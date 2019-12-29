Century vs Mayo Boys Hockey
Rochester Century's Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (40) takes a shot Rochester Mayo's Hayden Jones (10) defends during a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game on Saturday at Graham Arena I in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

GOLD DIVISION

At Graham Arena I

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Quarterfinals

Dodge County 8, New Richmond (Wis.) 5

Rochester Century 6, Hayward (Wis.) 0

Rochester Mayo 6, Fox Cities 1

Bemidji 5, Rochester John Marshall 1

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Consolation semifinals

Hayward 7, New Richmond 2

John Marshall 5, Fox Cities 3

Semifinals

Century 4, Dodge County 1

Bemidji 2, Mayo 2, OT, tie (Bemidji wins shootout 2-1)

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Seventh Place

New Richmond 8, Fox Cities 2

Fifth Place

Hayward 3, John Marshall 2, OT

Third place

Mayo 3, Dodge County 2

Championship

Century 4, Bemidji 2

• • •

BLUE DIVISION

At Graham Arena IV

(Round Robin)

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Chippewa Falls 8, Albert Lea 0

Fargo South/Shanley 10, Rochester Lourdes 1

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Fargo South/Shanley 6, Albert Lea 0

Chippewa Falls 8, Rochester Lourdes 1

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Chippewa Falls 1, Fargo South/Shanley 0

Albert Lea 6, Rochester Lourdes 2

Final standings: 1. Chippewa Falls 3-0, 2. Fargo South/Shanley 2-1, 3. Albert Lea 1-2, 4. Rochester Lourdes 0-3.

