Rochester Century was battling two relentless opponents on Saturday: Top-seeded Lakeville South and an illness that had swept through the Panthers locker room all week.
Century had just nine healthy players at its last practice, on Wednesday, prior to the postseason. On Saturday, several Panthers players rand down the tunnel at the Rochester Recreation Center to the locker room in between shifts.
And while the Panthers refused to use the illnesses as an excuse, their exhaustion was evident in the closing minutes of a 5-1 loss to South in a Section One, Class A playoffs semifinal game Saturday evening.
Fourth-seeded Century (20-5-2 overall) more than held its own against No. 13-ranked South (20-7-0).
The Panthers struck first, as senior center Joey Malugani set up junior forward Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth for his second goal of the playoffs and 30th of the season at the 9:10 mark of the first period.
South responded late in the period with a power play goal from Zack Oelrich with 1:44 to go. The Cougars took the lead for good just 2:41 into the second when Cade Ahrenholz scored on a feed from Oelrich.
Century battled to keep its deficit at one, though, well into the third period.
The Panthers had a handful of quality chances to tie the score, including Malugani forcing a turnover in the South zone and putting a shot just over the crossbar, but they couldn't get the equalizer past Cougars goalie Cody Ticen.
South sealed its victory -- and its eighth trip to the section championship game in the past 11 years -- by scoring three unassisted goals in 68 seconds late in the third period. Jed England made it 3-1 with 2:38 to play, then Oelrich scored again with 2:00 to go, and Tanner Ludtke scored an empty-net goal with 1:30 to go.
Century's defensive effort and another outstanding performance by senior goalie Tim Pundt kept the Panthers in the game. Pundt made 46 saves against South, two nights after making 52 saves in a 5-1 win against Owatonna in the section quarterfinals.
In two postseason games this year, Pundt stopped 98 of the 103 shots he faced.
Century says goodbye to eight seniors -- Pundt, defensemen Sam Williams and Riley Leif, and forwards Malugani, Gavin Gunderson, Connor Olson, Ty Trageser and Luke Corrigan -- who have achieved some significant accomplishments. They have won three consecutive Big Nine Conference championships, won the Kiwanis Festival championship this season, and have recorded at least 20 victories each of the past three seasons.
South advances to Thursday's 7 p.m. section championship game at the Rec Center, where it will face third-seeded Hastings for a trip to the Class AA state tournament.
Hastings knocked off second-seeded Lakeville North 6-4 on Saturday to advance.
Lakeville South 5, Century 1
Century 1 0 0 — 1
South 1 1 3 — 5
First period — 1. RC, Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (Joey Malugani) 9:10. 2. LS, Zack Oelrich (Jack Novak, Jack Malinski) 15:16 (pp). Second period — 3. LS, Cade Ahrenholz (Oelrich, Cam Boche) 2:41. Third period — 4. LS, Jed England (unassisted) 14:22. 5. LS, Oelrich (unassisted) 15:00. 6. LS, Tanner Ludtke (unassisted) 15:30 (en).
Shots on goal — RC 15-6-8—29, LS 19-16-16—51. Goalies — RC, Tim Pundt (L, 20-5-2; 46 saves-50 shots); LS, Cody Ticen (W, 16-3-0; 28 saves-29 shots). Power-play opportunities — RC, 0-for-4; LS, 1-for-3. Penalties — RC, 4-8 minutes; LS, 5-10 minutes.