ST. PAUL — The state's highest scoring team needed all of the offense it could muster on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.
Warroad entered the Class A girls hockey state tournament averaging 6.4 goals per game, the highest average in Minnesota. But Section 6 champion Willmar was not intimidated.
Warroad went 3-for-3 on the power play and built a four-goal lead late in the second period before hanging on for a 7-4 victory in the first state quarterfinal game of the day.
“They really move the puck well,” Cardinals head coach Eric Setrum said of the Warriors. “They’re really disciplined. They did a good job of pulling our forwards high and getting the puck behind us on the backside. They are obviously a high-scoring team, so they know how to move the puck. Once they get it, they know what to do with it.
“They buried it pretty good.”
No. 2-ranked and No. 2-seeded Warroad (22-4-2) led 2-0 after one period and was up 6-2 entering the final minute of the second. But Willmar's Bailey Olson scored with 35 seconds to go in the period, then Mya Monson scored 3:17 into the third to help Willmar pull within 6-4.
The Cardinals (18-9-1) could draw no closer, though.
They'll face Hutchinson at 10 a.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals at Tria Rink.
Warroad was led by Geno Hendrickson (three goals, one assist), Hannah Corneliusen (two goals, one assist), Talya Hendrickson (one goal, two assists) and Sydney Phaneuf (three assists). The Warriors will face third-seeded Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 11 a.m. Friday in a state semifinal game at the Xcel Center.
Warroad 7, Willmar 4
Willmar 0 3 1 — 4
Warroad 2 4 1 — 7
First period — 1. WRD, Geno Hendrickson (Sydney Phaneuf, Cal Lindquist) 15:00. 2. WRD, Julianna Teske (Karlie Meeker) 16:16. Second period — 3. WRD, G. Hendrickson (Hannah Corneliusen, Meeker) 2:36 (pp). 4. WIL, Ashley Larson (Mya Monson) 3:53. 5. WIL, Tanna Christensen (Chloe Lownsbury) 4:54. 6. WRD, G. Hendrickson (Talya Hendrickson, Phaneuf) 6:28 (pp). 7. WRD, Corneliusen (G. Hendrickson, T. Hendrickson) 10:41 (pp). 8. WRD, T. Hendrickson (Phaneuf) 13:32 (pp). 9. WIL, Bailey Olson (Madison Garberding) 16:25. Third period — 10. WIL, Mya Monson (Garberding) 3:17. 11. WRD, Corneliusen (Abbey Hardwick) 9:25.
Shots on goal — WIL 5-10-8—23, WRD 13-18-9—40. Goalies — WIL, Bryton Carlson 33 saves, 40 shots; WRD, Kendra Nordick 19 saves, 23 shots. Power-play opportunities — WIL, 0-for-1; WRD, 0-for-3. Penalties — WIL 3-6 minutes; WRD 1-2 minutes.
C-E-C 2, HUTCHINSON 0
A matchup of top-10 teams lived up to its billing in the second Class A semifinal game Wednesday.
Third-seeded and third-ranked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored twice in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Neither team found the net after that.
C-E-C goalie Araya Kaminski recorded an 18-save shutout to lift her team into Friday's 11 a.m. state semifinal game at the Xcel Energy Center against Warroad.
Jenna Zdebski scored just 90 seconds into Wednesday's game against unseeded and No. 10-ranked Hutchinson, a goal that held up as the game winner. Dana Jones added another goal for C-E-C (26-3-0) with five minutes to play in the first.
Hutchinson (21-8-0) attempted to mount a comeback, outshooting C-E-C 11-8 in the second period, but it couldn't get one past Kaminski.
Hutchinson goalie Hannah Ladwig stopped 24 shots.
C-E-C 2, Hutchinson 0
Hutchinson 0 0 0 — 0
Cloquet-E-C 2 0 0 — 2
First period — 1. CEC, Jenna Zdebski (Dana Jones, Emily Litchke) 1:30. 2. CEC, Jones (Jaxie Pogorelc, Marina Dostal) 12:00. Second period — no scoring. Third period — no scoring.
Shots on goal — H 3-11-4—18, CEC 8-8-10—26. Goalies — H, Hannah Ladwig 24 saves, 26 shots; CEC, Araya Kaminski 18 saves, 18 shots. Power-play opportunities — H, 0-for-2; CEC, 0-for-2. Penalties — H 2-4 minutes, CEC 2-4 minutes.
BRECK 8, LUVERNE 1
The defending state champions looked every bit the part in their 2020 state tournament opener.
Breck jumped all over Luverne from the opening drop of the puck, scoring eight goals in the first period en route to a convincing victory.
Quinnipiac commit Olivia Mobley and Merrimack commit Ally Qualley both had a hat trick and an assist, while freshman forward Ava Lindsay, a Gophers commit, scored twice.
Billi Connell scored Luverne's lone goal 2:45 into the third period.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Breck (23-6-0) moves into Friday's 1:30 p.m. semifinal, where it will face the winner of Wednesday's last quarterfinal game, between No. 4 seed South St. Paul and No. 5 seed Rochester Lourdes.
Luverne (22-5-1) will face either Lourdes or South St. Paul in the consolation semifinals at noon Thursday, at Tria Rink.
Breck 8, Luverne 1
Luverne 0 0 1 — 1
Breck 8 0 0 — 8
First period — 1. BRK, Ally Qualley (Olivia Mobley, Emily Zumwinkle) :55. 2. BRK, Mobley (unassisted) 3:40. 3. BRK, Mobley (Ashley Halverson) 7:21. 4. BRK, Qualley (Malia Couser) 7:48. 5. BRK, Ava Lindsay (Sadie Lindsay, Zumwinkle) 8:06. 6. BRK, Qualley (Shae Messner, Zumwinkle) 10:11 (pp). 7. BRK, A. Lindsay (unassisted) 11:13. 8. BRK, Mobley (Qualley, Zumwinkle) 13:44. Second period — no scoring. Third period — 9. LUV, Billi Connell (Reghan Bork, Roz Oye) 2:33.
Shots on goal — LUV 6-0-4—10; BRK 25-0-0—25. Goalies — LUV, Cheyenne Schutz (34:00; 17 saves, 25 shots); Mallory Vontersch (17:00, 0 saves, 0 shots). BRK, Sarah Peterson (34:00; 6 saves, 6 shots); Belle Kelly (17:00; 3 saves, 4 shots). Power-play opportunities — LUV, 0-for-2; BRK, 1-for-1. Penalties — LUV, 1-2 minutes; BRK, 2-4 minutes.