(Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; updated tournament schedule is at the bottom of this article)
Isaac Dale wasn't as sharp as usual in the first period on Thursday afternoon.
New Richmond (Wis.) scored three times against Dodge County's top goalie to take a two-goal lead into the intermission.
But Dale's mentality served him well.
"Isaac, that (first period) wasn't characteristic of him," Dodge County head coach Nick Worden said of Dale, who finished with 18 saves, "but the thing about him is, he has such a short memory.
"By the time he got to the locker room between periods he was saying 'I'm sorry guys. I'm ready. I'm ready.' He was refocused."
So were his teammates.
Dodge County erupted for seven goals over the final two periods to earn a come-from-behind 8-5 victory against New Richmond in the opening game of the Kiwanis Festival Gold Division boys hockey tournament at Graham Arena I.
The victory is Dodge County's first-ever quarterfinal victory at the Festival. It also extended the Wildcats' winning streak to seven games.
"It was pretty ugly," Worden said. "I had pretty high expectations of how we'd come out and play. We even skated (Wednesday) night a little bit and we were flying around, but we came out pretty flat today."
The early 3-1 deficit was no big deal for the Wildcats, who average more than 5.6 goals per game.
Brody Lamb scored his second goal of the game on a partial breakaway 3:29 into the second period to make it 3-2. Gavin Giesler scored on a power-play at the 11:44 mark to tie the score, then Charlie Blaisdell scored on a shot through traffic from the point for a 4-3 lead.
The Tigers (4-5-0) tied the score on a late second-period goal, but Gavin Giesler scored twice, while Lamb and Isaac Rogne added third-period goals to help Dodge County pull away.
"This is a really unique group," Worden said. "We have good leaders, a lot of rink rats in that locker room who really support each other. It's fun to watch them play together.
"We have two lines that can really put the puck in the net. Our third line, they're challenged to do some other things. They're great role players who do a great job. That gives us the ability to roll three lines. If we want to continue to grow throughout the year, we have to be able to roll three lines."
The Wildcats are playing without one of their better defensemen, James McPeak, who suffered an upper body injury last month, as well as top-line forward Matt Donovan, who recently suffered a second broken leg in this calendar year.
"We miss those guys," Worden said. "We haven't been fully healthy all year and probably won't be until playoff time."
Dodge County will play either Rochester Century in Friday's 5 p.m. semifinal game. Worden and assistant coaches Bryce Wilcox and Andrew Wilcox are Century graduates who played under former Century coach Bruce Frutiger and current Century coach Josh Klingfus, who was an assistant coach when they played for the Panthers.
"It'd be awesome," Worden said of the possibility of facing Century. "Klinger and I are close friends. ... They're a great team and we'd love that opportunity to play against them."
Dodge County 8, New Richmond 5
New Richmond 3 1 1 — 5
Dodge County 1 3 4 — 8
New Richmond: Easton Schmit 1 assist; Garrett Thomas 1 assist; Tommy Dornbush 1 goal; Ben Hahn 1 goal; Sam Olson 1 goal; Caden McDonald 1 goal, 1 assist; Evan Iverson 1 goal. Goalie: Blake Milton 20 saves (27 shots).
Dodge County: Charlie Blaisdell 1 goal; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal; Miles Smith 2 assists; Brody Lamb 2 goals, 1 assist; Logan Gauthier 1 goal; Isaac Rogne 1 goal; Jake Isaak 1 assist; Gavin Giesler 2 goals; Anthony Porisch 1 assist; Carl Schutz 1 assist; Easton Hammill 1 assist. Goalie: Issac Dale 18 saves (23 shots).
CENTURY SHUTS OUT HAYWARD
Tim Pundt recorded his second shutout of the season, lifting Rochester Century to a 6-0 victory against Hayward (Wis.) in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon.
Pundt stopped all 19 shots he faced and five Panthers scored at least once as Century won its seventh consecutive game and improved to 8-1-0 overall.
Gavin Gunderson had a goal and three assists, and Connor Olson scored twice to lead Century's offense.
Century has been dominant at both ends so far this season. The Panthers have outscored their opponents by a combined 60-10 and have allowed one or no goals in seven of their nine games.
Ten players recorded a point for Century on Thursday as it led from start to finish.
Ty Trageser scored the game-winning goal 5:42 into the game and Aidan Swee added his ninth goal of the season for a 2-0 lead after one period.
Century pulled away with four goals in the second. Olson scored on the first shift of the period, just 23 seconds in, then added another 4:07 later for a 4-0 lead.
Joey Malugani made it 5-0 with a short-handed goal at the 6:09 mark and Gunderson added another short-handed goal on a hard wrist shot from the left circle 2:12 later to cap the scoring.
Century, the defending Kiwanis Festival Gold Division champion, will face Dodge County at 5 p.m. Friday in a semifinal. Hayward will face New Richmond at 12:15 p.m. in a consolation semifinal.
Century 6, Hayward 0
Hayward 0 0 0 — 0
Century 2 4 0 — 6
Hayward: Goalie: Logan Abric 18 saves (24 shots).
Rochester Century: Gavin Gunderson 1 goal, 3 assists; Connor Olson 2 goals; Joey Malugani 1 goal, 1 assist; Ty Trageser 1 goal; Aidan Swee 1 goal; Matt Haun 1 assist; Isaiah Huber 1 assist; Ben Ziebarth 1 assist; Sam Williams 1 assist; Greg Daniel 1 assist. Goalie: Joey Pundt 19 saves (19 shots).
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
GOLD DIVISION
(At Graham Arena I)
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Quarterfinals
Dodge County 8, New Richmond (Wis.) 5
Rochester Century 6, Hayward (Wis.) 0
Fox Cities vs. Rochester Mayo, 5:30 p.m.
Bemidji vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Consolation semifinals
New Richmond (4-5-0) vs. Hayward (6-2-1), 12:15 p.m.
F.C./Mayo loser vs. Bemidji/JM loser, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Dodge County (7-2-0) vs. Rochester Century (8-1-0), 5 p.m.
F.C./Mayo winner vs. Bemidji/JM winner, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Seventh Place
Consolation semifinal losers, 11:30 a.m.
Fifth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, 1:45 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6:15 p.m.