Josh Chapman, the first head coach of the Rochester John Marshall girls hockey program, resigned on Thursday due to pressure from parents of team members, he said.
Chapman’s resignation is effective immediately.
Former Rocket and current assistant coach Mia Bruesewitz will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of this season.
“It was parent pressure,” Chapman said. “They weren’t happy with my coaching style … they wouldn’t stop. They were trying to do everything they could, dig up anything they could about me.”
Chapman said John Marshall activities director Brian Ihrke and Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Munoz were firmly in his corner, but he decided it is best if he steps away from coaching at this time.
“My A.D. said he’d fully support me if I wanted to (remain as coach),” Chapman said. “He was supportive from Day 1. … But this wasn’t worth it to me. I have a family of my own. … I just came to the conclusion that no matter what I’d do, it wasn’t going to be right (for some parents).”
Chapman said more than once that it was a small number of parents who influenced his decision, and that he received supportive text messages and calls from former and current players and parents.
“I’ve built some great relationships with parents and players,” he said. “I’ve had some heartwarming messages from players, some upperclassmen who were in tears.
“The girls were always awesome to work with. It was a lot of fun.”
Chapman took over as the Rockets coach when the JM/Lourdes co-op was dissolved in 2017 and JM began to field its own program for the first time. He has coached the Rockets for nearly three full seasons.
JM is 3-8-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 5-13-0 overall this season. The Rockets have eight regular-season games remaining, counting Friday’s game at Moose Lake Area, which was still in progress at press time.