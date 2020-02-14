Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD READINGS THIS MORNING... .WIND CHILL VALUES WERE IN THE 20 TO 35 BELOW RANGE IN MANY COMMUNITIES EARLY THIS MORNING, ALTHOUGH IN SOME AREAS THE WINDS WERE TOO LIGHT TO ACTUALLY PRODUCE A WIND CHILL. THESE DANGEROUS CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS SO LIMIT YOUR OUTDOOR TIME IF YOU CAN. PREPARE FOR THE BITTER COLD IF YOU HAVE TRAVEL PLANS LATER IN THE DAY. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&