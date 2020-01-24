ST. PAUL — Rochester Lourdes again was close to picking up its first victory of the season, but St. Paul Highland Park held off the Eagles' late push for a 7-5 boys hockey victory on Friday.
Highland Park scored an empty-net goal with 14 seconds remaining to make it a two-goal game.
"This was a tough game, but a fun one to watch," Lourdes coach Bryan Frischmann said. "The boys battled and played hard all the way to the end."
Lourdes trailed 6-2 after two periods, but it scored three consecutive goals in the third period, including one from Van Albrecht with 54 seconds to play that pulled the Eagles within one.
Albrecht added two assists, while Charlie Kielty had a goal and two assists, and Matt Mahoney had two goals and an assist for the Eagles (0-19-0 overall).
"There are lots of positive takeaways," Frischmann said. "This is the most goals we've scored this season. I'm proud of the way we battled."
Lourdes plays five of its final six regular-season games on the road, beginning Tuesday at Minneapolis at 7 p.m.
Highland Park 7, Lourdes 5
Lourdes 2 0 3 — 5
Highland Park 4 2 1 — 7
Lourdes: Matt Mahoney 2 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Heim 1 assist; Van Albrecht 1 goal, 2 assists; Jack Kleinschmidt 1 goal; Charlie Kielty 1 goal, 2 assists; Brayden Magnuson 1 assist; Dominic Schwirtz 2 assists. Goalie: Sam Decker 26 shots (19 saves).
Highland Park: Sam Bell 2 goals, 3 assists; Jake Bell 1 goal; Christian Landon 1 goal, 1 assist; Jackson Mitchell 1 assist; Caden Boyle 1 assist; Sebastian Williamson 1 goal; Andrew Cocchiarella 1 assist; Javier Hamlin 2 goals. Goalie: Caden Horal-Kimsal 15 saves (20 shots).
WINONA 3, WORTHINGTON 2, OT
WINONA — Ayden Ruesgen scored 5:31 into overtime to help Winona complete a comeback from two goals down to earn a 3-2 victory against Worthington.
Worthington scored its two goals early in the second period, 1:15 apart, but the Winhawks answered late in the period with goals from Austin King-Henke and Hans Larsen to tie it.
Winona outshot Worthington 55-27, with Worthington goalie Preston Thavixay making 52 saves.
Winona 3, Worthington 2, OT
Worthington 0 2 0 0 — 2
Winona 0 2 0 1 — 3
Worthington: Andrew Benson 1 goal; Carlos Garcia 1 assist; Blake Luinenburg 1 goal. Goalie: Preston Thavixay 52 saves (55 shots).
Winona: Roman Grulkowski 2 assists; Hans Larsen 1 goal; Austin King-Henke 1 goal; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Alex Benson 25 saves (27 assists).