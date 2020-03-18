When Joey Malugani looked at his linemates this season, he often found a feisty, skilled goal-scorer on one side of him and a physical do-it-all playmaker on the other.
Malugani has both of those sides to him — he won’t back down from a confrontation and he’s not afraid to play a physical game — but the Rochester Century senior also knew what his team needed from him.
So Malugani found a middle ground, as a calming presence who let his goal-scoring and play-making abilities do most of his talking.
“He’s just very even-keel,” Century head coach Josh Klingfus said. “He has all that stuff in him — the feistiness — but you wouldn’t know it most of the time. … He doesn’t show too much emotion, even if it’s talking to the officials or his coaches. He’s always very level-headed.
“That’s how he is off the ice, too. A very bright young man.”
He’s also a record-setter, and the 2019-20 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year.
“He’s a very serious kid,” Klingfus said. “He takes a lot of things seriously and he took it upon himself to play his best every night. He saw his job, his role on the team, and he would always do what’s best for the team.”
Malugani will graduate from Century this spring with a couple options in hand.
The standout student-athlete has signed a letter of intent to play for the Bismarck (N.D.) Bobcats of the North American Hockey League. He’s also been accepted into the prestigious Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
“He wants to chase his hockey dreams,” Klingfus said, “but it’ll be fun to watch him continue, no matter what he decides to do.”
Malugani certainly made higher-level coaches notice him throughout his senior season.
He recorded at least one point in all 27 of Century’s games. He led all Class AA players in the entire state with 37 goals, which now stands as a single-season program record at Century. He also set program records for points in a season (73) and career (144).
“Looking back at it, it sure went fast, really fast,” Malugani said last week from Bismarck, where he was practicing with the Bobcats before the NAHL suspended its regular season. “It was a lot of fun. It flew by (thanks to) so many great teammates and coaches.”
Malugani was an integral part — the epitome of a lead-by-example player — of Century teams that won 41 games over the past two seasons and back-to-back Big Nine Conference championships.
He was part of a line that wasn’t shut out once this season, with talented scorer Gavin Gunderson and powerful junior forward Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth. That trio combined to record an eye-popping 201 points this season, including 92 goals. Malugani also credited Century’s coaching staff for helping him develop over the past three years into the player he is today.
“Playing with those guys was awesome,” said Malugani, who had 20 multi-point games as a senior. “I was always excited to play with them.
“And the coaches always focused a lot on Hockey IQ, learning how to play at a fast pace. … Klinger brought out the best in all of us.”
Now Malugani is excited to make the transition to junior hockey, much like his linemates at Century. Gunderson finished the season with the Rochester Grizzlies, and Bielenberg-Howarth practiced and played with the Austin Bruins after Century’s season finished.
“It’s a lot faster,” Malugani said of the NAHL. “The guys are obviously bigger and stronger, especially when it comes to puck battles. I know what I have to work on and train for.”
Klingfus agreed that added strength will help the 17-year-old Malugani battle against 20- and 21-year-olds in the NAHL. But Klingfus added that Malugani has plenty of skills that will make him successful at the next level.
“You don’t see stats on the defensive side of the puck,” Klingfus said, “but defensively he was so sound for us every single game. It’s hard to find players today who play a 200-foot game, but Joey is probably the best 200-foot player I’ve ever had at Century.”