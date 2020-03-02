ST. PAUL -- Pairings for the 2020 Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament this week in St. Paul are set after coaches voted on seedings for the teams.
St. Paul Cathedral, which won the 2019 Class A tourney, returns to defend its title. Meanwhile, in Class AA, a new champion will be crowned after Edina failed to advance out of section play.
Find details about this year's schedule and scroll below for a look at a tournament timeline with notable records. A full tournament bracket, including consolation action, can be found on the Minnesota State High School League's tournament site.
Class A
Wednesday, March 4, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Mankato East/Loyola (14-13-1) vs. No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (23-3-1), 11 a.m.
Monticello (20-7-1) vs. No. 3 Hermantown (21-3-4), 1 p.m.
Hutchinson (19-8-1) vs. No. 1 Warroad (26-2-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Delano (22-6-0) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (20-8-0), 8 p.m.
Friday, March 6 at Xcel Energy Center
Championship semifinals at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 7 at Xcel Energy Center
Championship at noon
Class AA
Thursday, March 5, at Xcel Energy Center
Maple Grove (20-8-0) vs. No. 2 The Blake School, Minneapolis (22-6-0), 11 a.m.
Lakeville South (21-7-0) vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (22-5-1), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights (18-8-2) vs. No. 1 Andover (24-3-1), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Hill-Murray, Maplewood (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Moorhead (21-5-1), 8 p.m.
Friday, March 6 at Xcel Energy Center
Championship semifinals at 6 and 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 7 at Xcel Energy Center
Championship at 7 p.m., at Xcel Energy Center