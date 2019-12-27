La CRESCENT — Red Wing got off to a strong start and didn't let up, earning a 6-0 non-conference victory against Austin on the second day of the three-day La Crescent Invitational.
The three-team round-robin tournament concludes today when Red Wing faces La Crescent.
Jack Dube and Will Wooden scored twice each for the Wingers, who scored two goals in each period. Gavin Lampe and Evan Petersmeyer added a goal each and Aidan Coyle notched a 20-save shutout.
Red Wing 6, Austin 0
Austin 0 0 0 — 0
Red Wing 2 2 2 — 6
Austin: Goalie: Sam Eyre 40 saves (46 shots).
Red Wing: Matt Ramstad 1 assist; Evan Petersmeyer 1 goal; Isaac French 2 assists; Gavin Lampe 1 goal; Josh Rikli 1 assist; Taite Luhman 1 assist; Jack Dube 2 goals; Sam DeLain 1 assist; Will Wooden 2 goals. Goalie: Aidan Coyle 20 saves (20 shots).