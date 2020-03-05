ST. PAUL — St. Thomas Academy coach Trent Eigner didn't appear surprised by the outcome.
Nor did Andover coach Mark Manney.
After all, STA has been one of the hottest boys hockey teams in the state since mid-January.
After a 5-7-2 start to the season, the Cadets have been all but unstoppable. They are 14-1-0 since Jan. 14 and on Thursday they delivered the first big stunner of the Class AA state tournament with a 3-2 quarterfinal victory against top-seeded Andover at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
"It was definitely off the tracks when were 5-7," said Eigner, adding that the Cadets likely wouldn't be in the position they are now had they not had a rough start. "You have to give (kids) enough leeway to burn their finger. They don’t throw on the (STA) sweater and become great. You need to foster belief in them. To do that, it had to go off the rails."
Andover (24-4-1) held the lead twice in the game, at 1-0 and 2-1. But both times the Huskies seemed to take control of the momentum, unseeded STA (19-8-2) answered quickly.
Gunnar Thoreson put the Huskies on the board first at 12:20 of the opening period, but Noah Rauschenberger responded with a goal for STA just 37 seconds later.
Andover's Hunter Jones struck just 30 seconds into the second period, but STA again came back and tied the score 1:43 later with a power-play goal from Will Soderling.
With the momentum on their side, the Cadets struck quickly again, as Jarod Wright scored the game winner 1:42 after Soderling's tying goal.
Cadets goalie Tommy Aitken held up under pressure, stopping 33 shots in the game, including 15 in the third period.
"I thought we played good. We were doing everything right, we just weren’t getting the right bounces and couldn’t get the puck in," Thoreson said. "We had plenty of chances that could’ve been that bounce to get the tying goal."
BLAKE 7, MAPLE GROVE 5
Rob McClanahan can never get too far away from his Miracle On Ice roots.
The 62-year-old played in the Minnesota state high school hockey tournament for Mounds View in the 1970s, before being coached by legend Herb Brooks throughout a college career at the University of Minnesota and on the 1980 U.S. Olympic team that beat the powerful Soviet Union team en route to a gold medal.
McClanahan, now in his first season as the boys hockey head coach at Blake, still draws on some of his most memorable times as a hockey player. He did so again this week while preparing the Bears for their first-ever appearance in the Class AA state tournament.
"I told 'em they're going to skate Herbies if they mess up," McClanahan said with a laugh. "No, we don't shy away from this. This is a pretty cool place to be. It's something that they may never see again and it's even bigger, to me, now than it was when I played in it.
"We talk about the big stage, about accepting it and embracing it."
The Bears' offense certainly didn't mess up Thursday, scoring a pair of late power-play goals to pull out a 7-5 victory against Maple Grove in a state quarterfinal game at the Xcel Energy Center.
The victory didn't come without some controversy, though. Maple Grove battled back from a 5-3 deficit to tie the score 5-5 with 7:13 to go, on goals 1:16 apart by Tyler Oakland and Josh Giuliani.
With 3:15 to go, Maple Grove's Ben Leafblad was called for slashing when he knocked the stick out of the right hand of Blake's Will Svenddal.
Svenddal scored on the power play 1:01 later, a goal that held up as the game winner.
Just 28 seconds after Svenddal's goal, Maple Grove goalie Henry Nelson was penalized for delay of game, the officials ruling he intentionally dislodged his goal. Blake had the option of his team taking a penalty shot or going on a two-minute power play. With just 1:46 to play, McClanahan chose to take the power play and put Maple Grove a man down for the remainder of regulation.
Blake's Gavin Best scored into an empty net with 1:05 to play to seal the victory.
Maple Grove coach Todd Bergland wasn't as concerned with the delay of game penalty as he was with the late slashing call, when the Crimson had momentum on their side.
"That clearly wasn't a penalty," he said of the slashing call. "Refs are human, they make mistakes. It's a tough profession. But that was the game changer."
Maple Grove (20-9-0) will play at 10 a.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals. No. 2 seed Blake (23-6-0) moves into Friday's 6 p.m. state semifinal game at the Xcel Center against Eden Prairie or Lakeville South.
EDEN PRAIRIE 4, LAKEVILLE SOUTH 0
Ben Steeves grew up in New Hampshire, where he learned to play hockey. He played Midget hockey in Michigan last year.
This year, Steeves is getting his chance to play Minnesota high school hockey, and he's making the best of it. The Minnesota Duluth commit couldn't have hoped for a better state tournament debut, scoring two goals and assisting on another to lead Eden Prairie to a 4-0 victory against Lakeville South.
Third-seeded Eden Prairie (23-5-1) will face No. 2 seed Blake at 6 p.m. Friday in a Class AA state semifinal at the Xcel Energy Center.
Section 1AA champion Lakeville South (21-8-0) falls into the consolation round, where it will meet Maple Grove at 10 a.m. Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
The Eagles scored the game winning goal just 3:48 into the game, as Kai Stansberry — who started the season as a defenseman before moving up to forward — scored his first goal of the season.
"Halfway through the year, Kai was playing 'D,'" Eagles coach Lee Smith said. "We needed to make a change to get heavier ... we've talked in our locker room about him being a difference-maker. Today he was."
South outshot Eden Prairie 29-24, but Eagles goalie Axel Rosenlund was a difference-maker, too. He stopped all 29 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the season.
Luke Mittelstadt also scored for the Eagles, giving them a 2-0 lead after one period. Steeves scored both of his goals in the second period and neither team scored in the third.
Cody Ticen made 20 saves for South.
"Our program is headed in the right direction," South coach Janne Kivelhamme said. "We fell like we're an up-and-coming team, and our tournament is not over yet. The next game, hopefully two games, will be a very valuable experience for our guys."