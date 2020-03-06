ST. PAUL — Hermantown and St. Cloud Cathedral tied in their regular-season meeting, back on Jan. 5 at Hermantown.
Hermatown coach Patrick Andrews said his team had put that game behind them long before the Hawks and the Crusaders met for the second time this season, on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.
In early January, Hermantown blew leads of 4-0 and 5-2 on its home ice in a battle of state powers that ended in a 5-5 tie.
"Early January feels like a year ago, two years ago," Andrews said. "In the high school hockey season, early January is like ancient history."
Andrews was right.
The No. 3-seeded Hawks didn't let a big lead get away this time. Instead, Hermantown pulled away from Cathedral in the third period for a 6-2 win and a spot in Saturday's Class A state championship game.
The Hawks will face either Mahtomedi or Warroad at noon for the state championship.
The final score wasn't indicative of the entire game, though. Hermantown led 2-0 after a first period that ended with both benches emptying and brawling in front of the Cathedral bench.
Both teams were assessed five penalties and both teams received one 10-minute misconduct. Several players wrestled to the ice and Cathedral's Jon Bell came out of a pile with his helmet turned around backward.
But there were no ejections and both teams focused on playing a highly anticipated hockey game the rest of the way.
The Hawks extended their lead to 3-0 on a Cayden Sunde goal 7:04 into the second period, but the defending state champion Crusaders pushed back -- this time on the scoreboard.
Nate Warner scored at 10:17 of the second period, then Ethan Cumming scored on a power play at 6:41 of the third to pull Cathedral within 3-2.
"Neither team let that (first-period brawl) define the game," Cathedral coach Derrick Brown said. "I think both sides could've handled it better. Nobody wants to see that.
"I'm glad that everything worked out and it didn't define the game. I thought that we could get beyond that and talk about the third period where we got it to 3-2. That three-minute stretch after that was some of the most exciting high school hockey I've seen."
Cathedral's momentum was halted for good when Hawks defenseman Joey Pierce scored at the 10:54 mark of the third for a 4-2 lead.
Ethan Lund and Zach Kilen tacked on goals in the final three minutes to send their team to the championship game for the third time in five years and 11th time in program history. Hermantown is seeking its fourth championship, having won previously in 2007, 2016 and 2017.