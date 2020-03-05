ST. PAUL — Rob McClanahan can never get too far away from his Miracle On Ice roots.
The 62-year-old played in the Minnesota state high school hockey tournament for Mounds View in the 1970s, before being coached by legend Herb Brooks throughout a college career at the University of Minnesota and on the 1980 U.S. Olympic team that beat the powerful Soviet Union team en route to a gold medal.
McClanahan, now in his first season as the boys hockey head coach at Blake, still draws on some of his most memorable times as a hockey player. He did so again this week while preparing the Bears for their first-ever appearance in the Class AA state tournament.
"I told 'em they're going to skate Herbies if they mess up," McClanahan said with a laugh. "No, we don't shy away from this. This is a pretty cool place to be. It's something that they may never see again and it's even bigger, to me, now than it was when I played in it.
"We talk about the big stage, about accepting it and embracing it."
The Bears' offense certainly didn't mess up Thursday, scoring a pair of late power-play goals to pull out a 7-5 victory against Maple Grove in a state quarterfinal game at the Xcel Energy Center.
The victory didn't come without some controversy, though. Maple Grove battled back from a 5-3 deficit to tie the score 5-5 with 7:13 to go, on goals 1:16 apart by Tyler Oakland and Josh Giuliani.
With 3:15 to go, Maple Grove's Ben Leafblad was called for slashing when he knocked the stick out of the right hand of Blake's Will Svenddal.
Svenddal scored on the power play 1:01 later, a goal that held up as the game winner.
Just 28 seconds after Svenddal's goal, Maple Grove goalie Henry Nelson was penalized for delay of game, the officials ruling he intentionally dislodged his goal. Blake had the option of his team taking a penalty shot or going on a two-minute power play. With just 1:46 to play, McClanahan chose to take the power play and put Maple Grove a man down for the remainder of regulation.
Blake's Gavin Best scored into an empty net with 1:05 to play to seal the victory.
Maple Grove coach Todd Bergland wasn't as concerned with the delay of game penalty as he was with the late slashing call, when the Crimson had momentum on their side.
"That clearly wasn't a penalty," he said of the slashing call. "Refs are human, they make mistakes. It's a tough profession. But that was the game changer."
Maple Grove (20-9-0) will play at 10 a.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals. No. 2 seed Blake (23-6-0) moves into Friday's 6 p.m. state semifinal game at the Xcel Center against Eden Prairie or Lakeville South.