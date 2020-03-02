Hockey

Warroad forward Anthony Foster (19) and Minneapolis forward Frank Lindgren (10) collide near mid ice in the second period in a boys hockey game during Minnesota Hockey Day at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Stadium, Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)

ST. PAUL -- Pairings for the 2020 Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament this week in St. Paul are set after coaches voted on seedings for the teams.

St. Paul Cathedral, which won the 2019 Class A tourney, returns to defend its title. Meanwhile, in Class AA, a new champion will be crowned after Edina failed to advance out of section play.

Find details about this year's schedule and scroll below for a look at a tournament timeline with notable records. A full tournament bracket, including consolation action, can be found on the Minnesota State High School League's tournament site.

Class A

Wednesday, March 4, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Mankato East/Loyola (14-13-1) vs. No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (23-3-1), 11 a.m.

Monticello (20-7-1) vs. No. 3 Hermantown (21-3-4), 1 p.m.

Hutchinson (19-8-1) vs. No. 1 Warroad (26-2-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Delano (22-6-0) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (20-8-0), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship semifinals at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship at noon

Class AA

Thursday, March 5, at Xcel Energy Center

Maple Grove (20-8-0) vs. No. 2 The Blake School, Minneapolis (22-6-0), 11 a.m.

Lakeville South (21-7-0) vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (22-5-1), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights (18-8-2) vs. No. 1 Andover (24-3-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Hill-Murray, Maplewood (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Moorhead (21-5-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship semifinals at 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship at 7 p.m., at Xcel Energy Center

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0