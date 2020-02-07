Rochester Lourdes was right in the game with rival Albert Lea until the final five minutes, as the Eagles fell to the Tigers 4-1 in a non-conference boys hockey game at Graham Arena I on Friday night, which was senior night for Lourdes.
"Our seniors have had great runs with this program and have shown what leadership can be," Lourdes coach Bryan Frischmann said. "We will miss them greatly next year."
Lourdes trailed just 2-1 late in the third period, but Albert Lea's Culley Larson scored with five minutes remaining, then Logan Hacker added a goal with 57 seconds to play to make it 4-1 Tigers.
Albert Lea built a 2-0 lead five minutes into the second period on goals by Danny Chalmers and Owen Zelenak. But Lourdes cut its deficit in half with 3:15 remaining in the second on a goal by Braden Magnuson, with an assist from Matt Mahoney.
Sam Decker kept the Eagles in the game, making 41 saves, as they were outshot 45-18.
"It was a tough battle," Frischmann said. "Albert Lea is our biggest rival and we knew it would be a tough, physical game. We again had stellar goaltending from Sam. He has really turned it on in the past couple of weeks and is keeping us in big-time situations."
Lourdes (0-24-0 overall) closes its regular season on Monday against Waconia. Albert Lea improved to 9-12-1.
ALBERT LEA 4, LOURDES 1
Albert Lea 1 1 2 -- 4
Lourdes 0 1 0 -- 1
Albert Lea: Danny Chalmers 1 goal; Owen Zelenak 1 goal; Culley Larson 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Hacker 1 goal; Blake Ulve 1 assist. Goalie: Braden Fjelsta 17 saves (18 shots).
Lourdes: Braden Magnuson 1 goal; Matt Mahoney 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 41 saves (45 shots).