ST. PAUL — Mankato East was missing a couple of its regular players when it faced St. Cloud Cathedral three days after Christmas.
East lost that game by six goals.
With a full lineup and momentum from beating rival Mankato West in the Section One, Class A championship last week, the Cougars were hoping for a different result at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.
But Cathedral had its full lineup intact, too, and flexed its muscles against East once again, beating the Cougars 11-2 in a Class A boys hockey state tournament quarterfinal game.
"That team's on fire right now," East coach Adam Fries said of Cathedral. "It's rare that they ever give the puck up. They're a puck-possession team and they're phenomenal at it.
"They come at you in waves, the first wave and the second wave, then they hit you with the defensemen on the third wave, as well. They're a much different team now than they were at Christmastime."
Cathedral (24-3-1) is the No. 1-ranked team in the state poll, but received the No. 2 seed in the state tournament due to a regular-season loss to Section 8A champion Warroad, which received the top seed.
The Crusaders looked every bit like the best team in the state on Wednesday, though. Reid Bogenholm scored a short-handed goal 1:42 into the game and Cathedral never trailed in the game.
Jake Schreiber answered for East 1:02 later, scoring a power-play goal on the Cougars' first shot of the game, tying the score 1-1.
But Braydn Balfanz scored at 7:52 of the first, a goal that started a string of three Crusaders goals in a span of 7:02, extending their lead to 4-1 after the first. Cathedral added five more goals in the second period to lead 9-2 after two.
Sophomore forward Parker Anthony scored East's other goal, in the second period, just his second goal of the season. Caelin Brueske (31 saves) and Jaden Kragh (six saves) split time in goal for the Cougars.
They (14-14-1) will play in Thursday's consolation semifinals at 10 a.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
"I told the guys at the end of the game, 'that one has to go in the memory bank and make sure that you enjoy the rest of today,'" Fries said. "We don't know when we'll get here again. As a head coach, I don't know if I'll ever get here again.
"Let's forget about it. There's never been a team from Mankato that has brought back even a consolation championship. That's important for our kids. They can be the first."
Thirteen players recorded at least one point for Cathedral, which will play in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday against Hermantown or Monticello. Nate Warner and Blake Perbix led the way with a goal and three assists each, while Jack Smith also had a four-point game with two goals and two assists.
Cathedral goalie Grant Martin stopped 9 of 11 shots faced before giving way to Ian Strong, who stopped both shots he faced over the final 6:54.
"It's always a wonderful opportunity to get back to the Xcel (Center)," Cathedral coach Derrick Brown said. "This has been our goal. We were ready to play and we got off to a good start, which has been the story of our (postseason).
"We got scoring from all four lines today and as a coach, you feel really good about that."
HERMANTOWN 7, MONTICELLO 1
Blake Biondi stewed all summer. The standout forward from Hermantown said he thought every day about the Hawks’ 3-2 overtime loss to Greenway in the 2019 Section 7A championship game.
That was all the motivation the Minnesota-Duluth commit needed to help the Hawks reach the state tournament for the 16th time in program history.
“It means everything for me and this team,” Biondi said. “It was depressing for a long time and we came together as a group over the summer and all season long to get back to the state tournament and win a state championship. That’s what we’re trying to do and everyone is bought in.”
Biondi was at his best on the state’s biggest stage, recording a hat trick and two assists on Wednesday against Monticello. Zach Kilen added two goals for the Hawks (22-3-4), while Aydyn Dowd and Aaron Pionk had one each.
"He’s such a dynamic player that he's hard to stop whatever you run against him," Monticello coach Eric Nelson said of Biondi. "He’s a dynamic player, he’s a man amongst boys out there, he’s hard to stop."
Riley Ronayne scored for Monticello (20-8-1).
Third-seeded Hermantown will face second-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral at 11 a.m. Friday in a state semifinal.