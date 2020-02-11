In a season that’s had some ups, some downs and some close calls, Rochester Mayo has been able to take the ice every night with the confidence that its goaltender will do all he can to keep the Spartans in a game.
The play of senior Max Cothern and junior Payton Mancuso has surpassed what their statistics may show.
“Our goaltending has been awesome all year,” Spartans coach Todd Huyber said after Mayo’s 6-2 win against John Marshall last Thursday. “It's been when we haven't had good D-zone coverage on rebounds that's cost us at times.”
Cothern entered Tuesday’s home game against Winona with a 5-10-0 record, a 3.87 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage. He has been in net more often than Mancuso over the past month, but Mancuso has played well when given his chances; he’s 2-5-1 with a 4.41 GAA and .861 save percentage.
Cothern made 25 saves in the win against JM, then made 22 in a 5-1 loss at Owatonna on Saturday, a game in which Mayo was within a goal until the final five minutes of the second period. The Spartans played a strong defensive game at Owatonna, limiting the Huskies to 27 shots on goal.
“When we’ve allowed goals, It hasn’t been on line rushes against us, it's been not blocking guys out or clearing out,” Huyber said. “But (against JM) it was good and our goalie was good again, as well.”
Mayo, which has won three of its past five games, closes its regular season at Albert Lea on Thursday.
“The boys are buying in a little bit more,” Huyber said, “doing the simple things, simplifying their game, sticking together, and that's good to see.”
GRULKOWSKI IN WINONA RECORD BOOKS
Winona senior forward Roman Grulkowsi climbed to the top of the Winhawks record book last week in a victory against Black River Falls (Wis.) at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona.
The senior captain recorded a hat trick in Winona’s 11-3 victory on Thursday. That gave him 68 goals in his four-year career at Winona, moving him into first place on the program’s all-time list.
He now has 69 goals for his career and 26 this season, prior to the Winhawks’ game at Mayo on Tuesday.
Grulkowski has four hat tricks and seven multi-goal games this year.
He hit another milestone on Saturday in a 7-1 win against Austin. His short-handed goal 8:09 into the third period marked his 100th career point.
Grulkowski and the Winhawks played at Mayo on Tuesday and they’ll close their regular season on Thursday at home against Rochester Century.
CENTURY-OWATONNA, PART III?
Rochester Century and Owatonna have played some of the most entertaining games of the season in recent years.
Seven of the past 10 meetings between the Big Nine Conference rivals have been decided by one goal. If empty-net goals aren’t factored, then nine of the past 10 meetings have been one-goal decisions.
That includes a pair of Century victories this season — 6-5 at Owatonna on Jan. 9, and 2-1 at Graham Arena IV last Thursday.
It’s possible — perhaps even likely — that the teams will meet again in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AA playoffs on Feb. 20.
According to the QRF rankings — the rankings formula endorsed by the Minnesota State High School League — Century (18-4-1) and Owatonna (18-5-0) currently hold the Nos. 4 and 5 spots in Section 1AA. Six of the nine teams in the section currently have winning records.
If the rankings hold as they are, Owatonna will visit Century in the section quarterfinals for a second straight season. Last year, Century swept the regular season series, but the Huskies won the playoff matchup in double-overtime.
Huskies coach Josh Storm was asked after last week’s narrow defeat to Century if he had mentioned to his team that it could possibly meet the Panthers again this year.
“This was a tight, hard-checking game and it lived up to the hype that it's lived up to every time we've played for the last 3-4 years,” he said. “We talked about (possibly facing Century again). I think that our guys would be happy to entertain that opportunity.”