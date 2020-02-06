Noah Grethen is the epitome of a hockey player who quietly, but effectively goes about his business.
When he doesn't get noticed, that generally means he's doing his job.
Grethen did get noticed on Thursday, but for all the right reasons.
The junior defenseman played a role in Rochester Mayo's first four goals, sparking the Spartans to a 6-2 Big Nine Conference victory against rival Rochester John Marshall at Graham Arena I.
"Noah ... you don't really always notice him that much, but he's always out there, one of the hardest workers, fastest guys, he can go at both ends of the rink and run guys down," Mayo coach Todd Huyber said. "He's very deceptive with his skating ability and his feet, and he's been finding the back of the net this year, which is great.
"He's helping run that No. 1 power play, too."
Grethen has been a rock on the blue line for the Spartans since he made his varsity debut early in his freshman season. He isn't flashy, but his consistently strong play on both ends of the ice gave Mayo's coaches no choice to but to keep him in the lineup the remainder of his freshman season. He hasn't been out of it since then.
"He gets in guys' hip pockets real quick, gets right on their hip and they don't have a lot of room to move," Huyber said. "You won't see him dish out the big hit, but he's right there in their hip pocket all the time, doesn't give them any time or space."
Grethen opened the scoring for Mayo 8:19 into Thursday's game, the 122nd overall meeting between intra-city rivals Mayo and John Marshall.
The victory marked Mayo's sixth consecutive against the Rockets and it gives the Spartans a 63-58-1 lead in the all-time series, marking Mayo's biggest lead ever in the rivalry that dates back to the 1966-67 season.
Luke Kathmann made it 2-0 in Mayo's favor late in the first period, taking a feed from Javan Hodge (three assists) and scoring a power-play goal that Grethen recorded the second assist on.
Grethen scored his second goal of the night -- and sixth of the season, to go along with nine assists -- 9:45 into the second period to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead.
"It was important," Huyber said of Mayo's fast start. "We made a few lineup changes that helped that out, but yeah, in a game against (JM) it's important to get out and get a jump on them."
Sam Hanson got JM on the board with 26 seconds to play in the period, cutting the Rockets' deficit to 3-1 after two.
Will Weick scored 33 seconds into the third to push Mayo's lead back to three, but Shawn Sutton's power-play goal six minutes later made it 4-2.
Mayo (5-8-0 Big Nine, 7-14-1 overall) then iced the win with goals from Bryce Baker and Nate Williamson in the final 3:32.
Max Cothern turned in another strong performance for the Spartans, making 25 saves, to improve to 5-9-0 as a starter. Cothern has won two of his past three starts and the Spartans have won three of their past four games.
Mayo plays at Owatonna at 3 p.m. Saturday, while JM (1-11-0, 4-17-0) plays at Mankato East at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Owatonna next, that's kind of like a cross-town rivalry," Huyber said. "That'll be a good game for us, a hard-fought game over there. The boys will be good and focused and ready to go. It'll be a really good test for us.
"We've played some really good games this year and it's nice now that we're kind of putting some back to back."
MAYO 6, JM 2
John Marshall 0 1 1 — 2
Mayo 2 1 3 — 6
John Marshall: Sam Hanson 1 goal; Teejay Torgrimson 2 assists; Shawn Sutton 1 goal. Goalie: Carson Arthur 20 saves (26 shots).
Mayo: Noah Grethen 2 goals, 2 assists; Luke Kathmann 1 goal; Javan Hodge 3 assists; Chandler Dennis 1 assist; Will Weick 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Bryce Baker 1 goal; Nate Williamson 1 goal; Will Rownd 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 25 saves (27 shots).