Chippewa Falls and Albert Lea met on the opening day of the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament a year ago.
They did so again on Thursday, the opening day of the 2019 Festival.
What a difference a year makes.
Last year, Albert Lea opened a two-goal first period lead, Chippewa Falls rallied to tie the score, but Albert Lea scored just 17 seconds into overtime to win. The Cardinals shook off that loss and bounced back to win two straight games and claim the Blue Division championship.
This time, the Cardinals appear intent on not leaving anything to chance. They don't want to rely on any of the other teams in the tournament helping them out.
Thursday, they helped themselves to five first-period goals en route to an 8-0 victory against Albert Lea in the opening game of Blue Division play. Nine Cardinals had at least one point.
"(Depth) is something we haven't had a lot of, and it's a nice problem to have," Chippewa Falls coach Scott Parker said. "We are able to shift guys in and out and seem to not miss a beat. We're bigger, stronger, faster this year and that gives us some flexibility."
The bigger, stronger, faster Cardinals are off to a flying start in 2019. They are 8-1-0, with sophomore goalie Bridger Fixmer recording his fourth shutout of the season on Thursday. Chippewa Falls' lone loss came last week against perennial Wisconsin power Eau Claire Memorial, which is coached by former Austin Bruins head coach Chris Tok.
Much of the Cardinals' success has been due to their play in their own end. Fixmer is 7-0-1 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.
"Right now we're working on chipping-and-go, get away from the (physical) bumps," Parker said. "We're trying to get the puck out of our zone fast, no matter how we do that. We're working and getting better at that, getting it out of our zone.
"We're a work in progress right now — like every coach would say — I'm an old defenseman from White Bear Lake so I have my roots in defensive hockey and stressing that. It starts in our own zone."
The Cardinals have been tough to play against on both ends of the ice so far this season. They average 6.2 goals per game and allow 2.0 per game. They hope to improve upon those averages over the final two days of the Festival, Friday against Rochester Lourdes (7:15 p.m.) and Saturday against Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley (1:30 p.m.).
"This is a great team bonding time for us," Parker said. "We look forward to coming here, a first-class tournament. We like competing. Last year, Albert Lea took it to us and got us in overtime. You look back on how good of a game that was, it was up and down. Coming here, we were going to circle that game and we knew we had to get out of the gates quick."
Chippewa Falls 8, Albert Lea 0
Albert Lea 0 0 0 — 0
Chippewa Falls 5 2 1 — 8
Albert Lea: Goalie: Braden Fjelsta 27 saves (35 shots).
Chippewa Falls: Isaac Frenette 2 goals, 3 assists; Nick Carlson 3 goals, 1 assist; Isaac Lindstrom 1 goal, 1 assist; Ben Carlson 1 goal; Owen Krista 1 goal; Sawyer Bowe 1 assist; Cole Bowe 1 assist; Blake Trippler 1 assist; Ben Steinmetz 1 assist. Goalie: Bridger Fixmer 16 saves (16 shots).
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
BLUE DIVISION
At Graham Arena IV
(Round Robin)
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Chippewa Falls (Wis.) 8, Albert Lea 0
Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley (3-2-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (0-8-0), 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Fargo South/Shanley (3-2-0) vs. Albert Lea (3-6-0), 5 p.m.
Rochester Lourdes (0-8-0) vs. Chippewa Falls (8-1-0), 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Chippewa Falls (8-1-0) vs. Fargo South/Shanley (3-2-0), 1:30 p.m.
Albert Lea (3-6-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (0-8-0), 5:45 p.m.
Tournament standings: Chippewa Falls (Wis.) 1-0, Albert Lea 0-1, Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley 0-0, Rochester Lourdes 0-0