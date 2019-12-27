For years, Isaac Lindstrom heard his head coach, Scott Parker, talk about playing for the team's upperclassmen.
Now Lindstrom is one of those upperclassmen and the message of 'playing for the veterans' means so much more.
Lindstrom is one of just four seniors on the Chippewa Falls (Wis.) boys hockey team. And though it's a small senior class, the Cardinals' leaders have paved the way for a fantastic first half of their season.
"Coach, in years past has preached 'do it for the seniors, do it for the seniors,' and we never really (understood) that until this year," said Lindstrom, who leads the Cardinals with 17 goals this year. "It's fun to see all the sophomores and juniors, the underclassmen, pulling for us.
"We only have four seniors this year, but it's definitely fun to have a season like this."
After a dominant 8-1 victory against Rochester Lourdes on Friday, the Cardinals (9-1-0 overall) could close the 2019 portion of their schedule the same way they'd like to close the 2020 portion of their schedule -- holding a championship trophy.
Chippewa Falls will face Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner will go home as the Kiwanis Festival Blue Division champion. The Cardinals won the tournament title a year ago, while Fargo South won the title in 2016 and 2017.
Lindstrom said the Cardinals won't look too far ahead, but there is a feeling among the team that they could accomplish something special this season.
"It's definitely something (compared to) years past, that something different could happen," said Lindstrom, who had a hat trick and an assist on Friday, "but we just have to stay focused on our goal and not get too far ahead of ourselves, keep on playing a simple game."
Chippewa Falls has dominated in its first two Festival games this week, beating Albert Lea 8-0 on Thursday, then beating Lourdes by a nearly identical score on Friday.
"It all starts in the 'D' zone for us," Lindstrom said. "We talk to each other a lot and have two great goalies. It starts there and we're a fast team, we like to chip it out of our zone and go.
"We know Fargo, (Saturday), will be a good team, so getting the momentum going into that game is huge, it's a big help."
Chippewa Falls 8, Lourdes 1
Chippewa Falls 3 3 2 — 8
Rochester Lourdes 1 0 0 — 1
Chippewa Falls: Owen Krista 2 goals; Nick Carlson 1 assist; Isaac Lindstrom 3 goals, 1 assist; Blake Trippler 2 assists; Brady Fixmer 1 assist; Carsten Reed 1 assist; AJ Schemenauer 3 assists; Ben Steinmetz 1 goal; Sawyer Bowe 1 assist; Isaac Frenette 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie: Zach LeMay 9 saves (10 shots).
Rochester Lourdes: Van Albrecht 1 goal. Goalie: Sam Decker 38 saves (46 shots).
FARGO SOUTH/SHANLEY 6, ALBERT LEA 0
Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley took control of its game early for a second consecutive day.
The Bruins won their tournament opener against Rochester Lourdes 10-1 on Thursday and followed that with a shutout against Albert Lea on Friday.
Jake Bryant scored 2:01 into the game to give the Bruins (5-2-0) the lead for good. Alex Senf and Tanner Kirkeby added goals in the first period, and Johnny Lang, Ryan Donabauer and Grant Gores added goals in the third.
South/Shanley outshot Albert Lea (3-7-0) by a total of 38-11.
Zach Sandy made 11 saves in the shutout for the Bruins, who kept Albert Lea scoreless through two tournament games.
South/Shanley will face Chippewa Falls at 1:30 p.m. today. A win will give the Bruins their third Festival championship in four years.
Fargo South 6, Albert Lea 0
Fargo South 3 0 3 — 6
Albert Lea 0 0 0 — 0
Fargo South/Shanley: Jake Bryant 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Senf 1 goal; Tanner Kirkeby 1 goal, 1 assist; Johnny Lang 1 goal; Ryan Donabauer 1 goal; Grant Gores 1 goal, 2 assists; Carson Dean 1 assist; Zach Boren 1 assist; Ben Spanier 2 assists; Drew Sandy 1 assist; Jake Skarperud 1 assist; Dane Sturlaugson 1 assist; Grayson Wetch 1 assist. Goalie: Zach Sandy 11 saves (11 shots).
Albert Lea: Goalie: Raiden Gordon 32 saves (38 shots).
• • • • •
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
BLUE DIVISION
(At Graham Arena IV)
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Chippewa Falls (Wis.) 8, Albert Lea 0
Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley 10, Rochester Lourdes 1
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Fargo South/Shanley 6, Albert Lea 0
Chippewa Falls 8, Rochester Lourdes 1
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Chippewa Falls (9-1-0) vs. Fargo South/Shanley (5-2-0), 1:30 p.m.
Albert Lea (3-7-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (0-10-0), 5:45 p.m.
Tournament standings: Chippewa Falls (Wis.) 2-0, Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley 2-0, Albert Lea 0-2, Rochester Lourdes 0-2.