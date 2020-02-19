Max Cothern spent most of the past two years watching and learning, believing that his time would come eventually.
It has, and Cothern has seized every moment of it.
"He's been around a lot of good goalies," said Cothern's Rochester Mayo teammate and classmate Will Weick. "We've had a lot of good goalies here the past couple years, so he's been here and learned a lot from them.
"He's really stepped into his role this year."
Cothern's confident play is a one reason why eighth-seeded Mayo will go into Thursday's Section One, Class AA boys hockey quarterfinal playoff game at top-seeded Lakeville South with the belief that it can hang with the 15th-ranked Cougars.
"It's his first year as a starter, you'd think from watching him that he's been our starter every year he's been here," Weick said of Cothern. "It's just good to have someone back there who's a veteran and knows what he's doing."
Cothern continued his strong late-season play on Tuesday, stopping 31 shots as Mayo beat rival John Marshall 6-1 in a section tournament first-round game.
The victory helped Cothern improve to 5-2-0 in his last seven starts. He has a 2.57 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage during that span. He flashed his confidence and poise three times in the first two periods Tuesday, stopping JM's leading scorer Teejay Torgrimson on a pair of clean breakaways.
"Max is a competitor," Spartans head coach Todd Huyber said. "It's not like it's the first time he's seen a breakaway this year. He's probably seen a few too many of them, so he knows what's going on and he did a good job of keeping them out."
Over the past three weeks, Cothern has stopped 198 of the 216 shots he's faced, including making 51 saves in a loss to rival Rochester Century on Feb. 1.
"It's awesome," Weick said. "You're only as good as your goalie and when he's playing well you trust him a lot more and can take more chances, too."
Cothern spent much of the season splitting time with junior Payton Mancuso, a transfer from Winona High School. But Cothern has seized control of the net over the past month, becoming a security blanket for the Spartans, who are playing with great confidence in front of him.
"Obviosuly we've had some ups and downs this season," said Cothern, who is 8-9-0 with a 3.24 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage this season. "Having Payton come in was a great addition for the team; he's played really good.
"Oh, yeah, of course (that pushed me). I knew I had some competition, but that's always welcome. It's worked well for us."
Among the highlights of his senior season: He was in goal for two of Mayo's three wins against John Marshall, stopping a total of 56 of the 59 shots he faced in those two games.
"To beat a team three times in a season is very tough, and if you let them get the first goal, it makes it even harder," Cothern said after Tuesday's victory. "After we got that first goal and kind of gained momentum, I knew we could do it."
Now, he said, the Spartans hope to use their momentum to help them pull off an upset at Lakeville South on Thursday.
"Obviously it's going to be a very difficult game to pull off," Cothern said. "We basically have to play perfect hockey, but you never know. Hockey's a game of luck sometimes."