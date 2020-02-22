A six-minute stretch in the second period Saturday derailed Dodge County and propelled Mankato East into the Section One, Class A boys hockey championship game for the second time in three seasons.
Senior Matthew Salzle recorded a hat trick for fourth-seeded East, which ended one of the best season's in the history of Dodge County boys hockey program with a 5-3 victory at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Salzle opened the scoring 46 seconds into the second period and East never trailed from that point on.
Layten Liffrig set up Salzle for a 2-0 lead with 10:01 to go in the second period, prompting Dodge County to take its timeout. That only energized East, as the Cougars scored again 19 seconds later -- Salzle setting up Jake Kanzenbach for a 3-0 lead.
Dodge County fought back, scoring a power-play goal with 1:01 to play in the second period to make it a 3-1 game after two.
Salzle capped his hat trick at 8:32 of the third, but Brody Lamb answered for Dodge County 1:58 later with a heavy shot from the right circle on a power play.
The Wildcats pulled within 4-3 late, when Brendon Postier scored on a feed from Lamb with 2:02 remaining.
The Wildcats pressed in the closing minute, but Schreiber grabbed a loose puck and sent it the length of the ice for an empty-net goal with 42.6 seconds to go to seal the victory for the Cougars.
East will play either Mankato West or Faribault in the Section 1A championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Mankato East 5, Dodge County 3
Mankato East 0 3 2 — 5
Dodge County 0 1 2 — 3
First period — no scoring. Second period — 1. ME, Matthew Salzle (Daniel Bequette, Brett Borchardt) :46. 2. ME, Salzle (Layten Liffrig) 6:59. 3. ME, Jake Kanzenbach (Salzle, Jake Schreiber) 7:18. 4. DC, Matt Donovan (Charlie Blaisdell) 15:59.
Third period — 5. ME, Salzle (Bequette, Liffrig) 8:32. 6. DC, Brody Lamb (Blaisdell) 10:30. 7. DC, Brendon Postier (Lamb, Cade Spreiter) 14:58. 8. ME, Schreiber (unassisted) 16:17 (en).
Shots on goal — ME 7-13-8—28; DC 8-9-11—28. Goalies — ME, Caelin Brueske (W; 25 saves-28 shots); DC, Isaac Dale (L; 23 saves-27 shots).