ST. PAUL -- The 10 finalists were announced Friday, Feb. 22, for the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award.
They are:
Blake Biondi, Hermantown
Jake Boltmann, Edina
Matthew Gleason, Cretin-Derham Hall
Luke Gramer, Moorhead
Wyatt Kaiser, Andover
Blake Perbix, St. Cloud Cathedral
Carsen Richels, Blaine
Nate Schweitzer, Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Grant Slukynski, Warroad
Ben Steeves, Eden Prairie
In addition, the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek award, honoring the senior goalie of the year, are:
Carter Clafton, Grand Rapids
Hudson Hodges, Moorhead
Remington Keopple, Hill-Murray
The 36th annual Mr. Hockey awards banquet is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.