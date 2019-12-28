(This story will be updated)
Rochester Century did it without Gus, and it did it for him.
The Panthers boys hockey team's leading scorer, Gavin Gunderson -- nicknamed "Gus" -- went down late in the second period of Saturday's Kiwanis Festival Gold Division championship game with a severe leg injury.
Gunderson was on the ice for close to 15 minutes as on-site trainers stabilized his leg and an ambulance was called.
Once play resumed, Gunderson's teammates made sure they had his back.
Sam Williams scored on the ensuing power play, and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth scored a highlight-reel short-handed goal on a give-and-go with Joey Malugani that turned out to be the game winner in Century's 4-2 victory against Bemidji in an intense, physical game at Graham Arena I.
Tim Pundt made 29 saves to backstop the Panthers to their second consecutive Gold Division title. Century is the first team since Brainerd in 2009-10 to repeat as Gold Division champion.
The Panthers (10-1-0 overall) capped a perfect 8-0-0 month of December with the win. In that eight-game stretch, Saturday's game marked the only time Century allowed more than one goal.
Century never trailed in the game, as Bielenberg-Howarth scored 2:41 in for a 1-0 lead.
The Lumberjacks answered with 1:30 to go in the first period, but the special-teams goals by Williams and Bielenberg-Howarth put the Panthers up for good. Connor Olson added an empty-net goal with 40 seconds to go.
Century, which has won nine consecutive games, is back in action Thursday at Farmington.
THIRD PLACE:
Mayo 3, Dodge County 2
Javan Hodge scored twice and Max Cothern made 21 saves to lift Rochester Mayo past Dodge County.
Hodge notched the game-winning goal 7:16 into the third period, just 58 seconds after Brendon Wolesky tied the score with a power-play goal for the Wildcats.
Jake Isaak gave Dodge County a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but a power-play goal by Hodge two minutes later tied the score.
Bryce Baker added a power-play goal for Mayo (3-7-1) in the second to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead.
Dodge County (7-4-0) plays at Waseca on Thursday, while Mayo plays at Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday.
FIFTH PLACE:
Hayward 3, John Marshall 2
Cade Delisle scored for Hayward in overtime to lift the Hurricanes past Rochester John Marshall for fifth place.
Sam Eagen and Aki Oura scored for the Rockets (2-9-0 overall) early in the third period to tie the score after Hayward had taken a 2-0 lead in the second period.
Carson Arthur made 28 saves for the Rockets, while Nate Thomas made 21 for Hayward (8-2-1).
SEVENTH PLACE:
New Richmond 7, Fox Cities 2
New Richmond bounced back from a pair of tough defeats to end the tournament on high note, beating Fox Cities for seventh place.
No statistics were available from the game.
BLUE DIVISION
CHIPPEWA FALLS REPEATS AS CHAMPION
Chippewa Falls scored a goal in the first period and made it stand up, beating Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley 1-0 to win its second consecutive Kiwanis Festival Blue Division championship.
The Cardinals (11-1-0 overall) won the title by defeating all three of their opponents in the round-robin tournament.
No statistics were available from Saturday's game.
The Cardinals have won back-to-back titles on the heels of Fargo South/Shanley winning back-to-back Blue Division championships in 2016 and 2017.
ALBERT LEA 6, LOURDES 2
Albert Lea earned its first win of the Festival, scoring four goals in the first period to pull away for a victory against Rochester Lourdes.
Lourdes scored both of its goals late in the first period, 40 seconds apart, by Charlie Kielty and Henry Radke. That pulled Lourdes within 3-2, but Albert Lea's Culley Larson scored 49 seconds later to make it 4-2.
Van Albrecht, Braden Magnuson and Dominic Schwirtz had an assist each for Lourdes (0-11-0), which returns to action next Saturday at Winona.