just one more stop than Mancuso, and Bemidji ended up with the victory and a meeting with Rochester Century in Saturday's 6:15 p.m. title game. Lumberjacks forward Wylee Gladen scored in the sixth round to seal the win.
"(Rebischke) was really solid," Bemidji coach Pete Stahnke said. "We've been playing him a lot lately and he's really stepped up. ... Both goalies tonight really did. (Mancuso) was just outstanding. We had a lot of chances we couldn't bury because he was in such good position. I can't say enough about him."
Mancuso — and Mayo's play defensively as a team — was terrific all night. He made 30 saves in the game and the Spartans killed off four minutes worth of penalties over the final 4:36 of regulation, to force OT.
Mayo's penalty killers were selling out to attempt to reach the tournament final for the second time in three years. Spartans players were dropping to block shots, getting sticks and legs in passing and shooting lanes and doing all they could to match Bemidji's physical play. When shots did get through, Mancuso made the first save, and sometimes the second.
"Our penalty kill has been unbelievable this season," Mayo assistant coach Matt Notermann said. "We've come so far this season with our ability to communicate. (Bemidji) had a pretty good power play and gave us a look we hadn't seen all year. But the things we've worked on in practice showed up on the ice. Our guys communicated and I was very impressed with our penalty killers."
Bemidji was up to the task, though.
The Lumberjacks (2-8-1) overall entered the tournament with a 1-8-0 record. But they have faced many of the state's top teams so far — including Warroad, Moorhead, Duluth East, East Grand Forks, Roseau, and a season-opening 5-1 loss to the team they'll face in Saturday's title game, Century.
"We just found a way to battle through things," Stahnke said. "I really like our team. In the beginning (of the season) we didn't handle adversity well, but (Friday) we really battled through it, so that's a good sign.
"(The tough schedule) has helped. It could do harm when you go 1-8 in your first nine games, but the guys understand who we're playing and have always kept it positive."
Bemidji took a 2-0 lead with goals from Dylan Perreault and Gladen in the first 6:34 of the second period. Mayo answered quickly, though, as Mark Olson scored 1:12 after Gladen, then Chandler Dennis scored with 3:22 to play in the period for a 2-2 tie. That's how the score remained through the third period and overtime.
The game will officially go down as a tie on both teams' records.
Mayo's Dennis and Bemidji's Ethan Maish both scored in the third round of the shootout. Then Mancuso and Rebischke stopped the next team's two shooters. Rebischke then made another save before Gladen stepped up and made a double move to score the winner.
"Payton, he's such a good goalie," Notermann said. "We have two really good goalies this year (including senior Max Cothern). Both of them have done their job the whole season.
"That shootout is one of the harder things to do, we don't have a lot of time to prepare for it, but I knew Payton would do well. He's just a good, solid fundamentally sound goalie. Those things are fun, in a tournament, but it's not a fun way to lose."
Bemidji 2, Mayo 2
(Bemidji wins shootout 2-1)
Mayo 0 2 0 0 — 2
Bemidji 0 2 0 0 — 2
Rochester Mayo: Mark Olson 1 goal; Chandler Dennis 1 goal, 1 assist; Tate Gunneson 1 assist. Goalie: Payton Mancuso 30 saves (32 shots).
Bemidji: Dylan Perreault 1 goal; Tate Hammitt 2 assists; Wylee Gladen 1 goal; Wyatt Halvorson 1 assist; Grant Declusin 1 assist. Goalie: Tanner Rebischke 17 saves (19 shots).
Shootout goals: Chandler Dennis (Mayo); Ethan Maish (Bemidji); Wylee Gladen (Bemidji).
CENTURY'S HAUN DELIVERS BIG GOAL VS. DODGE COUNTY
Matt Haun has played in less than a dozen varsity hockey games for Rochester Century.
But the 6-feet, 165-pound sophomore defenseman has already made his presence known, becoming a quiet leader on the blue line for the Panthers, who improved to 9-1-0 this season with a tight 4-1 win against Dodge County on Friday in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division semifinal game at Graham Arena I.
“He’s grown a ton over the past year,” Century coach Josh Klingfus said of Haun. “It’s a credit to him, he’s put in a lot of time in the weight room and is one of our steady defensemen. He sees a lot of ice time as a tenth-grader and it’s going to be fun to watch him grow over the next couple of years.”
Haun picked a great time to score his first varsity goal on Friday.
His heavy shot from the point got through traffic and past Dodge County goalie Isaac Dale to give the Panthers a two-goal cushion in what had been a nail-biter of a game to that point. The goal gave Century a 3-1 lead 6:46 into the third period, helping the Panthers breathe a little easier after going into the period tied 1-1.
“That’s a defenseman’s job,” Klingfus said. “It’s not their job to sit back there and try to pick corners, it’s their job to get it to the net.
“Matt’s a very hard worker, a quiet kid. He’ll be a captain for us one day, I can pretty much guarantee that if he keeps going the way he’s going.”
Century tacked on another goal in the third period to seal the victory.
“He’s just a great guy, great teammate, very good defensively and can shoot the puck,” Century senior forward Joey Malugani said of Haun, who has a goal and four assists this season. “He’s a big guy who can do a little bit of everything.”
The win puts the Panthers into today’s 6:15 p.m. championship game against Bemidji.
The defending-champion Panthers are looking to capture their fifth Festival title, having previously won in 2004, 2006, 2011 and 2018. Century could become the first team to win back-to-back Gold Division titles since Brainerd in 2009 and 2010.
“It means a lot,” Malugani said. “This was one of our main goals at the start of the year and it just feels good to be back in the championship.”
Friday’s game marked the first meeting between the Panthers and the Wildcats since the 2016-17 season, when Century defeated Dodge County twice, once in a Kiwanis Festival consolation semifinal and again in a regular-season game at Dodge County.
Malugani scored twice and had one assist, Gavin Gunderson had a goal and an assist, and Connor Olson, Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth and Sam Williams had one assist each for Century on Friday. Brenden Wolesky scored Dodge County’s lone goal of the game, with assists from Jake Isaak and Brody Lamb.
The win marked the seventh consecutive game in which Century goalie Tim Pundt has allowed one or no goals.
The Panthers already hold wins against both of the other Festival semifinalists this season. Century defeated Bemidji 5-1 on Nov. 22, the season opener for both teams, and it defeated Mayo 7-2 on Nov. 30, the victory that started Century’s current eight-game winning streak.
Century 4, Dodge County 1
Dodge County 0 1 0 — 1
Rochester Century 1 0 3 — 4
Dodge County: Brenden Wolesky 1 goal; Jake Isaak 1 assist; Brody Lamb 1 assist. Goalie: Isaac Dale 36 saves (40 shots).
Rochester Century: Joey Malugani 2 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Gunderson 1 goal, 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 assist; Matt Haun 1 goal; Connor Olson 1 assist; Sam Williams 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 15 saves (16 shots).
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
HAYWARD 7, NEW RICHMOND 2
Cole Asp had two goals and an assist, and Cade Delisle had a goal and two assists to lift Hayward past New Richmond in a battle of western Wisconsin teams. Hayward led 3-2 after two periods, but broke it open with four goals in a span of 2:49 early in the third period.
Hayward 7, New Richmond 2
New Richmond 1 1 0 — 2
Hayward 3 0 4 — 7
New Richmond: Gavin Anderson 1 goal; Sam Olson 1 goal. Goalie: Blake Milton 21 saves (28 shots).
Hayward: Cole Asp 2 goals, 1 assist; Cade Delisle 1 goal, 2 assists; Kayleb Martin 2 goals; Connor Abric 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Loder 1 assist; Gibson Walsh 2 assists; Cole Haack 1 assist; Chase Briggs 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Logan Abric 22 saves (24 shots).
JOHN MARSHALL 5, FOX CITIES 3
Rochester John Marshall scored twice in less than three minutes midway through the third period to rally from one goal down to earn a victory and a spot in the fifth-place game. Teejay Torgrimson scored two goals and had one assist, and Sam Eagen scored the game-winning goal. Sam Hanson and Xander Yuhas also scored for the Rockets.
John Marshall 5, Fox Cities 3
Fox Cities 0 3 0 — 3
John Marshall 0 2 3 — 5
Fox Cities: Ben Coons 1 goal; Zane Van Zeeland 1 goal, 1 assist; Andrew Schermerhorn 1 goal; Connor Janssen 1 assist; Nolan Lamers 1 assist; Owen Mursau 1 assist. Goalie: Mark Watson 17 saves (22 shots).
John Marshall: Teejay Torgrimson 2 goals, 1 assist; Sam Hanson 1 goal; Sam King 1 assist; Sam Eagen 1 goal; Xander Yuhas 1 goal; Aki Oura 1 assist. Goalie: Carson Arthur 27 saves (30 shots).
• • • • •
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
GOLD DIVISION
(At Graham Arena I)
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Quarterfinals
Dodge County 8, New Richmond (Wis.) 5
Rochester Century 6, Hayward (Wis.) 0
Rochester Mayo 6, Fox Cities (Wis.) 1
Bemidji 5, Rochester John Marshall 1
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Consolation semifinals
Hayward 7, New Richmond 2
Rochester John Marshall 5, Fox Cities 3
Semifinals
Rochester Century 4, Dodge County 1
Bemidji 2, Rochester Mayo 2, OT, tie (Bemidji wins shootout 2-1)
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Seventh Place
New Richmond (4-6-0) vs. Fox Cities (2-9-0), 11:30 a.m.
Fifth Place
Hayward (7-2-1) vs. John Marshall (2-8-0), 1:45 p.m.
Third place
Dodge County (7-3-0) vs. Mayo (2-7-1), 4 p.m.
Championship
Century (9-1-0) vs. Bemidji (2-8-1), 6:15 p.m.