Greta Freed’s role during her first three seasons of varsity hockey was clear-cut: Learn from the veterans around her and play her game, be a playmaker.
Freed played that role well the past three seasons, learning from veteran teammates such as Renee Saltness, Katie and Sarah Montrose, and Ally Halverson.
When Halverson graduated last spring, Freed’s role changed.
“We rely on her a lot more in must-score, must-win type of situations,” Rochester John Marshall girls hockey coach Mia Bruesewitz said. “She’s out there on the power play and penalty kill. She’s really stepped up as a leader, for the younger girls especially.
“We’re relying on Greta more to take the big shot, make the big pass, and she has delivered very well.”
Freed’s maturation as a player and a leader is evident when watching her on the ice and when looking at her statistics.
In her first three varsity seasons, she recorded more assists than goals. This season, though, with Halverson moved on to Gustavus Adolphus College, Freed has more than picked up the slack in the scoring department.
“I learned a lot from playing with girls like Katie and Sarah Montrose,” Freed said. “They taught me so much about hockey, always giving me advice and help when I needed it.
“Ally helped me a lot, too. We grew up together so we had that connection and she really helped mentor me as a person.”
Freed has become a dangerous scorer this season, the kind who makes an opponent uncomfortable simply by possessing the puck. She averages more than a goal per game, with 28 goals and 44 points for the 7-18-0 Rockets, who take the No. 6 seed into this week’s Section 1AA playoffs.
JM plays at No. 3 Dodge County (13-11-1) in a section quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.
“Greta is more the lead-by-example type of player,” Bruesewitz said. “She’ll say ‘girls we need to do this,’ then she actually goes out there and does it, which a lot of captains … they’ll say it but don’t always do it. Greta has a way of leading by example that I’ve never seen out of a player.”
Freed’s skills come from a lot of practice and from having grown up and battled with and against her older sister, Grace, who was two years older than her.
“We were competitive with one another, but we always worked together and practiced together,” Greta said. “Playing with and against her was a great experience and it really helped me a lot as a player.”
This season, Freed has played primarily on a line with seniors Ashley Koehler and Kinsey Torgrimson, as well as junior Katherine Wheeler at times. Koehler has had an outstanding season, too, with 20 goals and 30 total points, while Torgrimson and Wheeler are often found doing the work that doesn’t show up in a box score.
“Ashley has a really hard shot,” Freed said. “She’s always getting shots on net and that leads to goals or rebounds.
“Kinsey is an aggressive player, she likes to get in the corners and do all the work down there. She deserves a ton of credit for doing that, and she can put pucks right in front of the net for us.
Katherine is very versatile, she kind of knows what we’re doing at all times and what she needs to do.”
In addition to the strong play of Freed, Koehler and Torgrimson, JM has gained confidence from closing the regular season with wins against intra-city rivals Mayo and Century, as well as playing one-goal games against Albert Lea and Henry Sibley.
“The girls have picked up a couple wins and they’re gaining steam,” Bruesewitz said. “It’s a great way to go into the playoffs.
“We know the top teams (in the section) will always bring their best game so it’s good for our girls to have that confidence, knowing we’ll be going up against a top team.”