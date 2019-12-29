GOLD DIVISION
At Graham Arena I
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Quarterfinals
Dodge County 8, New Richmond (Wis.) 5
Rochester Century 6, Hayward (Wis.) 0
Rochester Mayo 6, Fox Cities 1
Bemidji 5, Rochester John Marshall 1
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Consolation semifinals
Hayward 7, New Richmond 2
John Marshall 5, Fox Cities 3
Semifinals
Century 4, Dodge County 1
Bemidji 2, Mayo 2, OT, tie (Bemidji wins shootout 2-1)
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Seventh Place
New Richmond 8, Fox Cities 2
Fifth Place
Hayward 3, John Marshall 2, OT
Third place
Mayo 3, Dodge County 2
Championship
Century 4, Bemidji 2
• • •
BLUE DIVISION
At Graham Arena IV
(Round Robin)
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Chippewa Falls 8, Albert Lea 0
Fargo South/Shanley 10, Rochester Lourdes 1
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Fargo South/Shanley 6, Albert Lea 0
Chippewa Falls 8, Rochester Lourdes 1
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Chippewa Falls 1, Fargo South/Shanley 0
Albert Lea 6, Rochester Lourdes 2
Final standings: 1. Chippewa Falls 3-0, 2. Fargo South/Shanley 2-1, 3. Albert Lea 1-2, 4. Rochester Lourdes 0-3.