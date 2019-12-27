SOUTH ST. PAUL — The Rochester Lourdes girls hockey team has a clear goal for the second half of the season: Find a way to win the close ones.
The Eagles once again not only hung with, but outshot, a talented Class AA team on Friday, but fell to Elk River/Zimmerman 3-2 on the final day of the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena.
Lourdes — which outshot ER/Z 44-23 — dropped to 8-7-0 overall with the loss, six of those defeats coming by one goal.
The score was tied 2-2 as the minutes ticked down Friday, but ER/Z scored with 2:49 to play — Madelyn Christian's second goal of the day — to pull out the victory.
Emma Schmitz and Carlie Hildebrandt scored for the Eagles, who received 20 saves from Corrin Hanson.
The Eagles play at Totino-Grace at 3 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Elk River/Zimmerman 3, Lourdes 2
Lourdes 0 0 2 — 2
ER/Zimmerman 0 1 2 — 3
Rochester Lourdes: Delaney Fleming 1 assist; Emma Schmitz 1 goal; Carlie Hildebrandt 1 goal; Autumn Arcand 1 assist. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 21 saves (24 shots).
Elk River/Zimmerman: Halle Johnson 1 goal; Jenna Korinek 1 assist; Madelyn Christian 2 goals; Madison Tveit 1 assist; Ashley Hess 1 assist. Goalie: Annabelle Langton 42 saves (44 shots).