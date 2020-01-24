Rochester Lourdes' seniors stood out on Senior Night.
Forwards Sarah Dravis and Emma Schmitz had a goal and an assist each, Kylie Verness had a goal, Isabelle Heim added an assist and Corrin Hanson made 32 saves as the Eagles beat visiting Prior Lake 4-1 in a non-conference girls hockey game Friday at Graham Arena.
Lourdes also celebrated the careers of defensemen Allison Smith and Carlie Hildebrandt, who have played a key role on the blue line this season and in prior seasons.
Smith (Union College), Schmitz (Sacred Heart University) and Dravis (Lindenwood University) will play Division I hockey next year, while Hanson will play at Division III Northland College.
Hanson was sharp on Friday, allowing the Lakers only a power-play goal in the second period. Lourdes already had a lead by that point, thanks to first-period goals from Verness and junior defenseman Maggie Hanzel. Dravis and Schmitz both tallied short-handed goals in the third period to give Lourdes some breathing room.
The Eagles (12-9-0 overall) have four regular-season games remaining, beginning Saturday at Minneapolis.
Lourdes 4, Prior Lake 1
Prior Lake 0 1 0 — 1
Lourdes 2 0 2 — 4
Prior Lake: Kya Ochsendorf 1 goal; Paige Pavlish 1 assist; Ava Guillemette 1 assist. Goalie:
Lourdes: Delaney Fleming 1 assist; Emma Schmitz 1 goal, 1 assist; Sawyer Fleming 1 assist; Sarah Dravis 1 goal, 1 assist; Maggie Hanzel 1 goal, 1 assist; Kylie Verness 1 goal; Isabelle Heim 1 assist. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 32 saves (33 shots).
HENRY SIBLEY/ST. PAUL 3, JOHN MARSHALL 2
WEST ST. PAUL — For the second time in three games, Rochester John Marshall hung in until the end, only to fall by one goal.
Friday, Henry Sibley/St. Paul edged JM 3-2 at West St. Paul Ice Arena.
JM trailed 1-0 after one period, but Greta Freed tied it early in the second period before Henry Sibley/St. Paul pulled ahead again with a goal from Molly Shetka at 11:57.
H.S./St. Paul added an empty-net goal with 1:14 to play, but JM's Kinsey Torgrimson scored with seven seconds left to make it a one-goal game.
"Once again, it was a hard fought game by all the girls," JM coach Mia Bruesewitz said. "We were able to play a full game and did not give up. I was especially impressed on how our younger girls stepped up."
H.S./St. Paul 3, JM 2
John Marshall 0 1 1 — 2
H.S./St. Paul 1 1 1 — 3
John Marshall: Greta Freed 1 goal, 1 assist; Kinsey Torgrimson 1 goal. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 19 saves (21 shots).
H.S./St. Paul: Molly Shetka 2 goals; Solvei Berg-Messarole 1 goal, 1 assist; Olivia Van Siclen 2 assists. Goalie: Veronica Morse 19 saves (21 shots).
PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN 6, DODGE COUNTY 0
HERMANTOWN — Proctor/Hermantown showed why it is a perennial state championship contender Friday night, beating a strong defensive team, Dodge County, 6-0 in a non-conference girls hockey game.
P/H scored three goals in the first and three in the second to pull away.
Sky Hughes made 41 saves in the loss for the Wildcats, who play at North Shore on Saturday.
Proctor/Hermantown 6, Dodge County 0
Dodge County 0 0 0 — 0
Proctor/Hermantown 0 3 3 — 6
Dodge County: Goalie: Sky Hughes 41 saves (47 shots).
Proctor/Hermantown: Nya Sieger 3 goals; Hannah Graves 1 goal; Michaela Phinney 1 goal, 1 assist; Aurora Opsahl 1 goal. Goalie: Abby Pajari 14 saves (14 shots).