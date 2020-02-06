Rochester Century and Owatonna have been thorns in one another's sides for the past two years.
A year ago, Century beat the Huskies twice in one-goal games in the regular season -- en route to a Big Nine Conference boys hockey championship -- only to fall to Owatonna by a goal in double-overtime in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AA playoffs.
Nothing has changed this year except for the calendar.
Century again topped the Huskies on Thursday night at Graham Arena IV, sweeping the regular-season series and coming a step closer to capturing a second consecutive Big Nine title.
Gavin Gunderson scored twice -- including a highlight-reel game winner while falling to the ice with 2:32 to go in the third period -- to lift Century to a 2-1 win. The Panthers received an MVP performance from goaie Tim Pundt, as well. He stopped 42 shots and allowed only a first-period goal to Owatonna's Tanner Stendel, who scored on a scramble in the crease after Pundt made the first two saves.
The Panthers -- who won the first matchup against Owatonna this season 6-5 at Owatonna on Jan. 9 -- improved to 12-0-0 in the conference and 17-4-1 overall.
A win in one of their final two regular-season games -- at Northfield on Saturday or at Winona next Thursday -- would clinch at least a share of the conference crown.
One Century win or tie and one loss by Owatonna in any of its final three conference games would also give the Panthers at least a share of the Big Nine championship.
Owatonna is the lone team that still has an opportunity to pass Century. The Huskies need Century to lose at least once in order to share or win the conference crown.
Regardless of who wins the Big Nine, Century and Owatonna could well meet in the quarterfinals of the section playoffs for a second straight year. Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington have likely earned the top three seeds, with Century and Owatonna on their heels in the Nos. 4 and 5 spots.
Century has likely earned the No. 4 seed, though, by virtue of sweeping the regular-season series against the Huskies.
