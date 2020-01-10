MOOSE LAKE — Rochester John Marshall held a two-goal lead more than halfway through Friday's game, but the Rockets couldn't hold off Moose Lake/Willow River much longer and eventually fell 6-2 in a non-conference girls hockey game on Friday night.
Ashley Koehler scored twice in a span of 34 seconds midway through the second period, giving JM a 2-0 lead, which it held until the final minute of the period.
But MLA scored three times in the final 58 seconds of the second to take the lead for good.
MLA tacked on three more in the third to break the game open.
Friday's game marked the first for JM after a coaching change occurred Thursday. Josh Chapman resigned after two-plus years as head coach; assistant coach Mia Bruesewitz has taken over as interim head coach for the remainder of this season.
Anysia Heimer made 52 saves for the Rockets (5-14-0 overall), who play at Duluth at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Moose Lake Area 6, John Marshall 2
John Marshall 0 2 0 — 2
Moose Lake Area 0 3 3 — 6
John Marshall: Ashley Koehler 2 goals; Greta Freed 1 assist; Josie Nichols 1 assist. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 52 saves (58 shots).
Moose Lake Area: Jamie Benzie 3 goals, 3 assists; Savannah Gamst 2 goals;Sandra Ribich 2 assists; Raechel Painovich 1 goal, 3 assists. Goalie: Jo Wekseth 21 saves (23 shots).
TOTINO-GRACE 4, RED WING 0
RED WING — Red Wing couldn't keep one talented line from Totino-Grace in check and that was the difference in the Wingers' 4-0 non-conference girls hockey loss on Friday.
Gabby McDonald (three goals), Hannah Gray (four assists) and Rachel Zastoupil (one goal, three assists) accounted for all of Totino-Grace's scoring and points.
T-G goalie Claire Schmaltz recorded an 18-save shutout, while Leigha Kitzmann stopped 31 shots for the Wingers.
Totino-Grace 4, Red Wing 0
Totino-Grace 2 2 0 — 4
Red Wing 0 0 0 — 0
Totino-Grace: Gabby McDonald 3 goals; Rachel Zastoupil 1 goal, 3 assists; Hannah Gray 4 assists. Goalie: Claire Schmaltz 18 saves (18 shots).
Red Wing: Goalie: Leigha Kitzmann 31 saves (35 shots).