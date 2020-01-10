Rochester Lourdes controlled play and the scoreboard throughout Friday's girls hockey game at Graham Arena, pulling away in the second period for a 4-0 victory against Faribault.
The game was a rematch of last year's Section 1A championship game and a matchup of two teams bunched tightly in the state rankings. Lourdes entered the game ranked No. 9 in the most recent Class A state poll while Faribault is No. 11.
The stats show that the divide between the teams may be wider than the rankings indicate.
Lourdes outshot the Falcons 60-14, and though Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner made 56 saves, Lourdes was able to get three goals past her in a stretch of 7 minutes, 37 seconds in the second period that turned a scoreless game into a 3-0 Eagles lead.
Junior defenseman Maggie Hanzel assisted on all four of Lourdes' goals, pushing the Boston University commit past the 100-career point mark.
Lizzie Pike scored an even-strength goal 7:28 into the second, a goal that held up as the game winner thanks to Corrin Hanson's 14-save shutout. Allison Smith, Sarah Dravis and Emma Schmitz added power-play goals to round out the scoring.
Schmitz and Dravis had one assist each and Sawyer Fleming had two assists in the win for the Eagles (11-7-0 overall).
Faribault dropped to 15-3-0, suffering its first loss since Dec. 10, when it fell to fellow Big Nine Conference title contender Owatonna. The Falcons are idle until Jan. 18, when they face Owatonna for the second time this season.
Lourdes has now won three consecutive games on the heels of a four-game losing streak that included three losses by one goal to ranked teams. The Eagles host Stillwater at 2 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena.
Lourdes 4, Faribault 0
Faribault 0 0 0 — 0
Lourdes 0 3 1 — 4
Faribault: Goalie: Mikayla Bohner 56 saves (60 shots).
Lourdes: Emma Schmitz 1 goal, 1 assist; Allison Smith 1 goal; Sawyer Fleming 2 assists; Sarah Dravis 1 goal, 1 assist; Maggie Hanzel 4 assists; Lizzie Pike 1 assist. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 14 saves (14 shots).
MOOSE LAKE AREA 6, JOHN MARSHALL 2
MOOSE LAKE — Rochester John Marshall held a two-goal lead more than halfway through Friday's game, but the Rockets couldn't hold off Moose Lake/Willow River much longer and eventually fell 6-2 in a non-conference girls hockey game on Friday night.
Ashley Koehler scored twice in a span of 34 seconds midway through the second period, giving JM a 2-0 lead, which it held until the final minute of the period.
But MLA scored three times in the final 58 seconds of the second to take the lead for good.
MLA tacked on three more in the third to break the game open.
Friday's game marked the first for JM after a coaching change occurred Thursday. Josh Chapman resigned after two-plus years as head coach; assistant coach Mia Bruesewitz has taken over as interim head coach for the remainder of this season.
Anysia Heimer made 52 saves for the Rockets (5-14-0 overall), who play at Duluth at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Moose Lake Area 6, John Marshall 2
John Marshall 0 2 0 — 2
Moose Lake Area 0 3 3 — 6
John Marshall: Ashley Koehler 2 goals; Greta Freed 1 assist; Josie Nichols 1 assist. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 52 saves (58 shots).
Moose Lake Area: Jamie Benzie 3 goals, 3 assists; Savannah Gamst 2 goals;Sandra Ribich 2 assists; Raechel Painovich 1 goal, 3 assists. Goalie: Jo Wekseth 21 saves (23 shots).
TOTINO-GRACE 4, RED WING 0
RED WING — Red Wing couldn't keep one talented line from Totino-Grace in check and that was the difference in the Wingers' 4-0 non-conference girls hockey loss on Friday.
Gabby McDonald (three goals), Hannah Gray (four assists) and Rachel Zastoupil (one goal, three assists) accounted for all of Totino-Grace's scoring and points.
T-G goalie Claire Schmaltz recorded an 18-save shutout, while Leigha Kitzmann stopped 31 shots for the Wingers.
Totino-Grace 4, Red Wing 0
Totino-Grace 2 2 0 — 4
Red Wing 0 0 0 — 0
Totino-Grace: Gabby McDonald 3 goals; Rachel Zastoupil 1 goal, 3 assists; Hannah Gray 4 assists. Goalie: Claire Schmaltz 18 saves (18 shots).
Red Wing: Goalie: Leigha Kitzmann 31 saves (35 shots).